Good Morning, Buffalo: Langworthy claims slim victory, but Paladino doesn't concede

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 24, 2022

Langworthy claims slim victory, but Paladino doesn't concede

After two decades of managing elections for other Republicans, Nicholas A. Langworthy claimed victory of his own early this morning, even if by the narrowest of margins over Carl P. Paladino for the GOP nomination in the 23rd Congressional District.

Langworthy, the state Republican chairman and endorsed candidate, rode a wave of Southern Tier support to catch up to Paladino's overwhelming strength in Erie County and stake his claim to the GOP line for the Nov. 8 general election. Indeed, the outcome ranked as an official cliffhanger until the end, and remained in dispute early this morning as Paladino refused to concede until all absentee ballots are tabulated.

But elections officials say a new procedure that counts the majority of absentees and other outstanding ballots on primary night means only a handful of still-to-arrive votes must be tallied.

Langworthy told cheering supporters just before midnight that he had prevailed.

"Wow! Tonight, the Southern Tier made me the comeback kid," he said. "I learned something growing up in the Southern Tier. When you confront a bully, you take them down a peg, and they won’t do that again. And we did that tonight."

Though some questions surround Tuesday's results and an entire general campaign now lies ahead, Langworthy appears ready to emerge as the favorite against Democrat Max Della Pia in a seven-county district that falls solidly into the GOP column.

The Paladino campaign issued a statement around 11:30 p.m.

“We still have a lot of votes to count," said spokesman Vish Burra. "I don’t think it’s going to be tonight that we’re going to have the results. But we’re still counting, we’re still holding strong, and we hope to have an answer for you tomorrow.”

– Stephen T. Watson, Robert J. McCarthy and Charlie Specht

Results from around WNY: In other election news, Rep. Claudia Tenney claimed victory in the Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District seat, Rep. Brian Higgins cruised to victory in NY-26, State Sens. Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III are ready to face off for the seat in NY's 61st District and Joe Sempolinski won the special election to fill the NY-23 seat vacated by Rep. Tom Reed. Read all of our coverage here.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Unemployment inches up in July as hiring slows: The unemployment rate in the Buffalo Niagara region ticked up to 4% in July from 3.6% in June. While it’s normal for the unemployment rate to increase from June to July as students look for summer jobs, the increase this year was larger than normal. Read more

Buffalo Black Business Month wrapping up soon: ‘If you don’t support yourself, who will?’: Time is winding down to support the new initiative. About 75 vendors are participating in an effort that encourages city residents and visitors to patronize the participating businesses through the end of the month. Read more

Kaleida Health labor unions to hold strike authorization vote next month as negotiations continue: The bargaining committee for two unions representing 6,300 Kaleida Health workers has unanimously decided to hold a strike authorization vote among their membership, ramping up the pressure on Western New York's largest health system to reach a new labor deal within the next few weeks. Read more

Roswell Park opens expanded center for patients with head, neck cancers: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Tuesday reopened an expanded care center where patients with head and neck cancers can get the specialty treatment they need in a single location. Read more

Uncle of girl killed in Buffalo shooting questions bail for 14-year-old suspect: Johnny Religa told The News that his family, already shattered and in shock over the homicide, felt further traumatized to learn that the 14-year-old reportedly involved in the shooting was made eligible to be released on $50,000 bail. Read more

Ingram Micro mulls $13.6 million investment in Amherst: The technology services company said it is negotiating to buy two office buildings it leases at Wehrle Drive and Youngs Road. The California-based company is seeking tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency to help make the project a reality. Read more

Gibraltar Industries makes $54 million acquisition: The Hamburg-based company has acquired Quality Aluminum Products, a Michigan-based manufacturer of residential building products, for $54 million in cash. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: Good news for Gabby: Channel 4’s Mediak exiting to be main morning anchor in bigger market: Gabrielle Mediak, perhaps best known for her "Good News with Gabby" features, said her new job is in a Top 40 market but declined to reveal the city or station. Read more

GUSTO

This Week in Live Music: Beau Fleuve, Northwest Jazz Festival, Pat Travers: Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer this week. Read more

BILLS

Bills Khalil Shakir's background prepares him for versatile role in Buffalo: Shakir’s adaptability is benefiting him as he begins his NFL career. The Bills think he can play inside or outside and he's been given that chance through training camp and the preseason. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• This is the second year of outdoor roller skating at Canalside. The News’ Angelea Preston says the popular attraction “feels like a big dance party on wheels,” with neon-colored skates, loud music and lots of laughs.

• Grazing goats are paving a path for a nonprofit sanctuary in Springville, Spectrum News 1’s Brianne Roesser reports. Let’s Goat Buffalo, a unique initiative that brings rescued goats to properties to clear unwanted vegetation, plans to expand by creating a farm that will provide hands-on activities for visitors.

• Consider this a nugget from life’s “You Can’t Please Everyone Department.” We often share links that showcase fun activities at Niagara Falls. But this post on Insider.com sees Joey Haddon lament that his visit to the attraction was “less glamorous than it appears on social media and in ads.”

• It’s no laughing matter. U.S. News and World Reports Travel has included the National Comedy Center in Jamestown on its list of “top 25 family weekend getaways” in the U.S. The article cites the center’s interactive exhibits that cater to “a wide range of humor to make all ages laugh out loud.”

• Did you know that a professional football team was born at the Hotel Lafayette? Or that the nation’s largest producer of team pennants was once on Main Street, not far from the Anchor Bar? These are just a couple of trivia tidbits served up on the Buffalo Sports Heritage Bus Tour. The News’ Mike Harrington says the Buffalo History Museum is running the tours in conjunction with Explore Buffalo.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.