Good Morning, Buffalo: Ken-Ton taxpayers, not accused abuser, on hook for $17.5 million settlement

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 10, 2022

Ken-Ton taxpayers, not accused abuser, on hook for $17.5 million settlement

“Arthur F. Werner is the retired teacher accused of molesting 35 boys, but it is Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District taxpayers who will pay the price for his alleged crimes,” write The News’ Stephen T. Watson and Dan Herbeck.

The school district has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle Child Victims Act lawsuits filed by 35 former students who claimed Werner abused them at Hoover Elementary School. The lawsuits alleged that Werner began molesting students around 1965 and continued until the late 1980s.

Werner, 89, retired in 1993 and never was criminally charged for sexual abuse. Nor was he named as a defendant in any of the lawsuits. Hence, Werner is not required to pay any part of the settlement — except as one of thousands of residents in the district who face higher school taxes as a result of the settlement.

Ken-Ton is expected to borrow the $17.5 million through a bond that must be repaid within five years. District officials say they don’t yet know the precise impact the settlement will have on the budget and tax rate.

Dig In, Buffalo: Southern Junction chef/owner Ryan Fernandez is smoking up one-of-a-kind barbecue that’s “a little bit of Texas, a little bit of India.” Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Marches in Buffalo and D.C. will mark the deaths of 10 at Tops, Uvalde victims: A "March for Our Lives" will take place in the nation's capital on Saturday to call for stricter gun laws, and a march will take place in Buffalo at the same time and for the same reason. Read more

‘I should have used Churchill’: Paladino again on defense after report unearths Hitler remarks: Republican congressional hopeful Carl Paladino's penchant for controversial remarks caught up with him Thursday for the second time this week. After dealing with a Facebook post about government conspiracy theories earlier in the week, the Media Matters watchdog group reported that Paladino noted Adolf Hitler's "inspirational" abilities during a 2021 radio interview — throwing him into defensive mode once again. Read more

Nicholas Langworthy officially joins race for 23rd Congressional District: The state Republican chairman joins the elective arena for the first time by officially declaring his run for the seat. His decision now shapes a three-way affair in the Aug. 23 primary featuring Carl Paladino and former Manhattan businessman and Fredonia native Marc Cenedella. Read more

Probation imposed on WNY father and son charged in Capitol riot: William J. Sywak was gleeful on Jan. 6, 2021, watching beleaguered police officers overrun at the Capitol. On Thursday he expressed remorse and shame. "I’m appalled by what I did." His father also apologized for his role in the Capitol riot. Like other WNY Capitol defendants so far, both were put on probation by a federal judge in Washington. Read more

Holding Center inmate deemed brain dead, mother says: An inmate who collapsed in the Erie County Holding Center has been deemed brain dead at Buffalo General Medical Center. The mother of Sean C. Riordan, 29, wants to know what happened. Read more

‘The earth just dropped’: Royalton man’s house condemned after landslide by Tonawanda Creek: A landslide Wednesday has caused a Royalton resident to have his house condemned — and the damage is unlikely to be covered by homeowner's insurance. Kevin McCabe said the sudden earth movement, which sounded "like a car accident," caused his backyard and driveway to plunge 17 feet. Read more

Expert witness for owner of Great Northern elevator: ‘Another portion of this building can fall down’: In court testimony Thursday, two civil engineers called the Great Northern grain elevator structurally deficient and a threat to public safety. It needs to come down, both said. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Bocce Club holds grand opening at Buffalo airport: Another taste of Buffalo will be available to travelers in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. A Bocce Club Pizza concession area, licensed by Delaware North, opened Thursday between Tim Hortons and BurgerFi, another newcomer. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Caregiver shortage: ‘No pool of people to pull from now’: Caregiving is a a high-demand, limited-resources role. It is getting harder than ever to find paid caregivers ready and willing to participate. “You can’t expect people to treat the job like a priority when we don’t prioritize them,” says Maggie Ornstein, who has spent her adult life caring for her mother Janet, who suffered a traumatic brain injury 26 years ago after a brain aneurysm burst. The family gets help 40 hours a week from a low-paid home health care worker. Read more

Grand Island continues a tradition rare in the region these days: Relay for Life: Relay for Life events were far more common in the Buffalo Niagara region a decade ago but began falling off in numbers by the time the pandemic arrived. Now, there are only two. Key figures in one of them, on Grand Island, talk about why they keep going and what participants and visitors can expect next weekend at their event. Read more

BILLS

After 'communication' breakdown in playoff loss to Chiefs, Matthew Smiley ready to take over running Bills' special teams: The Buffalo Bills’ new special teams coordinator is fully aware he’s inheriting a unit that finished eighth in the NFL in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, which are accepted as the league standard. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Garth Brooks has sent a message to Buffalo’s country music fans. “When you get to play Buffalo, it’s a guaranteed good time,” the country superstar said in a short message just as a new on-sale date was announced for his July 23 concert at Highmark Stadium.

• Whether you have a large yard or a small, sunny patio, there's a spot for growing your own tomatoes. Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham offers some tips – from planting to staking to experimenting with different varieties to discover your favorites.

• If you or a family member is fascinated by cranes, excavators and semi-trucks, you might want to check out an event Saturday at the Niagara Power Vista in Lewiston. The New York Power Authority is hosting a touch-a-truck encounter. Niagara Frontier Publications reports that the New York State Canal Corp. will also exhibit a buoy boat and a model lock that demonstrates how the locks in the canal system operate.

• Is a scenic road trip on your summer wish list? If so, Only in Your State suggests exploring the Great Lakes Seaway Trail. The western end of this picturesque route in New York near the Pennsylvania border takes visitors through wine country, including some wineries that are nestled on Lake Erie's shoreline.

Have a great weekend!

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.