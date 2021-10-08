Good Morning, Buffalo: Life expectancy fell last year, mostly because of Covid-19

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Why you’ll pay more to heat your home this winter – but still less than a decade ago: This winter is likely to be the most expensive for heating bills in eight years. Costs are expected to jump by an average of 43%, according to a forecast from National Fuel Gas Co. Read more

State’s Bills study explores more options: site near downtown, renovated Highmark Stadium: A consultant hired by the state is studying the cost and practicality of building a new Bills stadium near downtown or renovating Highmark Stadium. Those are not the preferred options for the Bills, who want to construct a new, $1.4 billion stadium near Highmark in Orchard Park. Read more