Good Morning, Buffalo: Kathy from Hamburg: How Hochul's roots shaped New York's governor-to-be

Aug. 23, 2021
Today's Kathy Hochul bears a resemblance to the 1990s version
It was the development of a Walmart store 3 miles from her family’s home that led to Kathy Hochul's involvement in town government in the early 1990s.
She began attending Hamburg Town Board and Planning Board meetings, voicing her concerns. In January 1994, she was appointed to the Town Board and later won re-election and served 13 years.
Hochul’s early outspokenness led her down a path that led to government jobs at the county and federal level before she became lieutenant governor following the 2014 election.
The town residents and officials who knew her style long before the rest of the nation knew her name say the woman who is about to become governor of New York bears a striking resemblance to that 1990s version.
"She understands the grassroots of constituent service," said Joan Kesner, who served with Hochul on the Town Board.
Pandemic Lessons: How tightly are we gripping logic? Much of former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ message is encouraging people to follow odds and logic: For example, you’re exponentially more likely to have a catastrophic outcome from Covid-19 than you are from a vaccine. In this installment of Pandemic Lessons, Tim O'Shei explores why people often grapple with gauging the information in front of us – even when it’s in hard numbers. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Erie County is investing heavily in sewers. And yes, you should care: Erie County is preparing to spend $32.7 million of its first batch of American Rescue Plan money on county sewer system improvements, more than any other infrastructure spending category. The reason is simple if not paradoxical: The boring old sewers hardly anyone thinks about are a matter of life and death. Read more
Despite July target, no opening date in sight for rebranded Fantasy Island water park: The anticipated mid-July reopening of the former Fantasy Island water park has come and gone, but the venue's new operator still hopes to open the doors to parkgoers this summer, according to Facebook posts and the Grand Island town supervisor. The most recent update states staff still is engaged in "final preparations" to train lifeguards before opening the water park. Read more
Stolen Joe DiMaggio souvenir finds its way back home: Just days after a signed and framed print of New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio was stolen from the wall of Ottaviano Asarese's longtime business on Buffalo's West Side, the 93-year-old fan got his prized possession back. Read more
Sheep and honeybees to tend Lockport solar power project: Although opponents said "Baaa," the town Planning Board stung them Tuesday night with a 5-2 vote approving a special use permit for a 46-acre solar power project on the Kowalski family's farm on Slayton Settlement Road. Read more
DA's staff blocked Challenger writer from news conference about murder conviction reversal
By her count, Betty Jean Grant has written some 40 articles about the "Buffalo five" for the Challenger Community News, a newspaper focused on Buffalo's African Americans.
Some of those articles, Grant says, were critical of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn for opposing the appeals by two of the Buffalo five who were implicated in a robbery and murder when they were teens in 1976.
Grant, who is better known as a local politician and activist, tried to cover Flynn's news conference last week about the convictions being overturned. She was denied entry.
The DA's staff imposed a requirement that only reporters and photographers with credentials from their news organizations could attend. Grant could produce ID but no credentials.
As a result, the only Black reporter seeking to cover the news conference, on a topic with racial overtones, was barred at the door.
Hot stretch continues: Today will be another day with a high in the mid- to upper 80s, WIVB forecasts. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer. Read more
At Crave King, Yemeni home cooking, one plate at a time: “Latif Abdullah is from Yemen, and he’s a real whiz at turning out the nation’s beloved stews, kebabs, pilafs and other characteristic dishes,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau. “A vegetarian, he’s particularly adept at the spicing that brings grandeur to basic vegetables.” Read more
Reggie Gilliam's versatility on display in Bills' win over Bears: A day after celebrating his 24th birthday, Gilliam scored a pair of touchdowns – each coming on 1-yard runs in the first half – and finished with a team-leading eight carries for 24 yards against the Chicago Bears. Read more
• Fans have the opportunity to try out different views at Buffalo Bisons games at Sahlen Field, as all games this season are general admission. News Sports Columnist Mike Harrington did so himself during the Bisons’ last homestand and shared some good spots to watch a game.
• What’s the price of pie in Wyoming County? Well, at the county fair’s 4-H auction, a 6-year-old girl’s raspberry pie sold for $4,000. WGRZ has the story.
• Trying to locate a lost pet can be stressful, but an Orchard Park woman has aimed to help owners by creating an online pet-to-person portal. WIVB explains how ZuluTails works.
• When it comes to beef on weck in Western New York, Step Out Buffalo’s Brett Llenos Smith notes, “There are a ton of non-famous local favorites out there ..." The website names five underrated spots.