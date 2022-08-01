Good Morning, Buffalo: Kennedy stokes $2 million campaign fund and possible mayoral run

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

State Sen. Tim Kennedy stokes $2 million campaign fund and possible mayoral run

After Timothy M. Kennedy beat Betty Jean Grant by a mere 139 votes in the 2012 State Senate primary, politics changed for the ambitious Democrat from South Buffalo.

He immediately focused more attention on his district's Black community, mending fences and even attending weekly church services. He jettisoned his old Conservative Party backing, supported same-sex marriage and "evolved" from a pro-life to pro-choice position.

And especially after his Democrats gained their new Senate majority in 2019, Kennedy morphed into a fundraising powerhouse. He gained new and influential allies as chairman of the Transportation Committee, expanding his donor base far beyond his Western New York base and into New York City.

Now, new campaign finance records filed with the State Board of Elections reveal Kennedy has stoked his campaign treasury to over $2 million, far more than any other Senate candidate in memory from Western New York – and possibly all of upstate. His coffers are brimming despite no serious opposition since Grant's repeat challenge in 2014, and no opponent this year.

The senator did not respond to several inquiries about his campaign filing, but some political insiders say he may be looking ahead to the mayoral election of 2025.

"Definitely," said one source familiar with the situation when asked about Kennedy's possible mayoral ambitions

- Robert J. McCarthy

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Criminal justice agencies grapple with recruitment challenges: Personnel administrators for local police departments, sheriff's offices and jails are reaching farther down on their civil service lists to find candidates still interested in job openings. Read more

Criminal probe now part of Moog's stolen data case involving flight control software: Available court documents and oral arguments reveal a lot has developed since Moog filed its lawsuit in March accusing two former employees of stealing files containing trade secrets. Read more

New York wants local governments to buy American-made road salt. That could be a costly move: A state bill requiring that rock salt be purchased in only the United States has gotten the attention of highway superintendents around the state. Read more

Hamburg looking at making gateways to village and town 'more appealing': Officials are looking for cooperation as they try to improve sections of South Park Avenue and Camp Road bordering the two municipalities. Read more

Backpack drive honors late pediatrician on Jefferson Avenue: The Jonathan D. Daniels, MD Memorial School Drive was held Sunday outside his office, Urban Family Practice, serving the Jefferson Avenue community that he worked in for over 20 years. Read more and check out photos from the event

WEATHER

August starts unsettled: Humidity is expected to begin creeping up on Monday with breezy conditions and highs in the 80s, according to WGRZ. Some scattered storms and showers may move in this evening. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse, a first-class brigade holds the fort: News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau says "noodles rule at this Williamsville steakhouse, given the work of chef Nicholas Cee, a nine-year employee, and his flour-dusted pasta crew." Read more

BILLS

Bills navigate offensive line injuries early in training camp: The Bills had their first padded practice Saturday, giving a bit more insight to how the team will take form this season. Still, the offensive line is missing key players right now. While it makes it harder to evaluate the unit as a whole, it has given the team a deeper look at backups. Read more

Bills QB Josh Allen tweets about skirmish at end of practice: 'It's all love': The Bills practice Saturday ended with some fireworks when starting quarterback Josh Allen shoved defensive tackle Jordan Phillips up high on the final play of 11-on-11 drills. Read more

SABRES

Sabres Mailbag: Why Patrick Kane isn't a fit for Buffalo ... not now, at least: With development camp in the books and training camp ahead, now is a good time for another Sabres Mailbag, featuring questions submitted by readers on Twitter and via email. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Meet Thunder, the Town of Tonawanda Youth and Parks Recreation Department's third guard dog. He is unofficially retired, says his handler Scott Boivin, but still goes to the golf course to do the job he's done for 11 years: keep the course free of goose poop. Angelea Preston has the story about the golf-cart-riding pooch.

• Our Sports Department has a new series beginning today featuring 25 high school athletes to watch during the coming sports seasons. The series kicks off with Clarence field hockey and lacrosse star Natalie Myslinski. Check back each day to see who gets added to the list.

• Take a look at our collection of stories, photos and videos by columnist Sean Kirst and photographer Harry Scull Jr. documenting Dennis Crawley's battle with ALS.

• In case you missed it in Sunday's News, check out our most recent listing of real estate transactions to see who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.

