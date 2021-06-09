Good Morning, Buffalo: Lawsuit over couple's Covid-19 deaths challenges nursing homes' immunity

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 9, 2021
Lawsuit over couple's Covid-19 deaths challenges nursing homes' immunity
Susan Fuller wants justice for her parents who died two days apart last year from Covid-19 in an Orleans County nursing home.
She says they might have still been alive if they had received proper care at the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The lawsuit, filed by the Brown Chiari law firm, claims that Villages of Orleans made financial decisions that ended up denying adequate staffing care for residents.
On the question of whether the state's pandemic immunity will protect the nursing home from the lawsuit, that will be decided by a judge.
As pressure mounts, U.S. downgrades Canada travel advisory, Trudeau plots border reopening: The U.S. State Department moved Canada out of its Level Four travel advisory, which warns Americans: “Do Not Travel” there. Canada, along with Mexico and 56 other countries, moved into Level Three, which advises that people “Reconsider Travel” to those destinations. Read more
He tried to get across the border legally to see his fiancée. He ended up in a cell instead: Aaron Ross of Brooklyn spent a night in a Canadian detention cell at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge last week after arguing with Canadian border inspectors. Ross, 33, has tried three times to cross local bridges to Canada to get to his fiancée in Toronto, whom he described as "lonely" and "suicidal." Ross was released after paying a $100 fine. He said the Canadians at first demanded $1,000, but reduced the charge because Ross' credit card was almost maxed out. Read more
Erie County kids, teens make up majority of positive Covid-19 tests: Erie County youngsters ages 10-19 now represent the group with the highest number of positive tests for Covid-19 as vaccines protect more and more adults. Read more
More free alcohol with your vaccine: ‘Doses & Mimosas’ on Elmwood: The Erie County Health Department is bellying up to the bar once again only a month after it snared national attention with a program that offered free beer with a Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
Rewards offered for tips leading to gun violence convictions: With shootings on the rise and fears that the summer months will bring even more violence, Crime Stoppers Western New York announced it is offering monetary awards for anonymous tips related to gun violence that lead to a conviction. It will offer $7,500 for information about a homicide, $5,000 for information about a non-fatal shooting and $1,000 for information about an illegally possessed weapon. Read more
Allentown shooting suspect was out on bail for another gun case: The Buffalo man who admitted to police that he fired a gun behind an Allentown restaurant Sunday to try to break up a fight and ended up wounding two people didn't legally own the firearm, according to police and prosecutors. In addition, Tysheim R. Evans was out on bail on a separate pending criminal case that also involved an illegal handgun, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn's office. Read more
Palace Theatre Renovations underway with no-interest credit line from Hamburg IDA: Construction is underway on renovations at the historic theater, after the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency backed an interest-free $215,000 line of credit to finance the work. Read more
Public art mural coming to 201 Ellicott project: The bright and colorful artwork will grace the north façade of a new affordable housing project in downtown Buffalo. The large-scale mural is part of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s public art initiative. Read more
WEATHER
A warm Wednesday: After a foggy start in some spots, the morning will be cloudy. A few showers may develop in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Read more
COLUMNS
Sean Kirst: In a big-league dream, a hint at mending expressway wounds? With Buffalo finally playing host to big-league baseball, nationally renowned architectural critic Paul Goldberger notes how the real star is Sahlen Field – the little downtown ballpark whose visionary design had national consequence. Beyond that, Goldberger says the fundamental realization that led to such a downtown success also becomes key in a community seeking to mend the harm caused by thoughtless construction of postwar expressways – especially the Scajaquada and Kensington. Read more
Erik Brady: With time on her hands and a story to tell, Sue Buyer finds a book in The News: “Sue Buyer wrote her first novel after turning 90, which makes the title a fitting one: ‘All Things in Time,” Brady writes. Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: Josh Allen's lack of satisfaction should serve Bills well: "As you sit on that figurative red, white and blue cloud, anticipating an Allen-led run all the way to the Super Bowl, know this: Nothing he did or will do comes as easily or as automatically as it might seem," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
SABRES
Why should Sabres consider Owen Power, Matthew Beniers and Kent Johnson? Their goalies weigh in: Perhaps no one had a better view of the three prospects from the University of Michigan than the Wolverines’ top goalies: junior Strauss Mann and freshman Erik Portillo, a third-round draft choice of the Sabres in 2019. Mann and Portillo gave their analysis on each player to The Buffalo News in separate phone interviews recently. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Fewer guests, single-serve food and “micro-cakes” are among the wedding trends this season, reports WGRZ.
• Has the dramatic increase in remote learning during the pandemic triggered an increase in eye problems among young children? WKBW’s Eileen Buckley interviews local experts about the impact that increased screen time can have on children’s eyesight.
• A garden fairy tale continues in our latest Home of the Week digital feature. It showcases the extensive gardens of Fran and Don Stoffel of Alden. Fran Stoffel submitted photos and described the history and natural beauty of the property.
• What’s the trick to landing a job right out of college? A new University at Buffalo study found that students who engaged in four or more “high-impact” practices such as internships, study abroad experiences or community service have a 70% chance of either finding a full-time job or enrolling in graduate school.
