Good Morning, Buffalo: Kathy Hochul prepared for call to become governor

Building a backlot from the ground up, Buffalo expands filmmaking role in ‘Cabrini’ film: The newest film being made in Buffalo was interested in more than historic architecture that was already here, but also in what could be created. For the "Untitled Cabrini" film, a feature about young Italian immigrant and nun Francesca Cabrini, the Buffalo film community took on the challenge of building a full Hollywood-style backlot to re-create the Five Points neighborhood in New York City circa the late 19th century. The result is an impressive series of sets encompassing about three city blocks. Read more