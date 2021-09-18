Good Morning, Buffalo: Judge rules DA must turn over files for injured protester Martin Gugino's lawsuit

In a ruling this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie G. Foschio granted attorneys handling Gugino's civil lawsuit against the city and the police a wide range of documents and electronically recorded material, including body-worn camera footage, emails and text messages related to the June 4, 2020, incident. Gugino suffered a cracked skull when he fell backward from being pushed by police and hit the back of his head.

Two days after the incident, District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.'s office charged two officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, with second-degree assault. But an Erie County grand jury in February declined to indict the officers.