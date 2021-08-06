Good Morning, Buffalo: Kathy Hochul builds statewide donor network, outraising Letitia James

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 6, 2021
Kathy Hochul builds statewide donor network, outraising Letitia James
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has spent years traveling the state, cutting ribbons and shaking hands.
But she's also been building a statewide network of campaign donors that could become very handy if she becomes governor upon the departure of embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Hochul, of Buffalo, has actually raised far more money in individual contributions downstate than she has from her Buffalo base.
But many of her donors are Cuomo donors, too, and that could pose a political challenge if she finds herself among other candidates in a Democratic primary for governor in 2022.
– Jerry Zremski
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cuomo faces almost certain impeachment. Here’s how that will work: The governor endured another day of seeing the list of onetime key political supporters abandon him grow in the wake of sexual harassment allegations by 11 young women. If he doesn't resign, lawmakers vow to impeach him. How would the process work? Read more
Amherst cuts value of J.C. Penney at Boulevard Mall by 63%: Amherst has slashed the assessment to settle a legal challenge that argued the value set by the town didn't reflect the ongoing decline in bricks-and-mortar retail. The town reduced the store's fair market value to $3.19 million, from its current value of $8.52 million, for the 2021 tax year. The reduction comes about two months after the town assessor agreed to sharply lower the assessment on the main Boulevard Mall property by 59%. The store is separately owned from the rest of the mall by the J.C. Penney corporation. Read more
Two teens plead guilty in Lockport mass shooting: A 17-year-old Lockport boy pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and six other charges in connection with a mass shooting Oct. 17. Cheyenne Farewell, 20, of Medina, was killed and five others were wounded. A 16-year-old co-defendant pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He told police he brought a gun to the scene but didn't fire it. Eight rounds were fired through a windowless metal door to a garage where the party was held. Read more
‘Legends’ to be honored at event remembering Randy Smith summer basketball league: Part of the goal of Saturday's event is to urge young people to move away from violence and to bring awareness about those from the area who achieved success in basketball. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
State tells schools to look to CDC and local health departments for Covid guidance: New York's Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said the long-awaited guidance for K-12 school this fall will not be coming. Instead, it's up to schools and local health departments, he said. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Set up your kids for back-to-school success with these tips from pediatricians
School is more than reading, writing and arithmetic, especially when children are about to start what we all hope will be the first fully in-person school year since 2018-19.
A set routine and healthy family behaviors, which should start now if they haven't already, will forge the foundations of a successful social and academic year, say two doctors with UBMD Pediatrics who also spend part of their time in Buffalo Public Schools.
“The biggest concern I hear from parents is, 'If I send my kid to school, are they going to get Covid?’ ” said Dr. Fred Archer, who sees patients and their parents at Niagara Street Pediatrics on the West Side. “They're also worried about all the time their kid has been home and if they’re going to function well.
“You want to be pre-emptive and proactive.”
– Scott Scanlon
WEATHER
Sunshine continues heading into the week: The sunny and quiet weather continues this week with a few showers and storms possible Saturday evening. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Spectrum Health offers transgender assessment services to address growing demand: Spectrum, which already counsels LGBTQ clients, recently started offering gender-affirming hormone therapy and surgery assessments for those who identify as transgender. The move comes as some have waited several months for a key step in the transitioning process. "Counseling gives people an avenue that provides not just a place to talk about what you're going through but specializes in giving you tools to help get through really difficult things,” said Jessica Okoniewski, director of the Spectrum office in West Seneca. Read more
BILLS
Training camp observations: Jake Kumerow adding to logjam of Bills' receivers: Coach Sean McDermott referred to Kumerow as a “glue guy” because of his positive, team-oriented approach off the field. Read more
No joke: Isaiah McKenzie in line for big role with Bills: McKenzie has steadily increased his production in each of his three seasons with the Bills. But the numbers don’t tell the whole story of his usage. Read more
SABRES
History with coach Don Granato led Vinnie Hinostroza to sign with Sabres: When the time came for Hinostroza to weigh his options, a 40-minute phone call with one of his former assistant coaches in Chicago, Don Granato, swayed him to sign a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “They’ve got to be one of the busiest families in Western New York right now,” proclaims WKBW’s Katie Morse. She’s referring to Wheatfield residents Brittany and Justin Scott who are parents of 3-month-old quadruplets and their 3-year-old sister. Here’s one tidbit from this fascinating family profile: The quads go through 40 bottles each day.
• Gardening has long been a part of Phyllis Lobbins’ life. Her mother and grandmother planted fruits and vegetables. Her mom loved hydrangeas, miniature roses and hostas. The News’ Susan Martin tells us more about the garden Lobbins planted in memory of her mother.
• One of the world’s most beloved television icons was born 110 years ago today in Jamestown. Lucille Ball was best known for her three TV comedy series that spanned several decades. Spectrum News’ Mark Goshgarian profiled Ball’s “legacy of laughter” this past spring during Women’s History Month.
• If you’ve ever dreamed of being a time traveler, the Sterling Renaissance Festival is the perfect spot to be this weekend. NYup reports that the Cayuga County attraction is hosting a theme weekend called Fantasy, Fairies and the Future. The article includes a short video that highlights the interactive Elizabethan-era village.
• As we ponder travels to an earlier era, Buffalo Rising highlights a special event being held Saturday at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village. Preservation Day will feature tours of the historic village, a scavenger hunt, opportunities to chat with an architect and other activities.