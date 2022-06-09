Good Morning, Buffalo: Ken-Ton to pay $17.5M to settle sexual abuse claims against retired teacher

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 9, 2022

Ken-Ton to pay $17.5 million to settle sexual abuse claims against retired teacher

Beginning in August 2019, and over the months that followed, nearly 40 men filed lawsuits under the Child Victims Act accusing a long-retired Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda elementary school teacher of molesting them over a period of decades.

They accused Arthur Werner, who taught social studies at Hoover Elementary School, of at times bringing them up in front the the class and fondling them as they sat in his lap.

One of the accusers, a 57-year-old Buffalo-area businessman who spoke on condition that he not be named, told The News this happened to him at least six times.

"Sometimes, while he was touching you, he would whisper in your ear, 'I'm sorry I yelled at you. I'm sorry I punished you. I apologize.' "

The man said he was 11 when Werner molested him and said he has been "scarred for life" by the incidents. He said he still has trouble sleeping and developing normal relationships with women.

Werner, who is now 89, never was criminally charged with abuse.

The lawsuits named the district, not Werner, accusing Ken-Ton officials of turning a blind eye to Werner's abuse.

That left district taxpayers on the hook for any settlement or judgment.

As the prospect of defending itself in 35 separate trials approached, the Ken-Ton School Board last week approved a "confidential" settlement of the litigation.

On Wednesday, the attorney who represented most of the plaintiffs confirmed the value of the agreement: $17.5 million, with the district borrowing to cover the cost.

– Stephen T. Watson

MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE

Everhart, Gramaglia testify in favor of gun control, but Republicans resist: Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was wounded in the Tops market massacre, called for gun control measures. So did Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. But at a congressional hearing Wednesday, Republicans resisted. Read more

Tops looks to reopen Jefferson Avenue store by end of July: John Persons, president of Tops, said Wednesday that the store does not have a firm reopening date. But Tops officials are hoping to have it open at some point next month, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed. Read more

Council eyes crackdown on stores accused of selling Tops shooting donations: ‘People are exploiting our grief’: The Buffalo Common Council has adopted two resolutions intended to clamp down on stores that acquire donated goods intended for people in need and then turn around and sell the items in their stores for a profit. The two measures are in response to tips from angry constituents, lawmakers said. Read more

Rod Watson: Inclusive education is best shield against ignorance of racist murderers: Time magazine and Verizon give national recognition to the Buffalo Public Schools' efforts to make education more inclusive. But the initiative's greatest impact is in dispelling the kind of ignorance that fueled the racist gunman who killed 10 Blacks at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As Jan. 6 rioters taunted police as 'traitors,' a father and son from WNY looked on and smiled: Federal prosecutors are seeking a 30-day jail sentence for William M. Sywak, a 46-year-old unemployed carpenter from Hamburg, and 45 days in jail for his son, William J. Sywak, a 28-year-old welder from Arcade, when a federal judge sentences the pair today. Read more

Teacher who managed Buffalo rental homes where children suffered lead poisoning fined $15,000: Paul R. Heil of Williamsville previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of aiding and abetting the failure to provide a lead paint hazard warning notice for a property on two occasions. Read more

On second thought … Paladino changes story, acknowledges forwarding ‘false flag’ post: Republican congressional hopeful Carl Paladino on Tuesday said he never posted on Facebook a piece outlining conspiracy theories about recent mass shootings, linking them to "false flag" ideas that claim government involvement in many large-scale tragedies. But Paladino changed his story Wednesday, acknowledging he had posted the article, that he only "scanned" it at the time, and only now remembers. Read more

Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill passes NY Legislature. It could put Barking Boutique in Tonawanda out of business: The bill would prohibit New York's retail pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits, seeking to stop the flow of puppies that could be coming from puppy mills. Opponents are calling for Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto the bill passed by state lawmakers last week. Read more

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday for Erie County employees: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday this year. But Chairwoman April Baskin says it shouldn't take a shooting to get that holiday recognized. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: More rain today, few weekend glitches: Buffalo is now running .51 inch above average for June through June 7, and a few spotty showers are expected midday and afternoon when partial sunshine returns. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Forty restaurants and food trucks – including 11 newcomers – form 2022 Taste of Buffalo lineup: The event has yet to return to its pre-pandemic scale, when nearly 60 restaurants set up booths around City Hall. But, this summer, the popular food festival will take another leap toward normal. Read more

GUSTO

Gusto’s Festival Guide for summer 2022: Summer in Western New York is festival time. Every weekend – and multiple days between – we have our choice of festivals with food, family fun, refreshments, midway rides, music, artisans and more. Read more

NEW BUFFALO

Five developer groups submit for LaSalle Station redevelopment project: Developers are vying for the right to redevelop the city-owned LaSalle Metro Rail station and seven acres of surrounding property in what is shaping up to be a competitive bid to remake a prominent corner of Buffalo. Read more

Ciminelli plans to turn Bethune Lofts into condos: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. wants to convert the rental units at 2917 Main St. into condominiums. Read more

BILLS

Why Bills' Josh Allen launched NFTs with DraftKings, Metabilia, tech startup led by WNY native: Josh Allen’s Metabilia NFT features a still image of the quarterback wearing a plain black hoodie, and a moving, GIF-like image of Allen spinning a football on the ground while wearing his Bills uniform without the shoulder pads, helmet or jersey. He appears in a white shirt with the Bills and NFL logos blurred, to avoid infringing on trademarks. “Metabilia and I see eye-to-eye on the potential for the NFT program,” Allen said in a written statement provided by Metabilia. “I believe fans will see value over time and understand my commitment to a successful venture.” Read more

SABRES

It's a homecoming for Ryan Miller and family to attend unveiling of Greater Buffalo Sports Hall class: Ryan Miller was more than happy to get a chance to spend a few days in Buffalo. Getting selected for induction by the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame afforded his family the chance. "Excited. I was just looking for a chance to get back with the family and definitely honored they would consider me so soon after retirement," the former Sabres goalie said prior to a news conference to announce the class Wednesday in RiverWorks. "It feels weird that it’s been, what, eight years? I leave town and now I get to come back with my family, the two kids, a few more years of experience in hockey. I'm just in a different place in life. It's fun to come back." Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The Downtown Country Market season kicks off today on Main Street, Buffalo Rising reports. The popular outdoor market is marking its 40th season. Vendors will offer a variety of produce, specialty food items and other products each Thursday through Oct. 20.

• Another mural has been added to Buffalo’s growing collection of public art. WBFO’s Jay Moran reports that students from Lafayette International High School have created a work in the heart of Larkinville that honors local entrepreneurs and businesspeople who have worked to create a better community.

• The late Norman Mailer once remarked that he didn’t want to retire. “I’m not that good at crossword puzzles,” he quipped. But it doesn’t sound like local retiree Chera Apruzzese Thompson has much time for crosswords. She has volunteered at the International Institute of Buffalo, Explore Buffalo, Paws for Love, Stitch Buffalo, Shea’s, Tifft Nature Center and Operation Good Neighbor. Her adventures are explored in this Forever Young feature by Tara Erwin.

• If you’ve already been struck by “warm weather wanderlust,” Welcome 716 contributor Max Fisher suggests several short drives to nearby towns and villages. The list includes communities that are home to wineries, classic architecture, a waterpark and a railroad museum.

