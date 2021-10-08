Good Morning, Buffalo: Life expectancy fell last year, mostly because of Covid-19

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Oct. 8, 2021
Life expectancy fell last year, mostly because of Covid-19
The pandemic in 2020 swept away years of climbing life expectancy in the U.S. and Europe, hitting American males the hardest, according to a new study.
The News’ Scott Scanlon reports on data released last week by Oxford University researchers that shows a 2.2-year decline in life expectancy for American men. Women in the U.S. experienced a 1.7-year drop.
Researchers reviewed mortality data from 2015 to 2020 in 29 countries and concluded that the pandemic lowered life expectancy in 27 of them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in July that U.S. life expectancy fell 1.5 years last year from 2019, to 77.3 years, the largest single-year drop in more than seven decades.
Why you’ll pay more to heat your home this winter – but still less than a decade ago: This winter is likely to be the most expensive for heating bills in eight years. Costs are expected to jump by an average of 43%, according to a forecast from National Fuel Gas Co. Read more
State’s Bills study explores more options: site near downtown, renovated Highmark Stadium: A consultant hired by the state is studying the cost and practicality of building a new Bills stadium near downtown or renovating Highmark Stadium. Those are not the preferred options for the Bills, who want to construct a new, $1.4 billion stadium near Highmark in Orchard Park. Read more
Brown, Walton stress housing and development platforms in bids for support: As Byron Brown and India Walton hit the campaign trail less than a month before the general election for Buffalo mayor, development and affordable housing emerged as key themes. Read more
India Walton’s car impounded for unpaid parking tickets: The Democratic nominee for mayor had her car impounded Thursday for hundreds of dollars in unpaid parking tickets and an expired inspection. “They towed my damn car,” Walton wrote on Twitter. “I’m late on some parking tickets, and my inspection sticker is expired. Those are my bad – I should have handled them on time. I’m handling them right now.” Read more
Bishop reinstates four priests following probes into abuse allegations: Bishop Michael Fisher followed a recommendation by the Buffalo Diocese’s Independent Review Board and reinstated four priests that were previously placed on administrative leave. The board’s investigation determined that allegations against the priests were unsubstantiated. Read more
Jury acquits Shane Casado of all charges in shooting death of girlfriend: One family shed tears of joy. The other, tears of sorrow. Thursday's verdict in Casado's murder trial, in which the jury acquitted the 27-year-old from South Buffalo of murder and manslaughter, created more grief for the family of Rachael Wierzbicki, the 22-year-old he fatally shot. Read more
VA approves vast expansion of Pembroke veterans cemetery: Local veterans were disappointed in 2019 when the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs stripped down its plans for a new Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke. But now the VA says it will be expanding the cemetery and adding the features it dropped for cost reasons two years ago. Read more
Body found in Chautauqua County ID'd as missing Buffalo woman, who family calls 'the sweetest person'
Wendy Mull doesn't understand how her sister, Marquita, who was last seen in Buffalo, ended up dead off a trail in a small rural town 60 miles away in Chautauqua County.
"Somebody took my sister and threw my sister away like she was garbage," her younger sister said Thursday afternoon hours after being informed by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office that Marquita's body had been identified.
But putting a name to the body only deepens a mystery unfolding in Chautauqua County.
Mull's remains were found on Sept. 27 a day after a woman walking along the trail spotted what she thought was an old bottle. It turned out to be a human skull. Sheriff's deputies and a team of forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., were at the scene, excavating what turned out to be a mostly intact skeleton from a shallow grave when they noticed a distinct odor.
That turned out to be Mull's body that was less than 10 yards away in a gully.
– Maki Becker
WEATHER
Quiet and warm autumnal weather: Highs will make it back into the mid to upper 70s on Friday, WGRZ predicts. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Douglas Jemal buys Mahoney office building in spirited bidding during auction: The Washington-based developer added yet another piece of downtown Buffalo’s historic landscape to his holdings. Jemal won the auction for the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square. He plans to convert it into a boutique hotel with about 60 to 70 rooms, meeting space and amenities. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
What to know about the triple threat of respiratory diseases as flu season starts
A good bit of health news: Most allergies will abate after the first frost.
Not so good: Influenza is on the doorstep, setting the stage for significant spread of three potentially severe diseases.
We all know about Covid-19. Flu cases already are being reported in Western New York and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has filled many hospital beds at Oishei Children's Hospital two months earlier than usual.
Health providers are worried the region is in for a challenge involving all three viruses as winter approaches. Here's what you need to know.
– Scott Scanlon
BILLS
PlayAction: Josh Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes: How many times can Josh Allen make the Chiefs go “bust?” Read more
Bills' Spencer Brown 'jumped off the tape.' Now his tiny Iowa town gets to watch him in person: The Bills didn’t take notice of the 6-foot-8, 311-pound Spencer Brown until the Senior Bowl. But he’s long been a superstar in his tiny hometown of Lenox, Iowa. Read more
How we see it: News predictions for Bills showdown against Chiefs: Buffalo News sports writers predict the outcome of Sunday's Bills-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Read more
SABRES
Q&A: Sam Ventura, the man in charge of the Sabres' analytics department: "The goal is to bring it from where we finished last season, all the way up to the top," Ventura said. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Like it or not, it's time to finalize snowplowing plans for the coming winter. The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York has tips for avoiding snow removal scams. WGRZ says experts encourage consumers to get multiple estimates, ask about the company’s insurance coverage and take other steps before hiring someone to clean driveways or sidewalks.
• A first-of-a-kind nature trail officially opened this month at Letchworth State Park. Officials say the Autism Nature Trail is the first trail in the nation that allows visitors with autism and other developmental disabilities to explore new activities and develop skills, reports Sunny Hernandez for NYup.com.
• A revered local “dog whisperer” who has recovered hundreds of lost animals is seeing her community return her compassion following a devastating fire last month. In this report for WIVB, Jerry Sullivan says Mary Beth McElligott barely got out of her West Seneca home alive and is undergoing a painful recovery for burns she sustained.
• Sam Patch became Niagara Falls’ first official daredevil 192 years ago this week. The 22-year-old Rhode Island man survived an 85-foot jump at the falls on Oct. 7, 1829. The News’ Ellen Przepasniak says Patch was the first reported person to leap over the falls and survive — and he did it twice.
