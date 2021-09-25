Good Morning, Buffalo: 'Just let me go to the game': Canadian Bills fans shut out from stadium

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Federal review calls into question legality of Seneca casino payments to NY: In a dispute with New York since 2017 over casino revenue-sharing payments, the Seneca Nation of Indians have lost their case before an arbitration and two levels of the federal court system. But now, the Biden administration is raising questions whether it is even legal for the tribe to make nearly $500 million in back payments and some $300 million or so in future payments to the state government.

Biden officials tout vetting of Afghan evacuees: Biden administration officials on Friday detailed the vetting process that Afghan evacuees – including the 335 that will eventually resettle in Buffalo – will have to go through before coming to the United States. Their bottom line: the evacuees will have to pass both security and health screenings.