Good Morning, Buffalo: Langworthy campaign adds new wrinkle to role of donations in picking state judges

Aug. 18, 2022

Langworthy campaign adds new wrinkle to role of donations in picking state judges

For more than 20 years, The Buffalo News has reported on the connection between contributions from candidates or their families and State Supreme Court nominations controlled by party chieftains. In fact, a 2002 series of articles was cited in an unsuccessful federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the judicial nominating convention system.

With five vacancies this year on the Western New York bench of State Supreme Court, judicial hopefuls once again appear to recognize their chances of nomination significantly improve with donations to Democratic and Republican leaders.

State Board of Elections records show a bevy of potential candidates contributed substantial amounts of money before judicial conventions controlled by party leaders last week settled on six nominees – with four assured of election via cross-endorsements determined by two party chairmen.

But judicial hopefuls this year began filling different coffers shortly after Nicholas A. Langworthy declared his candidacy in June for the 23rd Congressional District. That's when Langworthy, the state Republican chairman controlling the party nod and GOP side of deals that guarantee election, received several maximum contributions from Supreme Court candidates for his congressional effort.

Three major contributors to Langworthy's campaign – Kelly A. Vacco, Gerald J. Greenan III and Joseph C. Lorigo – all gained nominations Aug. 10 in the GOP convention he controlled. Two of the Republican nominees – Vacco and Greenan – are assured of victory in November.

– Robert J. McCarthy and Charlie Specht

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Accused Tops shooter’s defense prepares to challenge grand jury selection: Payton Gendron's public defenders have hired an expert for what may become a challenge to how the court selected members of the federal grand jury that indicted him. The high stakes of the case, with Gendron potentially having to face the death penalty, mean the defense attorneys are right to explore the issue, according to a University at Buffalo School of Law professor. Read more

WNY trauma victim starts Healing Hub to help fellow survivors: “Counselors are great, but what can really make a difference is somebody that’s been through it,” said Healing Hub of WNY founder Kelly Whitfield. Read more

Amazon delays tax break request in Hamburg until it’s ready to occupy vacant building: The head of the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency acknowledged Wednesday that it is not a certainty that Amazon will move in as the company re-evaluates its real estate needs. Read more

Health insurance rates are going up for WNY small businesses and individuals: Premium rates are going up for small group plans, which are for employers with up to 100 workers, as well as individual plans purchased on the state's health insurance exchange. Read more

Former jail deputy pleads not guilty after Highmark Stadium incident: Former Erie County jail deputy John A. Gugino pleaded not guilty Tuesday to new charges against him: criminal trespassing and harassment in connection with an incident in July. The charges were lodged after a dispute with on-duty deputies at the Garth Brooks concert. Read more

Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival features world premieres, visiting filmmakers: Sixty films, including eight world premieres and four features made in the Buffalo area, will be shown during the ninth Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival opening Friday. Read more

2022 ELECTION

Egriu gives Higgins first primary since 2004 in Democratic race: Buffalo contractor Emin "Eddie" Egriu, a perennial unsuccessful candidate for office, has fended off the latest court challenge to his petition signatures. Egriu paints the race as a contest between a businessperson with an outsider's fresh perspective against an entrenched incumbent who, he claims, favors his donors at the expense of most of his district. Higgins points to his track record of bringing federal funding to the district, money that he said has spurred private sector investment and transformational redevelopment. The winner in Tuesday's primary will be heavily favored in the general election against Republican Steven Sams II. Read more

On radio show, Paladino said Merrick Garland ‘probably should be executed’; he later said he was being ‘facetious’: Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino made the comment relating to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland following the raid of Donald Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago. When a radio host asked him to explain what he meant by his execution comment, Paladino backtracked and replied, “I’m just being facetious.” Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Job fair to diversify legal profession will help more than just lawyers: The first-ever Legal Diversity Career Fair last week aimed to match job candidates with law firms and legal departments to increase inclusion. But advocates say it's not just the right thing to do, it's also a smart business practice. Read more

Jeff Simon: I knew Margaret Sullivan was destined for greatness. She exceeded my expectations: "It's not true that we immediately knew back then that Margaret Sullivan was destined for a spectacular career in journalism. It took us two whole days to figure it out,” Simon writes, recalling the summer of 1980 when Sullivan interned at The News. Read more

BILLS

Bills love veteran depth on O-line, and David Quessenberry is latest example: The 31-year-old veteran, who started all 18 games for the Tennessee Titans last season, looks like he has a firm grasp of the No. 3 tackle job. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The latest episode of "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" features musician and producer Rod Bonner, who says he's "been blessed to be able to get into as many different musical situations as I can and flow with as many different genres of music as possible."

• Ellicottville will be the future site of a tiny homes village, the Olean Times Herald reports. Developers are planning an 11-unit project along Route 242 near the base of HoliMont Ski Resort.

• “Invasive species keep turning up like a bad penny,” WGRZ reports. In this 2 the Outdoors segment, Terry Belke looks at an ornamental plant brought to the U.S. from Europe in the late 1800s that's impacting the monarch butterfly.

• There aren’t too many places within driving distance that you can get kissed by a camel. Hidden Valley Animal Adventure is one such venue. WKBW’s Taylor Epps visited Varysburg to learn more about this 63-acre animal sanctuary.

