Good Morning, Buffalo: Lack of fluoride in Buffalo's water prompts backlash from elected officials, dentists

Jan. 20, 2023

Lack of fluoride in Buffalo's water prompts backlash from elected officials, dentists

The lack of fluoride in Buffalo's water system, as revealed by The Buffalo News on Monday, is drawing backlash from elected leaders in Buffalo and dentists across New York State.

Buffalo Common Council Member David A. Rivera said he was "very surprised" to learn that Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015, citing the need for capital improvements. He said city residents, after reading a story about it in The News, called his office to complain.

"I have the newspaper and I wanted to keep it on purpose, because you had information that I didn’t even have," said Rivera, of the Niagara District. "I think it surprised many of the Council members and the residents, as well."

Buffalo School Board Member Larry Scott said he was "dumbfounded and troubled" after reading the article. He said he considers the situation "unacceptable" for Buffalo's schoolchildren.

"To me, it’s something that needs to be corrected immediately," said Scott, who is an at-large School Board member. "I hope there is immediate action to address this by the city."

Rivera on Tuesday sent a letter to Buffalo Water Board Chairman Oluwole A. McFoy inviting him to speak at a meeting of the Council's Community Development Committee on Jan. 31.

– Charlie Specht

Death toll in Buffalo blizzard rises to 47 people: The three latest deaths happened because weather conditions prevented emergency responders from reaching the people in time, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter. One person died in Cheektowaga on Dec. 24, one died in Amherst on Dec. 25 and the third died in Buffalo on Dec. 27, he said. Read more

Devoted grandmother didn’t make it home after walk for groceries in blizzard: Juanita S. Robinson, a lifelong Buffalo resident, known for doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was found dead in the snow on Christmas Day near her home on Niagara Street. She was 66. Read more

Getting closer: Final deal nears as legislators approve environmental impact study for new Bills stadium: The Erie County Legislature's unanimous approval of the environmental impact report for the new Buffalo Bills stadium was approved on Thursday, as expected. But the bigger news is what that means for getting the rest of the stadium deal done. All sides agree that a final deal should be coming soon. Read more

Democrats’ quick LaSalle vote contradicts past critique: On Wednesday, the state Senate Judiciary Committee held its vote killing Hector LaSalle's nomination to be chief judge of the state Court of Appeals minutes after he finished detailed testimony on a wide variety of complex judicial rulings. Gov. Kathy Hochul is pondering what to do in the face of a public rejection of her chosen candidate. Read more

Want to go to the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game? Be prepared to pay: As of Thursday, tickets on StubHub for Bills-Bengals start at around $180 each, including fees, and there were about 4,600 remaining. Read more

Robots, drones and 3D printers: Buffalo Schools takes step forward with WozEd: The Buffalo School Board is on a quest to spend $289 million in federal Covid-19 relief funds to better Buffalo schools. On Wednesday, the board got almost $3 million closer to that goal via a career pathway that begins as early as kindergarten. Read more

Wyoming County man admits stealing from parents – while on probation for stealing from parents: Paul J. Mioducki, 44, has been sentenced to up to six years in prison after admitting to stealing nearly $17,000 from his parents – and to stealing another $41,000 while on probation for the first crime. He stole at least $58,000 to feed a drug addiction, according to the Wyoming County district attorney and Mioducki's defense attorney. Read more

Regal movie theaters on Elmwood, Transit closing: The Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX in Lancaster and Elmwood Center 16 in North Buffalo will close as part of the theater chain's parent company bankruptcy filing last year. Read more

Rain, snow on another gray day: It will be cloudy with rain and snow on Friday, with temperatures expected to stay steady in the mid- to upper 30s. Read more

Covid-19 left a UB med student with a stroke. A rare brain surgery honed in Buffalo saved her life: “If we weren't able to get her clots, she wouldn't be here today,” said Dr. Elad Levy, who led the hourlong procedure at Gates Vascular Institute. Read more

Refresh Takes: A boost for Roswell nurses; UB nursing student starts MS study: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center this week dedicated a new center of nursing excellence that includes classrooms, a patient simulation room and other skills learning areas. Meanwhile, a University at Buffalo nursing student working on her doctorate started a new study designed to better understand the role cognitive fatigue plays in the progression and treatment of multiple sclerosis. Read more

Inside the Bills: Dawson Knox's current touchdown streak puts him in elite company: The Buffalo Bills’ veteran tight end has caught fire at exactly the right time for an offense that hasn’t always had a reliable second option to Stefon Diggs in the passing game this season. Read more

PlayAction Column: Bills preach rally to ball to try to corral Ja'Marr Chase: “Rally to the ball” is a mantra that takes on added meaning this week as the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals’ lethal wide receiving corps. Read more

'A little bit of fantasy in my mind' comes true as Ryan Miller's No. 30 is retired to KeyBank Center rafters: A dream 20 years in the making came true for Ryan Miller on Thursday night, as the longtime Buffalo Sabres goaltender had his No. 30 jersey retired by the team in a 45-minute ceremony prior to the Sabres' game against the New York Islanders. Read more

Observations: Dylan Cozens sends Sabres home happy with OT winner on Miller's night: New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin held the Buffalo Sabres off for a while, but Victor Olofsson tied it in the third period and Dylan Cozens scored the winner in overtime to send Buffalo to a 3-2 victory. Read more

Mike Harrington: A night to renew 'Miller Time' was a celebration of the icon from a wonderful era of Sabres history: "It was once again Miller Time downtown Thursday night," writes Mike Harrington. "And now, it's for all time." Read more

See photos from the evening here.

• Gabby Kranock was a basketball star at Cuba-Rushford High School until a tragedy left her paralyzed in September. She was standing outside with friends when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver. One victim died. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall reports the community recently banded together to give Gabby a special gift – a wheelchair-accessible van.

• Eggertsville has been named one of the 10 best markets in the nation for first-time homebuyers by a popular real estate website. Realtor.com used numerous metrics to compare the 100 largest metropolitan areas, including affordability, available housing inventory, the percentage of 25- to 34-year-olds in the region and commute times.

• As a judge on Food Network’s “NFL Tailgate Takedown,” Ali Khan says he learned a lot about regional parking lot cuisine. In this feature for Thetakeout.com, Khan recalls a visit to Buffalo when he “somehow walked out of the parking lot without eating a single wing.”

• A new play by Buffalo-born playwright Tom Dudzick opens tonight at O’Connell and Company, WKBW’s Mike Randall reports. The world premiere of “Return to Seymour Street” is a comedy-mystery set in an empty home during a Buffalo blizzard.

Have a great weekend!

