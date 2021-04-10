Good Morning, Buffalo: Land conservancy's 'Wildway' plan seeks to connect protected areas

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
April 10, 2021
Land conservancy's 'Wildway' plan seeks to connect protected areas
Recognition for the need to protect ecosystems and species is growing as a sustained assault on nature continues around the world, from the burning rainforests in Brazil to the slaughter of elephants and rhinoceroses in Africa.
E.O. Wilson, a biologist, conservationist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, warned in his 2016 book "Half-Earth: Our Planet's Fight for Life," that fully one-half of the world's lands and seas needed to be set aside to protect 85% of the world's species.
President Biden isn't going that far, but in an executive order signed on Jan. 27 to address climate change, he called for setting aside 30% of the country's lands and waters by 2030.
This movement has now involved the Western New York Land Conservancy, which by itself and sometimes with partners has developed an impressive track record of rushing in to prevent forests, wetlands and farmland from being sold, subdivided or logged.
The Land Conservancy is in the early stages of creating a protective area called the Western New York Wildway, which would touch all eight counties in Western New York – Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
– Mark Sommer
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Yorkers warned to remain vigilant as more receive Covid-19 vaccine: "Vaccines are the weapon that will win the war against Covid, and with over 11 million shots in arms – including 1.4 million doses administered in just the last seven days – New York's vast distribution network is firing on all cylinders," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement released Friday. Read more
New York now recommends 3 feet distancing in schools: The state Health Department guidance says schools can reduce student distancing in elementary, middle and high schools to 3 feet in counties with low, moderate and substantial transmission of Covid-19. For schools in areas of high transmission, middle and high school students must maintain 6 feet of distance. Read more
Judge orders Batavia hospital to treat coronavirus patient with Ivermectin: The case involving John W. Swanson, a farmer from Stafford in Genesee County, is the latest of several in which judges have ordered local hospitals to give Ivermectin to patients suffering from the virus. The drug is used to treat other ailments but is not yet approved by the federal government as a Covid-19 treatment. Read more
Six Flags to do drive-thru interviews: The Covid-19 pandemic is giving Six Flags Darien Lake's annual hiring blitz for 1,500 employees a makeover. This year, Darien Lake will hold drive-thru events for its in-person hiring efforts because of pandemic-related constraints. Read more
[More: Stay updated on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Federal case opened against former youth pastor who secretly taped girl: Nathan L. Rogers served a six-month sentence after admitting to a state charge that he secretly recorded a 12-year-old girl as she undressed at the Kingdom Bound festival in 2019. Now federal prosecutors have opened a case against the former youth pastor at Life Church in West Seneca. Read more
House Ethics Committee probing Rep. Tom Reed: The committee on Friday said it opened an investigation into whether Reed, a Corning Republican, engaged in sexual misconduct. The panel's move comes three weeks after a former lobbyist accused Reed of making a drunken and inappropriate advance to her in 2017. Read more
Third WNY location of off-price chain Gabe's is coming to Amherst: Gabe's, a West Virginia-based off-price chain, will open this summer in the first floor of the former Sears department store at the Boulevard Mall. Though the property is owned by Benderson Development, the new store will likely give the mall a boost, filling a giant hole that has been vacant since Sears left four years ago. Read more
Two killed, another injured in three overnight shootings in Buffalo: Three shootings in an hour early Friday morning in Buffalo left two men dead and another man injured. These two homicides bring the city's total for the year so far to at least 21, according to police department statistics. Read more
Bisons make temporary relocation official: The Triple-A team's "home" opener will be May 4 in Trenton, N.J., as renovations at Sahlen Field are completed to accommodate the return of the Toronto Blue Jays. Don't miss Mike Harrington's Q&A on the Bisons' temporary trek to Trenton, as well as the timetable for the Jays' return to Buffalo.
WEATHER
Don Paul: Record heat returns Saturday, drought continues: After our 100-year-old record of 75 was absolutely smashed with a downslope-fueled 84 on Thursday, Saturday’s record of 82 is nearly low-hanging fruit for another record-breaker, Paul says. Read more
As concert industry attempts to ramp up, questions remain
Perhaps the biggest question concerning this week's Eric Church concert announcement is the likelihood of it taking place in the manner in which it is being advertised.
On May 7, when tickets go on sale to the general public, the artist, the venue and the promoter, Live Nation, will all be banking on state protocols allowing 100% capacity by September.
And they’re asking ticket buyers to believe the same.
– Jeff Miers
FOOD & DRINK
Tappo Day Club to bring 'hotel pool party feel,' rooftop dining to Chandler Street: From bungalows to bottle service to sashimi salads, Rocco Termini and Phil Limina have laid out more details for their ambitious pool club, including multiple live concerts each week, day-pass admission for lounge chairs and Seabar-inspired food from the bistro. Read more
Holy Feast Food Truck moves to University Heights, adds outdoor seating and new fare: Ali Shahid, a native of Pakistan, attracted a following for his halal food truck during his time on Broadway, by Aldi. His new location in University Heights features something rare for a food truck – outdoor seating. While chicken and rice remains the bestseller, crispy chicken zinger sandwiches and smash burgers are hot new items. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: What are ramifications of Josh Allen's expected payday?: Vic Carucci has more on the Allen payday situation in this week's mailbag, which also includes questions about the Bills' need at safety, what noticeable steps Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott took to right the ship and whether or not the Bills will trade out of their current draft slot. Read more
SABRES
Sabres lose another game to a top team in the East Division: A Sabres’ comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals in front of a small crowd in KeyBank Center. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Rep. Brian Higgins announced Friday that $16 billion of federal aid is now available to performance venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Long pushed by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, the program was funded through President Biden's American Rescue Plan, Jerry Zremski reports.
• April has boasted mostly beautiful weather so far. Buffalo News staff photographers have captured glorious spring moments – from the joy of ice cream to eager anglers on the water to immense Polish pride – through the first week of the month. See their photos.
• Rage Against the Machine fans in Buffalo will have to continue their wait for the band to play KeyBank Center. Toni Ruberto writes that the Los Angeles rockers have postponed their tour to summer 2022.
• The Fight for Air Climb, a benefit for the American Lung Association, has announced a new venue for 2021. WGRZ reports the climb will move to Highmark Stadium, where participants will ascend roughly 620 steps.
