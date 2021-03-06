Good Morning, Buffalo: Live performances can restart soon – but will venues open?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 6, 2021
Live performances can restart soon – but will venues open?
Venue operators are glad doors that have been shuttered for the past year can open once again.
But at the same time, they're doubtful the new rules, along with social distancing requirements, will allow arts and cultural presentations to be financially viable when they are allowed to resume April 2. Some operators also feel that until more people are vaccinated and fewer people are testing positive, it's premature to present live events.
The new rules announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo allow concerts, plays and other performances to reopen at 33% capacity, with attendance capped at 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.
Those numbers increase to 150 people indoors and 500 outdoors if attendees show proof that they tested negative for Covid-19 before entering.
Chris J. Handley, Alleyway Theatre's executive artistic director, said there are still too many challenges to return to live theater just yet.
"This is great news and an awesome first step, and it gives us all hope that we are getting to the end of this crazy year," Handley said.
But Handley said until more people are vaccinated and Covid-19 recedes, it's premature to stage traditional live theater, regardless of the capacity.
"It's hard to do any great play that has a love scene or fight scene that gets people closer than 6 feet," Handley said.
– Mark Sommer
Bad news won't fade into the background for Cuomo: The bad news for Gov. Cuomo continued Friday morning when CBS aired new portions of an interview with Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo staffer, on its morning national news program. Bennett called Cuomo a "textbook abuser" and relayed how he focused on her history as a sexual abuse survivor. Read more
DA: No charges against Buffalo officers who held down, punched man under arrest: The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against Buffalo police officers Ronald Ammerman and Michael C. Scheu after an assistant district attorney conducted a monthslong investigation that included interviews and footage of the May 10 arrest of Quentin Suttles during a traffic stop. Read more
State Supreme Court judge hit by freight train: Justice John L. Michalski, 59, is recovering from his injuries at Erie County Medical Center, where a spokesman listed him in stable condition Friday afternoon. According to three people who know the judge, he was injured when a CSX Transportation freight train struck him Sunday afternoon in Depew. Read more
Assembly abandons canal bill after preservationists weigh in: After preservationists from around the nation read The News' reports about the New York Power Authority's proposed plans for the Erie Canal – changing the name, reducing the time it is open, closing sections of the waterway and creating a powerful new canal board – they mounted an email blitz to state legislators. The result was that the Assembly, and perhaps also the Senate, will delete NYPA's canal revitalization bill from their budget packages. Read more
State launches audit of Lockport schools after parent complaint over security system: The State Comptroller's Office informed the Lockport City School District Tuesday that auditors are coming. The state didn't say why, but Jim Shultz, a Lockport parent, also received a copy of the audit notice. He submitted a petition Feb. 4, asking for an audit of Lockport's purchase of a facial recognition security system. It was shut down just before Christmas, when Gov. Cuomo signed a bill barring facial recognition technology in schools. Read more
Brown's 15th State of the City speech reflects a bright future: Despite the many challenges last year from Covid-19, civic protests and police reform, the City of Buffalo did not “stop, panic or shrink,” said Mayor Byron Brown during his 2021 State of the City speech Friday. In fact, he said, Buffalo’s best days are not just ahead, but within immediate reach. Read more
60% of doses at Genesee County vaccine site go to Erie, Niagara residents
Covid-19 vaccines have been tough to come by in Genesee County and its sister counties, Orleans and Wyoming.
They tended to get just 100 to 200 doses a week each.
Three weeks ago, officials from the three counties sent a letter to the state asking for a vaccination site for their residents.
The state announced Thursday that it would be setting up a temporary mass vaccination site at Genesee Community College in Batavia. But registration for the five-day vaccine clinic was open to everyone.
Within 90 minutes of the state's announcement, all of the vaccine appointments were snatched up, and only a quarter of the vaccine doses are ending up in the arms of residents of those three counties.
WEATHER
Don Paul: A slower gulf stream could be 'tipping point': Evidence is strengthening that the AMOC, a tangle of ocean currents, and its Gulf Stream tentacle are slowing down. The culprit appears to be a warming climate, with the fastest warming occurring at high Arctic latitudes, as predicted, even in early climate models. Read more
GUSTO
Pizza Amore's new North Tonawanda location gives wings to next generation: Dave and Diana Perri have run Pizza Amore as a trailer, food truck and Grand Island restaurant over the last decade, but a changing of the guard looms. Three of the Perris' four children, who've sharpened their skills under their parents, will be handed more responsibility when a second location opens in North Tonawanda. Read more
TOY captures collaborative magic of theater, film with a return to 'The Outsiders': One year after his premiere was abruptly cut short by the pandemic, director Chris Kelly has succeeded in translating the magic of theater into a virtual production. Through skillful use of sets, sound, lighting and a terrific cast, audiences will feel absorbed in the drama, writes Randy Schiff. Read more
Westside Gunn's passions for fashion, art star at new Buffalo Kids store: Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn developed an appreciation for fashion and art as a kid growing up in Buffalo, and those two have become integral parts of his brand as his music label has skyrocketed. Buffalo Kids, his new store in the Galleria that opens today, is a testament to his breadth of interests. Read more
BILLS
Bills offseason questions: Bills must hope Jerry Hughes follows edge-rush age trend: Hughes is entering the last year of his contract, and it’s reasonable to think the Bills could get another good year – or maybe two – out of the player who has been Buffalo’s best edge-rushing defensive end the past six seasons. Read more
SABRES
Sabres GM Adams: Everything, including Ralph Krueger and roster, being 'evaluated': During a press conference Friday, the Sabres' general manager expressed anger and frustration while declaring that ownership gave him “full authority” over all hockey decisions. Read more
Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams needs to step in and stop Sabres' insanity: "Now the GM needs to do something – anything – to fix a team that is nothing short of disgraceful," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Kelly Diane Galloway, founder of Project Mona's House and, most recently, the FreeTHEM Center, will embrace the 902-mile challenge of following the Underground Railroad. Buffalo Rising details Galloway's mission: to fight against human trafficking, which she calls modern slavery.
• The Broadway Market's seasonal vendors, which won't be able to set up in their usual spaces this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have found a new spot, WGRZ reports. Eastern Hills Mall will host the Off-Broadway Farmers and Artisans Market, which will run weekends through Easter.
• The March schedule for virtual cultural events bustles, with Stitch Buffalo, the Botanical Gardens, Just Buffalo Literary Center and Jewish Repertory Theatre among the organizations with compelling plans, writes News contributor Janelle Harb.
• National Cereal Day will be celebrated Sunday on Hertel Avenue, where the Cereal Spot – the city's lone café dedicated to cereal – welcomes pop-ups from Camille le Caer, the Sugar Palette, a collaboration between Resurgence and Brickyard, Gutter Pop Comics and much more.
