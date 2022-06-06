Good Morning, Buffalo: Keys to restoring Jefferson Avenue community extend beyond neighborhood

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 6, 2022

Keys to restoring Jefferson Avenue community extend beyond the neighborhood

A cooperative supermarket. A publicly funded East Side community land trust. Tearing down or rehabbing substandard housing. And removing the mindset that “it’s normal to live in these types of conditions.”

The outpouring of condolences, donations and support from all over the world was warmly received after a self-described white supremacist shot and killed 10 people – all Black – and wounded three others May 14 at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Beyond the short term, however, those advocating for the East Side want urgent and long-lasting steps to lift the community beyond the store's immediate neighborhood.

“We know the news cycle generally runs for about four or five days, but we live here. And so even when it’s no longer national news, we want to make sure we don’t let the energy, that emotion of this moment, pass without us using it in some way toward creating some long-term solutions or benefits for our community,” said Duncan Kirkwood, a community advocate who organized a recent meeting of Black community leaders.

As school year comes to an end, leaders edge toward a future without pandemic restrictions: As a third school year marked by a pandemic comes to a close, many are wondering if they’ve seen the last of the Covid-19 restrictions. The answer has less to do with schools and more to do with the virus. “This virus has thrown us a curve ball or two. One never knows for sure,” said Dr. Thomas A. Russo. Read more

Andrew Galarneau: Grassroots efforts help water seeds of food security on East Side: The dilemma got a burst of attention in the days after a murderer took the lives of 10 people at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue and suddenly, violently, took away the place where residents could get their groceries. But community leaders have been paying attention for a lot longer than that, as evidenced by three examples. Read more

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again: In her latest case, Mollie McCann Poblocki, of Orchard Park, was expected to plead guilty Tuesday to thefts involving more than $50,000 in rent and tenant security deposits from an apartment management company where she worked, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case and her former employer. But McCann Poblocki's case was temporarily put on hold when Erie County Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes recused herself. Read more

New law letting families sue for grief brings comfort to family of 2-year-old killed in crash: Nothing will bring her beloved 2-year-old granddaughter Raelynn Huber back, but Bernadette Smith of Lockport said her family is nonetheless grateful for a new law that was passed Friday in both houses of the New York State Legislature that updates the rights of family members in wrongful death lawsuits. Read more

Four more solar energy projects planned for WNY: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans for 22 large-scale renewable energy projects across the state. Four of those projects are in Western New York, including two previously announced major projects in Niagara County. But the other two local solar farms – one in the Allegany County town of Alfred, and one in the towns of Busti and Kiantone in Chautauqua County – are new. Read more

Warmer with showers, thunderstorms: Today will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s, according to WIVB’s forecast. Read more

Now-robust Black Restaurant Week can support grieving Buffalo community: A surge in new Black-owned restaurants and months of planning have skyrocketed the number of participants in Buffalo's Black Restaurant Week, from 14 last year to 57 this year. The eight-day window – running June 12-19 – will allow diners to support Black- and brown-owned food-and-drink businesses, many of which will offer specials for $20.22, or other discounts like buy-one, get-one-free drinks or a free dessert with a meal purchase. Read more

Von Miller continues to teach, and learn, at annual pass rush summit: Bills second-year edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham and third-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa flew out to Las Vegas for Miller's two-day event, which featured fieldwork and film study revolving around the art of the pass rush. Read more

• Buffalo's Pride Parade returned to Elmwood Avenue after a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic. The News' Derek Gee captures the festivities in this photo gallery and video.

• Doctors played bartender for an afternoon Sunday at The Tavern at Windsor Park on Transit Road in Amherst. After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, Doctor Andy’s Day for Kids, now supporting infants and newborns at Sisters Hospital, returned for its 25th anniversary, Michael Petro reports.

• Although the Canisius College baseball team's stay at the NCAA regional in Coral Gables, Fla., ended after two games, a vendor at the University of Miami may have hit a home run with a treat that's a tribute to Buffalo. The chicken wing milkshake features vanilla ice cream, ranch/bleu cheese, hot sauce, chicken wing, celery and carrot garnish, WIVB shares.

• An event being held by the Buffalo Audubon Society at Buckhorn Island State Park on Grand Island will allow participants to learn about the environment, Terry Belke reports in WGRZ’s “2 The Outdoors” feature. "A Bio Blitz is just a survey of all the living things in an area, it's kind of unofficial, we're going to come out here on June 11, and we have volunteers and will be using the app iNaturalist to record anything living that we find,” said naturalist Tom Kerr.

