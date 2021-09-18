Good Morning, Buffalo: Judge rules DA must turn over files for injured protester Martin Gugino's lawsuit

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Sept. 18, 2021
Judge rules DA must turn over files for injured protester Martin Gugino's lawsuit
A federal magistrate has ordered the Erie County District Attorney's Office to hand over files from its criminal investigation into two Buffalo police officers involved in the incident that injured protester Martin Gugino on the steps of Buffalo City Hall.
In a ruling this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie G. Foschio granted attorneys handling Gugino's civil lawsuit against the city and the police a wide range of documents and electronically recorded material, including body-worn camera footage, emails and text messages related to the June 4, 2020, incident. Gugino suffered a cracked skull when he fell backward from being pushed by police and hit the back of his head.
Two days after the incident, District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.'s office charged two officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, with second-degree assault. But an Erie County grand jury in February declined to indict the officers.
– Maki Becker
COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
How the Bills and Sabres vaccine mandate came to be and the question of fairness: The News' Sandra Tan took an inside look at how the decision to require masks for all Buffalo Bills and Sabres fans at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center came to be. It's a little complicated. For one thing, the county didn't demand that the team owners require vaccination of all fans. The county gave them a couple choices. But in the end, there was only one path Pegula Sports & Entertainment was prepared to take. Read more
Landlords consider legal options as Niagara Falls extends short-term rental moratorium: The City of Niagara Falls extended its moratorium on permits for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb apartments, for another six months this week, as the City Council continues to push for more regulations on the rentals. Those would include limiting new ones to the downtown area. A leader of a landlord group said a lawsuit over the moratorium is possible. The Council also took steps to make it harder for the Planning Board to block the regulations. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Backed by court rulings, India Walton readies for Byron Brown's write-in campaign: Walton acknowledged her campaign has always prepared for either Brown’s opposition on a minor party line or as a write-in candidate. "From day one we took his write-in campaign very seriously," Walton told reporters at a downtown news conference. "We’re not going to change our strategy." Read more
Probe of alleged racism by Niagara election chief could lead to public hearing: The state Division of Human Rights has called for a hearing on the question of whether Niagara County Democratic Election Commissioner Lora A. Allen harassed and discriminated against Nakesha Bradley, one of the party's election clerks. Both women are Black, but Bradley surreptitiously recorded a conversation in which Allen said she'd never hire another Black person. The county attorney said she did nothing wrong and vowed there won't be a settlement for Bradley. Read more
Sean Kirst: At walk to prevent suicide, honoring teacher who changed McKinley landscape: Dozens of Michael Vacanti's friends and students will gather Saturday at Canalside with Mary and Chuck Vacanti, Michael's parents, and their son David. They will take part in the annual “Out of the Darkness Walk,” an effort to raise awareness about suicide and to build community for many families after monumental loss. Read more
Sugar company Sucro pouring new life into ex-Bethlehem Steel site: Sucro, a sugar company headquartered in Florida, is renovating three brick buildings and adding a new facility in their midst. The $19 million project will ramp up Sucro’s local presence and revitalize 12 acres of the former Bethlehem site along Lake Erie. The company plans to activate the new operations by the middle of next year, Matt Glynn reports. Read more
Retired Buffalo priest suspended over sex abuse allegation: Bishop Michael W. Fisher on Friday suspended the Rev. Robert J. Schober, who is restricted from priestly ministry or presenting himself in public as a priest while the allegations are under investigation. A review board is responsible for appointing an investigator to examine the claims, reports Jay Tokasz. Read more
Labor support tilting toward Brown despite Walton's gains
In a heavily unionized region like Western New York, support from organized labor often proves key. Union members contribute to campaigns, make phone calls, send emails and knock on doors for their favored candidates.
Now incumbent Byron Brown and challenger India Walton are vying for the votes of area union members in the contest for mayor of Buffalo. And though Walton won a key union nod Friday with Workers United (a service industry union), Brown on the same day gained backing from the Western New York Area Labor Federation/AFL-CIO, representing 150,000 local workers.
Both campaigns expect more unions to back their effort in coming weeks.
– Robert J. McCarthy
WEATHER
Don Paul: Warmth WNY is experiencing gets interrupted later next week: Saturday afternoon sunshine will increase while humidity decreases and high temps will reach the upper 70s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Highlighting fall events on the Niagara Wine Trail: The Niagara Wine Trail has a bounty of options this fall, and News contributor Emeri Krawczyk hits some of the highlights, from Freedom Run Winery to Marjim Manor and dog-friendly Liten Buffel in Middleport. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: Check out Jay Skurski's thoughts on the offensive line as well as answers to questions about Josh Allen's psyche, the new stadium plans, whether Dion Dakwins is ready to play or not and Tyler Bass' status among the game's best. Read more
Q&A with Gabriel Davis: The second-year receiver has two dogs, including a French bulldog, Ghost, whose name was inspired by significantly larger animals in "Game of Thrones." Davis also loves to fish and has given back to the community. Learn more about him, courtesy of Katherine Fitzgerald, in our latest Q&A. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Murray lead the way in shutout of Devils: Luukkonen made 22 saves in goal while Brett Murray scored one goal and set up J-J Peterka for another as the Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils prospects, 3-0, before about 1,000 fans in the opener of their Prospects Challenge, Mike Harrington reports. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A jab at the number of Sabres fans, the charitable prospects of a 2-inch tall Josh Allen and Kathy Hochul's savvy salvaging of a jacket headline Eric DuVall's Off Main Street column for this week.
• Local officials are scheduled to welcome Poland's Consul General, Adrian Kubicki, to Buffalo on his first official visit to the area Saturday at the St. Stanislaus Social Center, 389 Peckham St., according to Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr., president of the General Pulaski Association of WNY. Harold McNeil shares the story.
• A victor has been determined in the Make It on Main food truck battle, where three small businesses went head-to-head with hopes of receiving a year free of rent at a Main Street incubator space to further establish their businesses. Buffalo Rising shares who won the challenge.
• The Michigan Street Baptist Church has such a long history that members believe more relics can be found. WIVB details the archaeological dig that will happen this weekend and next.
