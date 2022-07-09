Good Morning, Buffalo: Legislators say they've been shut out of talks over community benefits in Bills stadium negotiations

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 9, 2022

Legislators say they've been shut out of talks over community benefits in Bills stadium negotiations

When can you be a member of a negotiating team for the new Bills stadium deal, then never get invited to any of the meetings?

When you're a member of the Erie County Legislature.

County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers and Legislator John Mills were all tapped to serve as members of a stadium negotiating team to develop a community benefits agreement as part of the final stadium deal.

But apparently, they've been shut out of all negotiations and meetings even though they're supposed to be key members of the team advocating for community needs.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Body cam footage shows key moments in Buffalo police chase, shootout: On Friday, Buffalo police released a video that compiled more than 30 minutes of footage from the body cameras of nine police officers who were involved in a wild crosstown chase in March that left three officers and a suspect wounded. Read more

'Urgency' requested for more safety measures, better street design after cyclist deaths in Buffalo: Two deaths during the last three weeks in Buffalo in which drivers crashed into bicyclists have sent ripples through a cycling community whose leaders say the city needs to bring greater attention to biking safety. Read more

Attica guard who faced firing after mocking Tops Markets victims retires: Gregory C. Foster II, a guard at the Attica Correctional Facility, has retired from his job as he faced termination after mocking the victims of the Tops Markets massacre in an online post. Foster had been suspended without pay and was awaiting a disciplinary hearing, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said this week. Read more

Schumer, Buffalo mayor push for $25 million in federal funds to improve Main Street: “The new effort would finally repave the crumbling section of Main Street separating East Buffalo from downtown, give the community the roadway it deserves, boost safety, would create bike paths and walkable streets and boost good-paying local jobs,” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said. Read more

Cobblestone District businesses band together to beef up entertainment, starting next weekend: "The Sabres are great, and we all love hockey, but we need to get people here for more than just a seasonal sport," said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. "We want this to be a mixed-use spot of comedy, of beer, of distillery, of music, of nightlife." Read more

Emergency food providers unite to continue East Side food assistance: The African Heritage Food Co-Op; Buffalo Go Green/Urban Fruits and Veggies; the Resource Council of WNY; and FeedMore WNY are partnering to distribute fresh produce five days a week and other food items two days a week at varying times and locations. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Lessening the threat of weather-based flight delays: “Of course, you can’t know weeks in advance when you’re booking a flight how the weather is going to turn out on the day of your trip. But you can go with the probabilities I’ve written about, and try to book an early flight when morning convection is statistically less likely to be fully fired up,” Paul writes. Read more

Beautiful start to weekend: Sunny skies, low humidity and high temperatures in the mid-70s make today perfect for outdoor activities, according to WIVB. Read more

BILLS

Bills questions: Who wins the punter competition?: It says something about the quality of the Buffalo Bills’ projected starting lineup that one of the most eagerly anticipated battles in training camp will be conducted at punter. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams doesn't have Sabres' new goalie yet, but he'll get one on his timetable: Adams is far from out of options. It's believed he's limiting himself like to a two-year deal for any goalie, lest he block Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and/or Devon Levi. He's not in win-or-else mode like, say, Kyle Dubas is in Toronto, Harrington says. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From the Olmsted Parks Conservancy going back to its roots, to an appearance of the Butch Shake Rattle and Rolle Blues Band, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Alan Pergament has some positive developments in the local and national media to share. "No snark today. I think we can agree we can all use a little positivity," writes The News' TV critic.

• In the latest edition of [BN] Chronicles, Steve Cichon recalls a chain restaurant you may have forgotten: the Ground Round restaurant. “By the 1980s, though it was a chain — the place was a beloved Buffalo institution, especially among kids who remember paying a penny-a-pound for their hamburger, hot dog, or PB&J,” Cichon writes.

• Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has co-authored a children's book called "There’s Always a Way with Stevie J!" News Sports Reporter Clevis Murray has the details.

