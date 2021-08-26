Good Morning, Buffalo: Lawsuits identify 230 priests as molesters, including 8 of WNY's most-accused abusers

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 26, 2021
Lawsuits identify 230 priests as molesters, including 8 of WNY's most-accused abusers
Buffalo Diocese officials for decades downplayed clergy sexual abuse of minors as a few bad apples in a large orchard of holy men.
That narrative began crumbling in 2018, when the Rev. Norbert F. Orsolits revealed to The News that he had molested dozens of boys in the 1960s and 1970s. The Child Victims Act, which allowed abuse victims from decades ago to file lawsuits, dismantled any notion that only a handful of priests had sexually abused minors.
By the time a two-year window for filing lawsuits under the CVA closed on Aug. 14, 230 area Catholic priests were accused of child molestation – roughly 10% of all priests assigned in the diocese since 1950.
And while Kenmore-Tonawanda teacher Arthur Werner led the way with 39 CVA cases identifying him as a child sex abuser, eight of the 10 most-often-accused individuals were priests.
– Jay Tokasz
COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more Covid deaths than Cuomo: For more than a year, there has been a difference in the Covid-19 death count in New York State between what ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported and what federal health officials reported. Hours after taking office, Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged that the actual Covid-19 death toll could be 12,000 more people than Cuomo had counted. Read more
Hochul pushes vaccinations, promises to be state's 'best damn governor': Speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" – the first of three national broadcast appearances in one morning – New York's first female governor reiterated that fighting the Covid-19 pandemic remains her top priority. And she left the impression that tough talk will be part of her arsenal against the virus, Jerry Zremski reports. Read more
The Erie County Fair returned this year, but attendance was down: The 12 days of the fair were "bonus days" compared to the canceled 2020 version of the fair, CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg said. The final attendance for the 12-day event was 981,264, which is a 14% decrease from the average attendance the previous five years, according to the fair. Read more
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sources: Hochul taps Harlem state Sen. Brian Benjamin as lieutenant governor: Benjamin, a respected Black lawmaker, will have hardly any legal tasks as lieutenant governor, but is being counted on by Hochul to try to boost her standings in New York City, especially among minorities, as she hopes to avoid a Democratic Party gubernatorial primary in June in her quest to win a full term as governor. Read more
Williamsville native Elizabeth Allen named assistant secretary of state: Allen will be the communications guru overseeing the State Department's messaging both at home and abroad. She will answer to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Chief State Department spokesman Ned Price and his staff will report to Allen. Read more
Rod Watson: Buffalo is growing? Not everyone got the message: A report from Inspection Support Network lists Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls 48th out of 55 large metropolitan areas when it comes to growth, saying the regional population declined by 0.7% from 2015 to 2020. Watson talked to Invest Buffalo Niagara's president and CEO about the varying reports – and what's legitimate. Read more
Judge delays sentencing in 'party house' rape case, bans publication of defendant's name: Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III delayed sentencing Wednesday for a 20-year-old rapist because of a probation officer's report that the defendant had violated the terms of his probation by circumventing blocking software on his computer to view pornography. A hearing will be held Sept. 20. The man is eligible for youthful offender status because he was under 18 when he sexually assaulted four teenage girls after parties in his Lewiston home in 2017 and 2018. Read more
More job training – not luck – part of Buffalo's revised stimulus spending plan: Mayor Byron W. Brown released his modified spending plan for about $330 million in federal stimulus funds for Buffalo. Among the recommendations: the lottery for some residents to receive $500 a month with no strings attached is out. Read more
'Senseless. Random': Man pleads guilty in 7-Eleven shootings: Travis Zukic killed Hannah Morse and exchanged gunfire with a Cheektowaga police officer before surrendering. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to both crimes and will spend at least 25 years in prison. Read more
WEATHER
A sultry Thursday: WIVB forecasts "near-record warmth," with high humidity and temperatures in the 90s inland. Read more
BILLS
Bills running back Zack Moss shakes off rust after injury: “I definitely think I’ve gotten over that hurdle just playing in the last preseason game, just going out there and getting hit finally for the first time in a very long time,” Moss said Wednesday or his return to action after an injury in the AFC wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts in January. Read more
SABRES
New Sabres defenseman Will Butcher motivated to 'prove people wrong' this season: Essentially discarded for nothing – New Jersey even retained $910,569 of his $3.733 million cap hit – Will Butcher isn’t viewing the change of scenery as a negative. His voice struck an optimistic tone as he described the opportunity that awaits in Buffalo. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Wednesday featured prime beach weather, so News staff photographer Sharon Cantillon captured the scene at Hamburg Beach, where families and friends frolicked.
• "Josh's Jaq's" cereal is back with a second edition, with proceeds benefiting Oishei Children's Hospital. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald passes along a statement from Allen on the crunchy red-and-blue loops.
• Doors Open Buffalo is roughly a month away, but registration is required for the self-guided tours of more than 30 buildings downtown. Jonathan Epstein shares the buildings that will be open for event and explains how to participate.
• Thursday is the grand opening of the second Sonic Drive-In in Western New York, with the chain – known for its drive-up stalls and roller-skating employees – debuting at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel avenues, WIVB reports.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.