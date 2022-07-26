Good Morning, Buffalo: Kensington Expressway project comes into focus, but some say 'generational' plan falls short

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

JULY 26, 2022

Kensington Expressway project comes into focus, but some say 'generational' plan falls short

The estimated $1 billion Kensington Expressway tunnel and related roadwork would be one of the most complex projects the state Department of Transportation has ever undertaken – but the likely plan is less ambitious than Gov. Kathy Hochul has at times indicated when discussing the project.

A deck of greenspace would cover the tunneled expressway for three-fourths of a mile between Dodge and East Ferry streets. The project area would then extend south past Dodge to Best Street, according to a recent scoping session by the Department of Transportation.

The project's benefits to neighborhoods long separated by the current stretch of Route 33 "will be generational," state Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in a statement.

But the project envisioned now also could foster false expectations among some, since it doesn't restore Humboldt Parkway from Delaware Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, often cited as a goal of the project, said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Grassroots group backs candidates and takes on the Common Council: ‘Time to prepare to govern’: Our City Action Buffalo does not shy away from political activity. It endorsed India Walton in last year’s mayoral race and is endorsing one of her supporters in the November School Board elections. It rattled the Common Council’s approval process of the new, redrawn Council boundaries and has now turned its attention to Mayor Byron Brown, urging residents to call and goad him into vetoing the new boundaries. So who is this group? The News sought to answer that question. Read more

Field & Fork expands access to fresh produce on Buffalo’s East Side: This year’s harvest of fresh, local fruit and vegetables just grew more plentiful for residents of Buffalo’s East Side food desert who qualify for SNAP purchases. Thanks in part to new state funding from Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Double Up Food Bucks NY program removed the $20 per day cap on its dollar-for-dollar match of SNAP-purchased produce at five East Side vendors through the end of the year. Read more

After hearing voicemails from alleged victim and others, judge delays sentencing of former City Honors teacher: U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara postponed the sentencing as a result of "new information," including voicemails that were played in court, two from people who identified themselves as former students of Peter Hingston, including one who said she was a victim of Hingston. Read more

After a threat, 23 teachers called in sick. A state court called their move a strike: Buffalo Public School teachers who called in sick the day after a fight at school where one of the participants threatened to return the following day to kill everyone engaged in an unlawful strike, according to an appeals court. Twenty-three teachers called in sick the following day, and 16 of them were deemed to have engaged in a strike. Read more

ECC partners with Linde to offer free one-year HVAC training course: SUNY Erie Community College is partnering with Linde Welding, Gas & Equipment to offer free tuition, lab fees, textbooks, training and testing for a one-year certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician skills. Read more

Buffalo’s chance to host Golden Snowball trophy melting away, again: “The coveted Golden Snowball trophy remains in Binghamton, stranded like a commuter in a blizzard,” writes The News’ Jay Tokasz. Read more

Poloncarz’s chief of staff leaves to take Erie County Water Authority job: Jennifer Hibit, who has served as the chief of staff for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz since he first took office, is leaving to become the authority’s new director of human resources. Her annual salary will be $158,643, a 33% raise over her current budgeted salary. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Relief has arrived, providing a more comfortable week: Today will be another beauty, with abundant sunshine and comfortable humidity. It will feel a little warmer due to the absence of much wind, though temps will still reach only the upper 70s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto guide: Vegan blockbusters for an animal-free meal in Western New York: Andrew Galarneau says he is dedicating this week’s guide to vegan dishes that have redefined animal-free excellence in his tenure as The Buffalo News’ designated eater. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Largest solar facility in state coming to Genesee County: The facility proposed in the towns of Oakfield and Elba would have the capacity to produce enough electricity to power 125,000 homes. It has cleared a key regulatory hurdle. Read more

BILLS

Training camp observations: Backup DBs, Khalil Shakir make plays: Depth players in the Buffalo Bills’ defensive secondary were standouts on Day 2 of training camp at St. John Fisher University. Read more

Stefon Diggs: 'Going into the third year, it’s about dominating' for Bills wide receiver: As the Bills held Day 2 of training camp, Diggs was spirited on the field, a combination of keeping his teammates on task, but also making sure they celebrated along the way. He set the example on the latter. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Kingdom Bound, an annual Christian music and art festival, continues through Wednesday at Six Flags Darien Lake. The News’ Harry Scull shares these photos from an event that has become a summer staple in Western New York.

• Metaphorically, Josh Allen is larger than life here in Western New York. A new two-story-high mural created by artist Philip Burke has literally boosted the physical presence of the Bills quarterback in the Elmwood Village. Buffalo Rising showcases another addition to our public art landscape.

• This week marks the 111th anniversary of a daredevil milestone at Niagara Falls that culminated in what Grunge.com calls "a tragic irony." Bobby Leach became the first man to survive a plunge over the falls in a barrel. Years later, Leach slipped on an orange peel. His broken leg became infected and had to be amputated. He died as a result of complications from the surgery.

• If you’re looking to turn back time by about 380 million years, “a trip to Penn Dixie might do the trick,” says WKBW’s Taylor Epps. She treks to the fossil park and nature reserve in Blasdell. The attraction is hosting a variety of events this summer, including an “owl prowl” and a stargazing sessions.

