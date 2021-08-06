Good Morning, Buffalo: Kathy Hochul builds statewide donor network, outraising Letitia James

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Cuomo faces almost certain impeachment. Here’s how that will work: The governor endured another day of seeing the list of onetime key political supporters abandon him grow in the wake of sexual harassment allegations by 11 young women. If he doesn't resign, lawmakers vow to impeach him. How would the process work? Read more

Amherst cuts value of J.C. Penney at Boulevard Mall by 63%: Amherst has slashed the assessment to settle a legal challenge that argued the value set by the town didn't reflect the ongoing decline in bricks-and-mortar retail. The town reduced the store's fair market value to $3.19 million, from its current value of $8.52 million, for the 2021 tax year. The reduction comes about two months after the town assessor agreed to sharply lower the assessment on the main Boulevard Mall property by 59%. The store is separately owned from the rest of the mall by the J.C. Penney corporation. Read more