Good Morning, Buffalo: Legal pot opens up vistas of growth for Niagara County farmer

April 5, 2021
Farmers could cash in on commercial marijuana growing
When it comes to the topic of legalized marijuana, the potential impact of commercial growing and the health benefits of cannabis and related products, Tom Szulist will be the first to concede that he is something of an evangelist.
Last week, thanks to New York State, the congregation got a lot bigger. And he is ready to preach.
Since 2019, Szulist has grown legal hemp at Singer Farm Naturals in Appleton, near the shore of Lake Ontario in Niagara County.
He grew 150 hemp plants in 2019, deriving more than $100,000 worth of medicinal marijuana oil from his harvest, at about a nickel per milligram. He increased his crop to 600 plants last year, not all of which has been processed yet.
Asked if he plans to grow pot for smokers now that New York has mostly legalized what was formerly demonized, the 65-year-old former stockbroker quickly replied, "Absolutely."
With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo created a new state agency that will issue regulations for commercial pot growing, legitimizing an industry that could be a boon to the state's bottom line, the agriculture industry and would-be entrepreneurs.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: What's the cost of feeling lonely? How have loneliness and isolation affected society? What happens when we start losing our empathy, as a result of increased loneliness? What can we do to combat loneliness? Reporter Tim O'Shei provides answers to these questions and more in this week’s Pandemic Lessons. Read more
WNY's Covid-19 test positivity rate inches upward, now second highest in state: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the region's seven-day average positivity rate on Saturday was 4.44%, up from 4.03% on Friday and 4.04% on Thursday. That put Western New York behind only the Mid-Hudson region, whose seven-day average positivity rate was 4.78% on Saturday. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Tentative state budget deals call for tax hike on millionaires, extra $1.4B for schools: State lawmakers were briefed on several major components of a new state budget that would include billions of dollars in revenues from a tax hike surcharge on wealthy people and some corporations along with large spending hikes for everything from education aid for public schools to pandemic-relief money for some homeowners, tenants and landlords. Read more
Judge blocks Lockport discipline hearing against four cops in Hodge death: The City of Lockport has brought disciplinary charges against four police officers in the case of a Black man who died after a confrontation with police in 2019. The Lockport police union filed a lawsuit last week to block the city from moving forward with the charges, and State Supreme Court Judge Frank Caruso temporarily blocked the city from proceeding against the officers. Read more
Closed bridge divides community in hamlet of Clarksburg: The tiny hamlet of Clarksburg has been divided since the bridge over the south branch of Eighteen Mile Creek was closed last fall because it was damaged in an accident. But residents in the Eden community are hoping to get the bridge repaired sooner rather than later. Read more
Amherst Development Corporation downplays critical IRS audit: A recent IRS audit found "deficiencies" in the operations of the Amherst Development Corporation and urged the organization to improve its internal controls. Corporation officials, in response, say the organization is well run and say the lack of specifics provided by the IRS demonstrates there is little to be concerned about. Read more
WEATHER
Similar to Sunday: Dyngus Day will be much like Easter weatherwise. WGRZ’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s today. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Fishtales Hideaway, an island of satisfying seafood: “Fish fries are all well and good, but raw oysters and such dainties are harder to come by this far from saltwater,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “Round these parts, I’d head to Fishtales Hideaway if I was feeling shellfish.” Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Gecko's seeks major expansion on Hertel; other city projects up for review: Jack Syracuse, the owner of Gecko's at 1462 Hertel Ave., is planning an expansion that entails tearing down the current building and constructing a much larger two-story restaurant at the corner of Hertel and Norwalk Avenue. Read more
Developers bring back project to turn former Buffalo school into apartments: The long-delayed conversion of the former Lincoln Academy building into affordable housing is finally coming back around. Developers David Alexander and Ernst Valery are seeking city site plan approval for their adaptive reuse project to transform the former Buffalo Public School 44 into 65 mixed residential apartments. Read more
Uniland seeks tax breaks for new Lackawanna spec warehouse: The Amherst-based developer intends to construct a 151,200-square-foot light industrial or storage facility on part of the former Bethlehem Steel site. The company has not identified a tenant for the $14.5 million project but is seeking to add to the inventory of available industrial space locally. Read more
BILLS
Will Brandon Powell step into primary return role?: The Bills could end up turning their return game over to a relative novice, Brandon Powel, who will compete for the No. 5 or No. 6 receiver job, if he even makes it on the 53-man roster. Jay Skurski has more on the guy who is trying to fill the big hole left open by Andre Roberts' departure. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Sabres' progress could make Don Granato a candidate for the job: "One thing has quickly become apparent: Granato may have been hired simply to keep the seat warm for somebody else, but he has a real chance to keep his candidacy growing over the final 19 games of the season," Harrington writes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Boulevard Mall will soon be the place for a perfect Instagram pose. Selfie WRLD Buffalo – a do-it-yourself photo studio – is set to open in the mall in about a month. "We're going to have about 20 different opportunities, whether it's interactive or not. We're also going to have Buffalo-themed rooms as well," co-owner Jennifer Lynch told WGRZ’s Danielle Church.
• Here's some (literal) advice: Take a hike! With winter seemingly in the rear-view mirror, it's a good time to get outdoors. Step Out Buffalo recommends these nine places for a spring hike.
• Speaking of taking advantage of what the region has to offer, how about taking a day trip? NYup.com has some suggestions throughout upstate New York in an A-to-Z guide. Included on the list are the Dunkirk Lighthouse, East Aurora and Lily Dale.
• The way you make a local phone call in the 716 will soon be a little different. Ten-digit dialing will be necessary for the 716 area code, along with 81 others throughout the country, due to the implementation of a three-digit number, 988, for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, WGRZ’s Dave McKinley explains.
