Good Morning, Buffalo: Lake-effect snow moves north; 40 mph winds expected

Nov. 19, 2022

Storm turns deadly as snow smothers Southtowns

Heavy lake-effect snow that blanketed the City of Buffalo overnight will move through northern Erie and Genesee counties Saturday morning and afternoon, before shifting back into the city later Saturday.

Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in those areas are expected, the National Weather Service reported at 3:42 a.m. Saturday, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

One to 2 feet of snow fell in Buffalo overnight, and a travel ban went into effect for the entire city at 7 a.m. Saturday. All NFTA bus service has been suspended.

Even for the winter-hardened residents of the Southtowns, the snowstorm left an impression – perhaps even exceeding the deluge of November 2014.

Despite days of warnings, snow-removal efforts were hampered by motorists who disregarded driving bans and travel advisories.

And by Friday afternoon, it had become a deadly storm, with a report that two people had died as a result of cardiac events from trying to remove the snow.

David Robinson: Hiring stagnates as companies come to grips with an uncertain economy: Just when it looked like hiring was starting to pick up across the Buffalo Niagara region, it stalled out again. Hiring essentially stalled last month, according to the latest data from the state Labor Department. Even more concerning, revisions to the September job numbers wiped out what initially was reported to be a modest uptick in hiring. Read more

Top chiefs in Erie County Sheriff's Office to get raises in lieu of unlimited overtime: When Erie County Sheriff John Garcia heard last month that County Executive Mark Poloncarz didn't think Garcia's chiefs worked harder than some of his own top administrators and didn't deserve to earn more overtime, Garcia angrily responded that Poloncarz "should be embarrassed" for making such a statement. But now, both sides have worked out a compromise that will limit, but not eliminate, overtime for top chiefs and deputies. Read more

Mementos left at Jefferson Avenue Tops site to be preserved: Hundreds of mementos – including flowers, cards, photographs and stuffed animals – that were left in a spot outside the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets after the May 14 racist mass shooting that killed 10 people will be preserved for posterity. The Buffalo History Museum, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library and concerned community members are working together in that endeavor. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: Erie County legislators give short shrift to their budgeting duty: A lesson in Governing 101 for members of the Erie County Legislature: Rarely is anything more important than the annual budget on which you pass judgment. Perhaps you didn’t know. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: What to make of Tre'Davious White still not playing: If Tre'Davious White is not hurt – and by not showing up on the injury report, there is no reason to think that he is – his continued absence has to be caused by something else, writes Jay Skurski in this week's mailbag. Read more

