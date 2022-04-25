Good Morning, Buffalo: Kathy Hochul embarks on a race that's still hers to lose

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 25, 2022

Political pros still see Hochul as favorite in Democratic primary despite drop in job performance rating

Political insiders said last week they still see Gov. Kathy Hochul as the favorite in the June 28 Democratic primary – although that was before a Siena College poll released today showed her job performance rating plunging seven percentage points among voters overall and eight points among Democrats.

That poll came in the wake of a brutal few weeks that saw Hochul's lieutenant governor arrested, her Buffalo Bills stadium plan skewered and her budget late as she forced through some modest changes in the state's bail reform law.

Despite all that, Hochul still can campaign with two advantages her challengers can't match: her incumbency and her money. That's why there seems to be a consensus among political pros: that the race for governor is still hers to lose.

– Jerry Zremski

COVID-19 COVERAGE

'Concerned but not troubled': Upstate New York is now a Covid-19 hot spot: The most recent federal health data showed there are 40 counties nationwide deemed to have high levels of Covid-19 transmission. Twenty-three of them are in upstate New York, including Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties. Experts couldn't pin down why this part of the state has such a high level of virus spread, but they say hospitalizations haven't reached a troubling level for now. Read more

Covid-19 forces cancellation of final 'Anastasia' show: The final performance of the musical's six-day run at Shea's Performing Arts Center, scheduled for early Sunday evening, was canceled due to members of the cast and crew testing positive for the virus. Read more

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

County Legislature begins mulling Bills stadium deal, but don't expect many quick decisions: The Bills stadium deal may be the most high-profile issue in Erie County government right now, but that doesn't mean the Erie County Legislature is going to rush to get a deal done. Read more

Political outcry over elimination of bus routes sparks proposed raises for drivers and mechanics: Jeff Richardson, president of Amalgamated Transit Union 1342, credited local politicians for calling attention to the relative low pay of NFTA workers, especially after the authority cited the inability to attract workers as the reason for suspending several express routes. Read more

Naval Park revisits long-term solutions as USS The Sullivans remains in crisis: In 2018, Buffalo Naval Park officials ultimately decided against a plan to tow the USS The Sullivans across Lake Erie to Erie, Pa., to be docked on land so lasting repairs to the ship's hull could be completed. But in light of the present crisis unfolding on the World War II-era vessel, a larger plan to protect the future of the ship has risen in importance. Read more

Buffalo's Bounce Imaging sends 360-degree camera technology to Ukrainian soldiers: The former 43North-winning company donated its throwable, tactical cameras – which are about the size of a baseball with six fisheye lenses – after learning that Russian troops were using a similar, but inferior, product. Read more

With rape trial set to begin, judge shoots down most defense challenges to evidence: A veteran police detective described the victim's injuries as "some of the worst" he'd seen in his career. Though the most serious charges have been lowered, jury selection in the rape trial of Bryam Bassett kicks off this morning. Read more

WEATHER

One more day of warmth: Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high in the mid-70s, according to WIVB’s forecast. Read more

BILLS

Bills, rest of NFL have had good luck with first-round CBs: Seven of the eight cornerbacks Buffalo has drafted in the first round since 1990 turned out to be good players. From 1999 to 2018, 80 cornerbacks were drafted in the first round, and 37 of them made the Pro Bowl at some point. Mark Gaughan took a look at this year's CB class in our latest draft preview story. Read more

SABRES

Sabres mailbag: Will GM Kevyn Adams be aggressive this offseason?: As the Sabres' season winds down (the final two games will be played Thursday and Friday), Lance Lysowski answers readers' questions. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• North Tonawanda softball players and booster club members were frustrated about the condition of the school district’s softball complex. So they decided to take matters – and equipment – into their own hands Sunday, raking dirt, painting walls and pulling weeds, Matt Glynn reports.

• Taking a bike ride on beautiful days such as Sunday is an opportunity many of us take for granted. But three boys who have autism are now able to do so after receiving adaptive bicycles Saturday at Delaware Park, WKBW's Ryan Arbogast reports.

• For local comic book enthusiasts, there are a few new superheroes to get to know thanks to a new comic book company. "Erie County Comics features a line of Buffalo-themed heroes, including Rustbelt, Kensington Bailey, The Courier and more," WIVB's Adam Duke reports.

