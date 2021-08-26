Good Morning, Buffalo: Lawsuits identify 230 priests as molesters, including 8 of WNY's most-accused abusers

COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE

Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more Covid deaths than Cuomo: For more than a year, there has been a difference in the Covid-19 death count in New York State between what ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported and what federal health officials reported. Hours after taking office, Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged that the actual Covid-19 death toll could be 12,000 more people than Cuomo had counted. Read more

Hochul pushes vaccinations, promises to be state's 'best damn governor': Speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" – the first of three national broadcast appearances in one morning – New York's first female governor reiterated that fighting the Covid-19 pandemic remains her top priority. And she left the impression that tough talk will be part of her arsenal against the virus, Jerry Zremski reports. Read more