Good Morning, Buffalo: Latest state guidance creates more confusion about mask breaks in schools

Dec. 16, 2021
Latest state guidance creates more confusion about mask breaks in schools
When some educators read the state guidance Friday about Gov. Kathy Hochul's statewide mask mandate, it seemed to prohibit mask breaks in school.
Children have been wearing face coverings since they returned to school buildings last year, and most schools give the kids a break every hour or so from wearing their masks.
But what if mask breaks were not allowed?
"Families regard it as essential for their children," said Robert N. Lowry Jr., deputy director for the New York State Council of School Superintendents.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Canada tells residents to avoid nonessential foreign travel, but stays silent on U.S. For now: Canada isn't closing its border to the U.S. amid a new wave of Covid-19 infections – but it is recommending that residents not cross it unless they really must do so, reports The News' Jerry Zremski. Read more
Rod Watson: Documentary taps community voices to combat vaccine hesitancy: "Fight for Good: One Body One Soul," a 29-minute film from the Community Health Center of Buffalo and the Buffalo Documentary Project, includes not only the center’s medical experts busting myths and breaking down the science around the vaccines in ways that are easy to understand, it also includes everyday people from Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Read more
[More: The News' updated statistics on Covid-19 in Western New York]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hochul administration going slow on farm worker overtime threshold issue: A state advisory panel was to recommend this month whether the Hochul administration should be lowering the threshold – now at 60 hours – for when farm workers are paid overtime. It has become a major issue over workers' rights versus the economic realities facing farms. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's labor commissioner sought to slow down the controversial decision; instead, the state will hold hearings on the matter in January before making any rulings. Read more
Unclear who is behind fundraiser planned for Tonawanda cop fired after 4 suspensions: Supporters of a Town of Tonawanda police officer who was fired last month following his fourth suspension in four years are holding a fundraiser for him and his family Thursday at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub. The event comes one week after former Officer Michael Lewandowski appealed his firing by the Tonawanda Town Board, arguing that he was singled out for punishment and the disciplinary process pursued by the town was flawed. Town officials defend their decision to terminate Lewandowski. Read more
Leaving Gracie Mansion, Mayor de Blasio looks ahead: Mayor Bill de Blasio sat down with The Buffalo News earlier this week to talk about his eight years leading New York City, the progressive philosophy that guides him, and how he might bring it all to a statewide stage. De Blasio is not yet declaring his candidacy for governor, but he sure sounds like a candidate. Read more
Common Council pushes idea of moving to electric fleet: A recent Common Council resolution directs Department of Public Works to research the costs and logistics of introducing electric cars, trucks and other vehicles to the fleet beginning next year, reports The News' Deidre Williams. Read more
Buffalo School Board tables proposal for pay raises for district's top administrators: "What I know, colleagues, is that in the Covid market that we live in, we are having an extraordinarily difficult time ... attracting and keeping our top tier employees. I call it my executive team," Superintendent Kriner Cash said. Addressing Cash's proposal for raises of 6%-40% will be put off until January. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Some winter weather expected in WNY this weekend: For Thursday, expect strong winds around 40 to 45 mph and warm temperatures that could exceed 60 in some areas of Western New York, Paul writes. Saturday could feature some light snow. Read more
GUSTO
Review: A stunningly gorgeous trip down 'Nightmare Alley': Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro takes moviegoers down a strikingly dark, visually breathtaking "Nightmare Alley" in his new star-studded film. Buffalo makes cameo appearances from the four-day shoot here in February 2020. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Braymiller Market's prepared foods: The new locally focused market downtown has made a concerted effort to offer prepared foods and a menu, touching on Reubens, fried bologna and 12-inch pizzas. The well-lit second-floor loft is a gem for a business meeting, coffee date or dining area. See the slideshow starring Sharon Cantillon's photos.
BILLS
Mark Gaughan: Bills need more from Tremaine Edmunds, but he's still an asset: The Bills need more out of Edmunds, but some of the good things he does on the field are hard to quantify, like his ability to disrupt the quarterback. He influences slant and hook routes with his frame. His range in coverage makes the Bills difficult to beat down the middle in Tampa 2. Fans may complain a lot about him, but it's clear Edmunds is an asset. Read more
PlayAction: In his latest film study, Mark Gaughan looks at the "exotic pressures" the Carolina Panthers use to confuse offensive lines. Watch now
SABRES
On its 25th anniversary, looking back at Rob Ray's iconic 'This is SportsCenter' commercial: The famous commercial, which turned 25 this month, was made during a time when the Buffalo Sabres made a controversial branding switch to black and red. Lance Lysowski takes a trip down memory lane with a look back at the commercial. Read more
Sabres shaken by rash of virus cases around NHL: The Buffalo Sabres' concerns about the recent virus outbreak go further than just their ability to step on the ice. “The last couple days were with the thought of possibly getting stuck in Canada for Christmas," Kyle Okposo said. "That was on a lot of guys’ minds, and it was something that was definitely talked about. … That’s just a life thing where it would be tough to explain to my kids that I can’t be there for Christmas.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Another year of the #EveryDayAPhoto series is close to wrapping up. This week has already boasted a warm, serene photo of the James Taylor concert at KeyBank Center. Get caught up on the best shots of The News' staff photographers.
• Archer Daniels Midland called Tuesday for demolition of the historic Great Northern grain elevator after it was damaged in Saturday's windstorm, but Rep. Brian Higgins argues against their push, saying ADM should respect the grain elevator's historic designation. Mark Sommer has more on the story.
• WIVB tells the story of Reuse Action, an East Side business that takes unwanted parts – planks from demolished buildings, old flooring and windows – and fashions them for reuse or a new purpose.
• The week before Christmas features events with some pizzazz. From the Trans-Siberian Orchestra to a new three-pronged event between Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum, Second Generation Theatre and Buffalo RiverWorks, here are the marquee events for the next week.
