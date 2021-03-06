Good Morning, Buffalo: Live performances can restart soon – but will venues open?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Live performances can restart soon – but will venues open?

Venue operators are glad doors that have been shuttered for the past year can open once again.

But at the same time, they're doubtful the new rules, along with social distancing requirements, will allow arts and cultural presentations to be financially viable when they are allowed to resume April 2. Some operators also feel that until more people are vaccinated and fewer people are testing positive, it's premature to present live events.

The new rules announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo allow concerts, plays and other performances to reopen at 33% capacity, with attendance capped at 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

Those numbers increase to 150 people indoors and 500 outdoors if attendees show proof that they tested negative for Covid-19 before entering.

Chris J. Handley, Alleyway Theatre's executive artistic director, said there are still too many challenges to return to live theater just yet.