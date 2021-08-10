Good Morning, Buffalo: Kathy Hochul prepared for call to become governor

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 10, 2021
Hochul prepared for call to become governor
Those who know Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul well say she has been prepared to take on any of the political challenges of her life: Hamburg Town Council, county clerk, congresswoman or running mate with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
But now she walks a fine line as just about all of New York's political and governmental leaders demand Cuomo's resignation following Attorney General Letitia James' scathing report outlining allegations of sexual harassment by 11 women. While she maintains a necessary low profile, those who know her best say she is prepared for what may lie ahead.
She may not be broadcasting her plans, but it is clear the Buffalo resident is ready. And now much of New York's government establishment is reaching out for what they consider the inevitable day when she becomes the state's first woman governor.
– Robert J. McCarthy
COVID-19 COVERAGE
17 months delayed, border reopens to flood of emotion: Monday was the first time in 17 months that the bridges into Canada were open for vaccinated cross-border travelers. When everyday Americans finally got their chance, there were tears of happiness and tears of frustration. Read more
BPS: Students and staff will be required to wear masks in September: Erie County Department of Health officials are still working on guidance for schools this fall, though all students and staff in Buffalo Public Schools will be forced to don a mask upon returning next month. Read more
Hospice Buffalo to require employees to be vaccinated: Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo becomes one of the largest health care providers in the region to mandate inoculation. More than 80% of its employees are already vaccinated. Read more
Mask mandates returning to Sahlen Field for Bisons games starting tonight: If you’re attending tonight’s home opener, remember your masks. The Bisons announced Monday that masks/face coverings will be required when visiting the ballpark’s indoor settings – regardless of vaccination status. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Assembly hits gas pedal on Cuomo impeachment process: The State Assembly, the first stop in any impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will move "with all due haste" in its case that could lead to the state's second impeachment of a governor since the office was created in 1777. Read more
Building a backlot from the ground up, Buffalo expands filmmaking role in ‘Cabrini’ film: The newest film being made in Buffalo was interested in more than historic architecture that was already here, but also in what could be created. For the "Untitled Cabrini" film, a feature about young Italian immigrant and nun Francesca Cabrini, the Buffalo film community took on the challenge of building a full Hollywood-style backlot to re-create the Five Points neighborhood in New York City circa the late 19th century. The result is an impressive series of sets encompassing about three city blocks. Read more
Natural gas was source of fatal Lackawanna house explosion, probe confirms: The source of ignition for the gas remains undetermined and probably never will be known, City of Lackawanna Public Information Officer Charles D. Clark said Monday. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Welcome to the hottest week of the year: "Whether additional heat advisories are issued Tuesday or Wednesday, it will remain oppressively muggy on the Niagara Frontier, give or take a couple of degrees," writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At As Evi Turkish Cuisine, Turkish kebab dreams finally within reach in Rochester: “What I found there thrilled me, the variety of topped breads made to order, tiny dumplings called manti in garlic-yogurt sauce, and of course, iskender,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Evergreen Health takes over Aspire of WNY’s primary care clinic: The partnership will add 1,000 patients to Evergreen's client base, including people with developmental and similar disabilities who are served by Aspire. Read more
BILLS
Justin Zimmer hopes to have finally found a permanent NFL home in Buffalo: Zimmer, 28, has welcomed the stability that comes with being in the same place. That’s something he has lacked throughout a professional career that has included stops with New Orleans, Cleveland and Atlanta, as well as the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. Read more
With new chapter in Buffalo, Efe Obada aims to be defined by his work: So much of Obada’s journey has been defined by what he’s overcome. The defensive lineman wants to separate that a bit: to be defined by his play, rather than his past. Read more
SABRES
Sabres goalie Craig Anderson could be an ideal mentor for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: An unwavering determination to be the best has kept Anderson in the NHL for 17 years, a career that has spanned 654 regular-season games – second-most among active U.S.-born goaltenders and sixth all-time – and six teams. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo is one of the best cities in the country to invest in long-term rental property, according to Yahoo Finance. The website places Buffalo in the No. 2 spot, citing its housing affordability, price appreciation and price-to-rent ratio.
• A farm sanctuary in Newfane has launched a “Meet a Cow” program that pays visitors $5 to visit and learn about animals, WIVB’s Angelica Morrison reports. Asha’s Farm Sanctuary is eager to introduce Albert, its first rescue steer who was discovered in poor health at an auction house one day after his birth.
• You didn’t have to be a corn connoisseur to enjoy the return of the Eden Corn Festival this past weekend. Crowds enjoyed a smorgasbord of activities as the popular event made a comeback after being canceled last summer because of the pandemic. The News’ Harry Scull Jr. shares images from the festival.
• If camping is a bit too rugged for your liking, but you still crave campfires, stargazing and moonlight strolls, glamping might be your answer, writes Francesca Bond for Step Out Buffalo. Here’s a guide to some of the best glamping areas within a six-hour drive of Buffalo.