Good Morning, Buffalo: 'Just let me go to the game': Canadian Bills fans shut out from stadium

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 25, 2021
'Just let me go to the game': Canadian Bills fans shut out from stadium
In a normal year, anticipation for the Buffalo Bills home opener builds throughout the summer to a fever pitch in the days and hours before kickoff.
But not this season – at least not for the team’s fans in Canada.
"It just didn't feel like Christmas Day this year," said Derek Breese, a Simcoe, Ont., resident and 17-year season ticket holder who watched on TV and not from the stands at Highmark Stadium.
That’s because fans in Ontario and elsewhere in Canada still aren’t allowed to drive across the border, a restriction in place at least through Oct. 21 to the annoyance of the team’s dedicated fans.
They’ve already missed all last season, even when the stadium was opened to a limited number of fans for the two Bills home playoff games.
"It was a season to remember, until it was heartbreaking that we couldn't be there in person and hang out with all our friends and yell until we're hoarse," said Waterloo, Ont., resident Nick Manning.
– Stephen T. Watson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Three WNY hospital systems put unvaccinated workers on leave: As the state's mandate for health care workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 approaches Monday, three of the region's major hospital systems are warning employees they will be put on leave if they don't comply, The News' Matt Glynn reports. Read more
Refresh Takes: Paid sick leave for Covid-19? Now they tell us: Cornell University researchers recently reported that fewer than half of eligible workers knew about the federal benefit, concluding the government provided too little information to employers and workers. "When the government does not ensure that people have access to paid sick leave, people go to work sick," the lead author concluded. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Federal review calls into question legality of Seneca casino payments to NY: In a dispute with New York since 2017 over casino revenue-sharing payments, the Seneca Nation of Indians have lost their case before an arbitration and two levels of the federal court system. But now, the Biden administration is raising questions whether it is even legal for the tribe to make nearly $500 million in back payments and some $300 million or so in future payments to the state government. Read more
Biden officials tout vetting of Afghan evacuees: Biden administration officials on Friday detailed the vetting process that Afghan evacuees – including the 335 that will eventually resettle in Buffalo – will have to go through before coming to the United States. Their bottom line: the evacuees will have to pass both security and health screenings. Read more
Bills to sell personal seat licenses to help pay for 'private' portion of new stadium: Not only are ticket prices bound to increase for NFL games at the Bills’ proposed new stadium in Orchard Park, but season ticket holders will likely first have to pay $1,000 or more for the privilege to buy them, The News' Jason Wolf reports. Read more
Discount Diva: If you haven't started Christmas shopping yet, the clock has begun ticking: The pandemic is still causing major problems that will make things difficult for early bird shoppers, let alone last-minute ones. I'm sure you tell yourself every Christmas, "Next year, I'm not going to wait until the last minute. Next year, I'll be ready," writes Samantha Christmann. Now is your chance. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: First weekend of fall will feel like it: Saturday will bring a few degrees moderation to 70-72 and a little less wind, before conditions become more unsettled again later in the afternoon. A reinforcing cold front will be approaching, setting off another round of showers and possible rumbles of thunder by mid- and late afternoon. Read more
GUSTO
Vintage outfits and classic cakes, as art and food collide via Polyester Bakes: What is Polyester Bakes? Artist Michael Mararian picks a vintage outfit and bakes a classic cake that fits the look. This isn’t just eye candy, though. Mararian’s detailed exegesis of the history and cooking techniques in the classic recipes he’s unearthed and produced are worthy reading even without the pictures. Read more
Take the road less traveled and enjoy stops on a foliage ride through the Southern Tier: Ellicottville, Allegany State Park and Chautauqua Lake may be the popular destinations in the Southern Tier, but Cattaraugus County regular Max Kalnitz zeroes in on some of the less heralded – yet still gorgeous – sights to be seen. Read more
Masked cowboy Orville Peck moves Town Ballroom crowd with his memorable voice: Known for his moody, brooding classic country style, Peck and his band showed an exuberance unexpected from a “goth cowboy,” ripping through songs like “Turn to Hate,” “Queen of the Rodeo” and their cover of Bronski Beat's “Small Town Boy," News contributor Amy Yakawiak writes. Read more
[Also check out Gusto's Guide to Fall]
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Is it time to give A.J. Epenesa more snaps? Can Matt Breida carve out a role?: After registering nine quarterback pressures, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Epenesa has a strong case to earn a bit more playing time, Jay Skurski says. Read more
Scouting report: Old-school approach may benefit Bills against Washington: A strong running game that can potentially neutralize Washington’s best defensive strength – its defensive line – will be important Sunday. Read more
News' selections for NFL Week 3: Here are selections from Buffalo News sports writers against the spread. Read more
SABRES
New season, contract with Sabres help lift some of Rasmus Dahlin's burdens: More than three years since being drafted first overall by the Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin now has a new $18 million contract and is eager to assume a greater leadership role, Mike Harrington reports. "I'm very happy with it and I'm looking forward to three next years for sure. We have something good going on here," Dahlin said. Read more
[Photos: See the Sabres on the ice on Day 2 of training camp]
Sabres notebook: With arena booked, a quick day off starts the weekend: A day off on the third day of training camp? That's the plan for the Sabres, who cannot practice Saturday in KeyBank Center due to the Eric Church country concert. Mike Harrington reports on other developments, too, ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Where did Bing Crosby hang out when he came to Buffalo? That's Jew Murphy's Omega Café, on Pearl Street near Chippewa. News contributor Steve Cichon explains why the café was famous, including the riveting piano playing by "Buffalo's Grand Lady of Music."
• You've likely seen the countless videos of Bills fans jumping dramatically through plastic tables. But who's actually good at it? Amazon is in search of table jumpers – and several other roles – for an October commercial shoot. Eric DuVall covers about that coveted role, plus the rapid sellout of Wegmans' Tiny Josh Allen figures, in his latest Off Main Street column.
• The first weekend of fall is an absolute juggernaut of marquee events in the Buffalo area. Check out the concerts and festivals that will make for an active Saturday.
• Craft beer is big business in Buffalo, and the WNY Brewers Guild is looking to bring local breweries together. WKBW breaks down the biggest events of the inaugural WNY Craft Brewery Week, from Sept. 27 until Oct. 1.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.