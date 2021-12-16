Good Morning, Buffalo: Latest state guidance creates more confusion about mask breaks in schools

Sabres shaken by rash of virus cases around NHL: The Buffalo Sabres' concerns about the recent virus outbreak go further than just their ability to step on the ice. “The last couple days were with the thought of possibly getting stuck in Canada for Christmas," Kyle Okposo said. "That was on a lot of guys’ minds, and it was something that was definitely talked about. … That’s just a life thing where it would be tough to explain to my kids that I can’t be there for Christmas.” Read more