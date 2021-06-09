Good Morning, Buffalo: Lawsuit over couple's Covid-19 deaths challenges nursing homes' immunity

He tried to get across the border legally to see his fiancée. He ended up in a cell instead: Aaron Ross of Brooklyn spent a night in a Canadian detention cell at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge last week after arguing with Canadian border inspectors. Ross, 33, has tried three times to cross local bridges to Canada to get to his fiancée in Toronto, whom he described as "lonely" and "suicidal." Ross was released after paying a $100 fine. He said the Canadians at first demanded $1,000, but reduced the charge because Ross' credit card was almost maxed out. Read more