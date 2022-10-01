Good Morning, Buffalo: Kaleida, unions still bargaining, but what happens if a strike notice is issued?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 1, 2022

Kaleida, unions still bargaining, but what happens if a strike notice is issued?

Kaleida Health and the two unions representing 6,300 of its workers are bargaining for 12 hours a day and plan to work through the weekend in hopes of reaching an agreement.

But if things were to take a turn, the unions still have another card to play: issuing a 10-day notice of strike to Western New York's largest health system.

If that happens, the possibility of a massive labor strike that would severely impact Western New York's health care industry would suddenly feel very real.

The costs of Kaleida's contingency plans would begin, and all other health care providers in the area would brace and ready for the potential wave of patients who would need to be reshuffled.

"It would be devastating for this community," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said, "and I don't think it's the type of thing that you recover from."

– Jon Harris

'Like you'd imagine an apocalypse': Buffalo-area expats ride out Hurricane Ian: Jason Kobza, a Lancaster native now living in Sarasota, described how 80 mph wind gusts blew torrential rain sideways during a three-hour period Wednesday night in southwest Florida. And he still believes Sarasota "dodged a bullet" compared to Fort Myers and Naples, which dealt with floods from storm surges. Read more

Farmworkers' overtime eligibility will expand in New York State under phased-in plan: Farmworkers in New York State will be able to collect overtime after working 40 hours a week starting in 2032, under a 10-year phased-in plan accepted by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. The current threshold for farmworkers in the state to collect overtime is 60 hours per week. Read more

The minimum wage for workers in upstate New York is slated to go up again: The minimum wage will rise by $1 an hour to $14.20 an hour across upstate New York at the end of this year, extending the steady rise in pay for the lowest-paid workers, the state Labor Department said. Read more

Maziarz campaign committee pays $2,500 fine in settlement as Niagara GOP feud reignites: At one time, Republicans George Maziarz and Henry Wojtaszek were best of friends as they controlled much of Niagara County Republican politics. But that disintegrated in the face of several investigations, and rekindled this week after the state Board of Elections fined Maziarz for a violation connected to the 2020 judicial candidacy of Wojtaszek's wife Caroline. Read more

Don Paul: We transition quietly into October while Ian sends rain toward Bills-Ravens clash: No rain is expected to fall in Western New York from Hurricane Ian’s remnants. Clouds will gradually thicken, “with model depictions showing a rather solid overcast, though I can’t rule out a bit of dimly visible sunshine leaking through once in a while Saturday,” Paul writes. Read more

43North names 15 finalists for startup competition: Fifteen finalists will come to Buffalo in October for a chance to win one of five $1 million investments from the 43North startup contest. The field includes one local startup, one company from Rochester and one international company. Others are from some of the country's largest startup hubs, like New York, Chicago and Austin, Texas. Read more

Grand Island Radisson developers agree to grant public access to waterfront: Town residents of Grand Island will get new access to a quarter-mile of Niagara River frontage, after the developers planning to remake a struggling hotel on Whitehaven Road agreed to grant a public easement to the town in order to win municipal approval of their $25 million redevelopment project. Read more

More delays at state-funded Dunkirk plant: ImmunityBio lays off some workers, says facility has 'construction needs': When California-based ImmunityBio Inc. in January announced it was taking over Athenex's lease on a state-funded $200 million drug manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, it expected to start producing its Covid-19 vaccine drug substance in the facility by the end of 2022. That seems unlikely to happen now, after ImmunityBio recently laid off an undisclosed number of workers in Dunkirk and said the facility needs improvements. Read more

Scouting Report: Bills' high-powered passing attack faces a reeling Ravens: Through three weeks, the Bills lead the NFL with 329 passing yards per game. The Ravens lead the NFL in takeaways with eight and are tied with Jacksonville for the league lead with six interceptions, but Baltimore is allowing 353.3 yards per game through three weeks – most in the NFL. Read more

Unique on, off field: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson playing style, business approach NFL rarities: Jackson is arguably the NFL's most unique quarterback, and he is handling his contractual business in a similar way, writes Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

Matt Savoie using extra time with Sabres to become 'best possible player': “I think my goal is to keep getting better every day,” Savoie said after practice. “Continuing to adjust to the pace and continuing to grow my confidence. I think I’ve done a good job so far, so I think I’m just going to continue with that.” Read more

• Looking for a few Halloween props to freshen up your front yard display or fireplace mantel? Whether your style is spooky, cute or chic, there's always something trendy to check out. Decorative animal skeletons, velvet pumpkins and black wreaths you can decorate yourself are just a few options for this popular decorating holiday.

• From the "perfect finish line beer” for Buffalo’s Turkey Trot to a Buffalo shoutout in the new Billy Eichner groundbreaking rom-com “Bros,” catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Buffalo and Kanazawa, Japan, have been international sister cities since 1962, participating in student exchanges and cultural performances and creating one of the only public Japanese gardens in the United States. The two cities began celebrating the 60th anniversary of that friendship Friday. Ceremonial events were held at the Buffalo History Museum, along with cultural demonstrations and the unveiling of two artworks, Mark Sommer reports.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

