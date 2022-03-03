Good Morning, Buffalo: Kriner Cash is out as Buffalo school superintendent

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
March 3, 2022
Kriner Cash is out as Buffalo school superintendent
Kriner Cash's time as superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools has come to an end.
The School Board unanimously approved a termination agreement with Cash on Wednesday night after days of speculation about the future of the superintendent.
The board named Dr. Tonja M. Williams, associate superintendent of student support services, to serve as interim superintendent while a search is conducted for a successor to Cash. Williams said she might want the permanent position.
"I am, through and through, a Buffalonian. I know the children. I know the parents. I know this community," she said.
– Barbara O'Brien, Harold McNeil, Maki Becker
COVID-19 COVERAGE
UB, Shea's, other major institutions in Buffalo area follow suit in lifting mask-wearing requirements: Shea's rolled back its vaccination and mask requirements Tuesday, and Kleinhans lifted the requirement on Wednesday. Both Shea's and Kleinhans still encourage mask wearing by patrons, but that is now optional, writes Sandra Tan. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Who needs a drink? Hochul aims to cut red tape for craft brewers, restaurants: While the governor continues her push to make to-go alcohol a permanent option, the news is encouraging for craft brewers, too. Changes to a law passed late last year mean a much faster review process to obtain the liquor license needed to open, reducing what can be a six-month waiting period to a matter of as little as three to four weeks, Michael Petro writes. Read more
Judge dismisses lawsuit against North Tonawanda crypto plant, but calls on owners to keep noise down: State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III ruled Wednesday that a lawsuit opposing a North Tonawanda cryptocurrency plant was filed too late and the plaintiffs didn't have standing to sue. Three city residents and the Sierra Club alleged that the city Planning Commission illegally approved a site plan for Digihost, the crypto company that has installed computer stacks in front of the Fortistar power plant on Erie Avenue. Read more
JetBlue pilot pulled from cockpit at Buffalo airport with 0.17% BAC, NFTA says: Police removed a JetBlue pilot from the cockpit of a plane about to depart Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday morning who had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit for pilots, a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokesperson said. Read more
Council confirms three commissioners, but expected Helfer replacement withdraws as parking post nominee: By the time the Buffalo Common Council started confirmation hearings Wednesday for cabinet appointments to the Brown administration, one nominee had withdrawn his name from consideration. one reappointment said she is retiring and another longtime commissioner is not coming back. Read more
After big loss, Catholic Health cuts 34 jobs: Catholic Health this week confirmed it cut 34 positions in information technology and corporate services, Jon Harris reports. It's a small percentage of the workforce but shows the financial challenges at Catholic Health, which had back-to-back years of losses. Read more
Rod Watson: Lovejoy deli's fight emblematic of effort to revive commercial strips: Lovejoy Village Market's pandemic-related challenges to stay afloat are perhaps emblematic of the those facing the Lovejoy Street commercial strip as it tries to forge a resuscitation, replacing vacant storefronts with lively businesses and creating a walkable community, writes Watson. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Thermometer gets a workout, plus a look at an alarming climate trend: Although Wednesday night's snowfall will have passed, today will be much colder than average, with a daytime high around 15 degrees below average, at 22, Paul writes. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside the Poked Yolk East Aurora: Jim and Kristyn Vaughan weren't looking to expand beyond their two diners during the pandemic, but opportunity beckoned when Michael DiJoseph tried to sell his Mikey Dee's restaurant in East Aurora. The Vaughans have taken full advantage at the newest Poked Yolk, replicating their menu and specials but adding outdoor seating for the first time as a business. Watch the slideshow
POLITICS
Chris Jacobs appointed to education panel: Rep. Chris Jacobs – an Orchard Park Republican and a former Buffalo school board member – has been appointed to the House Education and Labor Committee, Jerry Zremski reports. Read more
BILLS
Why Brandon Beane's not overly concerned with Joe Schoen stealing Bills' draft secrets: Xxxxx “Joe knows the fall grades, how our scouts had 'em and he knows the December looks, but he doesn't know the tweaks that we've made in February,” the Bills GM said. “We just met for nine days with the scouts. He'll have his own ideas and that stuff.” Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres deliver 'perfect road game': The Sabres (17-30-8) snapped their six-game skid in their first trip to Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019, and beat the Maple Leafs for only the third time in their last 11 meetings. Read more
Mike Harrington: Good to finally get across the border – and see Sabres' strong effort: With their first full house since Dec. 11 and a chance to take over first place in the Atlantic Division theirs for the taking, the Leafs laid an egg, Harrington says. But for the Sabres, the 5-1 victory rates as a signature road win on their season. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Lent began with Ash Wednesday, and Catholic parishioners of all ages received their ashes at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna. The News' Derek Gee captured the scene.
• The Shamrock Run, another major downtown pop concert and the first weekend of the Buffalo Home Show are among the marquee events for this weekend. Don't miss this week's Things to Do.
• Home & Style Editor Susan Martin has been reaching out to gardeners featured in The News' "Outdoor Spaces" series last summer. Last week she caught up with Dave and Carrie Snediker of Gasport, who shared thoughts on their 2021 gardens and plans for this season.
• Tim Hortons' Roll Up to Win promotion is back at Buffalo-area locations, but again this year there will be no high-effort peeling to check for winnings. WIVB's Nick Veronica has the story.
