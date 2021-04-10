Good Morning, Buffalo: Land conservancy's 'Wildway' plan seeks to connect protected areas

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

April 10, 2021

Land conservancy's 'Wildway' plan seeks to connect protected areas

Recognition for the need to protect ecosystems and species is growing as a sustained assault on nature continues around the world, from the burning rainforests in Brazil to the slaughter of elephants and rhinoceroses in Africa.

E.O. Wilson, a biologist, conservationist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, warned in his 2016 book "Half-Earth: Our Planet's Fight for Life," that fully one-half of the world's lands and seas needed to be set aside to protect 85% of the world's species.

President Biden isn't going that far, but in an executive order signed on Jan. 27 to address climate change, he called for setting aside 30% of the country's lands and waters by 2030.

This movement has now involved the Western New York Land Conservancy, which by itself and sometimes with partners has developed an impressive track record of rushing in to prevent forests, wetlands and farmland from being sold, subdivided or logged.