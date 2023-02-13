COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Feb. 13, 2023

'Obviously, it's a real problem': Kias and Hyundais continue to be stolen at record rates

Evan Flury was working in his West Side home on Jan. 27 when his fiancée came home and asked: "Did you move your car?"

He hadn't. But the 2017 Hyundai Elantra that he had parked outside his residence was gone.

Four days later, a police officer called and told him the car had turned up in the Fruit Belt. The vehicle's back right window was broken and the steering column was cracked open but the car was otherwise undamaged.

When he called the insurance adjuster, Flury told him he had heard of six other thefts. The adjuster was surprised – surprised that he knew of only six.

The theft of Hyundais and Kias, a crime trend that started on social media last summer and burst into the spotlight in Buffalo in the fall with a crash that killed four teenagers, looked to be slowing down as 2022 was coming to a close. But by December, the thefts were back to where they were in October. Then in January, that number doubled. As of Jan. 31, 112 Kias were reported stolen in Buffalo alone, along with 79 Hyundais. In all of 2022, 275 Kias and 141 Hyundais were reported stolen in Buffalo, according to the latest Buffalo police crime data.

"Obviously, it's a real problem," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

It's going to be months before the first legal pot store opens in WNY: Despite New York's aim to open cannabis adult-use retail dispensaries across the state by 2022, only three stores have opened statewide so far. None of them are in Western New York. Even if a legal injunction delaying local sales were to be resolved today, the first legal stores in the region likely won't open until midspring at the earliest. Read more

Candidate for University Council seat: 'This is the year for women and … for the win': Kathryn Franco, a social worker who ran unsuccessfully for the University District Common Council seat in 2019, is throwing her hat in the ring again. Despite the defeat four years ago, there was a lot of momentum for her campaign that she hopes to build on this time around. Her background in social work and public health as well as her gender are strengths she hopes will propel her to victory and a seat on the currently all-male Council. Read more

13 Williamsville properties make up new water mill historic district, but not everybody is happy: A proposal to set up a historic district on and around Williamsville's 200-year-old water mill sparked sharp pushback from some village residents and business owners. The Village Board recently approved the inclusion of 13 commercial properties in the new district after a monthslong debate. Advocates say it protects the mill area from overdevelopment. Critics say the creation of the district ignored property owners' views and the decision on which properties to include seemed arbitrary. Read more

Lawsuit alleges canceling of Starpoint wrestling season tied to 'dog pile' incidents, omission from tournament roster: Parents of Starpoint Central High School wrestlers maintained in court papers filed last week that the incidents involved one or two wrestlers and were quickly addressed by coaches. They only became an issue again weeks later, the parents said, after the wrestler who had been piled upon during practices was not selected by coaches to compete in the Section VI Class tournament. Read more

One dead, two injured in shooting at Buffalo nightclub: The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday during an argument inside Club Marcella in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a statement from Buffalo police. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene. Read more

WEATHER

Another day above freezing: Partly cloudy skies and a high around 40 are forecast for today. Read more

BILLS/SUPER BOWL

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes captures second title, named MVP again: At just 27 years old, Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time champion and a two-time Super Bowl MVP. Read more

Recognized before Super Bowl, Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he 'eventually' wants to return to the field: “That’s always the goal. As a competitor, I’m trying to do things just to keep advancing my situation,” Hamlin said during a portion of an interview with Michael Strahan that aired during the Super Bowl pregame show. “But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.” The full interview is scheduled to air this morning on "Good Morning America."

SABRES

Sabres notebook: Don Granato pushes players through 'hardest' practice of season: “The issue that we had (Saturday), it's not going to be solved with strategy,” said Granato. “It's going to be solved with work ethic and that was the message before practice, that we were going to have probably our hardest practice of the year. It was right up there with it.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Jim Kelly, who led his team to four Super Bowls, got some NFL air time Sunday night, Samantha Christmann reports. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback made a cameo in the National Football League's annual Super Bowl commercial, which aired after the Apple Music halftime show.

• Cats and dogs aren't the only animals up for adoption from the SPCA Serving Allegany County. Forty-five pigs are in need of new homes, WYRK shares.

• Speaking of animals, WGRZ's "2 The Outdoors" feature previews the annual Birds on the Niagara festival, set for Feb. 17-20. "One of our missions is to get people outdoors and understand the significance of this freshwater resource that we have. And, view some beautiful birds," says Michelle Lockett, community engagement director for Niagara River Greenway.

