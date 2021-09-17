Good Morning, Buffalo: Judge orders accused child molester to pay victims $1.4 million

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 17, 2021
Judge orders accused child molester to pay victims $1.4 million
Three Child Victims Act cases filed in Erie County have concluded with judgments in favor of the plaintiffs against a former children’s psychiatric center nurse who was convicted in 1985 of attempted child sex abuse.
An Erie County State Supreme Court judge has ordered Marshall Krzos, 81, of Angola, to pay $1.4 million to three men he was accused of abusing in the 1980s at the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center in West Seneca.
Krzos was arraigned in 1985 on seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of attempted sexual abuse. He spent five years on probation.
The Child Victims Act, adopted in 2019, suspended the civil statute of limitations to allow lawsuits to be brought against individuals and organizations even in cases of sex abuse from decades ago. The cases against Krzos are among the first Child Victims Act lawsuits in Erie County to reach the end. Most of the more than 1,200 cases filed in Erie County are still months, and potentially years, from reaching a resolution.
– Jay Tokasz
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hiring slows to a crawl as Covid rattles the local job market: The recovery by the Buffalo Niagara job market has run out of steam. Hiring slowed to a crawl during August – after stopping altogether during July – as the region grapples with rising Covid-19 cases and a shortage of qualified workers. And if the Delta variant causes cases to surge, it could make for hard times for the region's job market this fall. Read more
Shea’s to require proof of vaccination starting Oct. 9: Effective with “Tootsie,” on stage from Oct. 10 to 16, patrons 12 and older will need to provide proof of at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to attend performances at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. Starting Oct. 28, proof of full vaccination will be required for entry to all events in Shea’s Buffalo, Shea’s 710 and Shea’s Smith theaters. Read more
Vast majority of wealthiest, most educated health workers got Covid vaccine: Roughly one in four U.S. health care workers may leave some with the impression that there is a great debate about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in medical circles. Hardly – and this is particularly true of the wealthiest and most educated in the field. Not only that, the American Association for Respiratory Care and nearly 60 other leading health organizations this summer called for health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Byron Brown off Buffalo mayoral ballot after state, federal rulings
State appellate judges Thursday ruled Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's name should not be on the mayoral ballot in November.
And a stay from a federal appellate court on a U.S. district judge's ruling also brought clarity to the ballot for Buffalo mayor.
The rulings gave the Erie County Board of Elections what they needed in deciding whether Brown's name will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot: agreement from two different courts. When the board mails 162 overseas military ballots Friday to Buffalo voters abroad – the deadline for mailing the ballots – Brown's name will not appear on an independent line, a spokesman for the board said Thursday.
Brown and his supporters had gained rulings from lower court judges who said an early filing deadline for nominating petitions for an independent line violated the law. Even though the Board of Elections had decided Brown filed his petitions too late to make it onto the ballot, the state and federal judges ordered his name on the ballot.
The state appellate court weighed in first Thursday, reversing a lower state court judge who ruled the earlier deadline unconstitutional, calling it "excessively early."
The state appellate justices ruled that the state's election law "places only a minimal burden" on the constitutional rights of candidates and voters "because a reasonably diligent candidate could be expected to meet New York’s requirements for independent candidates and gain a place on the ballot and because those requirements do not unfairly discriminate against independent candidates."
Later in the day, the federal appellate court ruled in a separate case in which Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton and the Board of Elections had fought a U.S. district judge's decision to put Brown's name on an independent ballot line.
– Patrick Lakamp
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
335 Afghan refugees coming to Buffalo, most of any region in state: More than 1,100 Afghan refugees will be resettled at least temporarily in New York State, with the Buffalo area getting nearly one-third of the people who fled the now Taliban-controlled country. Read more
Braymiller pulls off surprise ‘soft, soft’ opening downtown: Residents and workers in downtown Buffalo’s food desert have long awaited the opening of Braymiller Market on Ellicott Street, which had been scheduled for May. After pushing back the date due to some supply chain issues, the market had planned to open Sept. 8 – a date that came and went with no opening. Suddenly on Wednesday, the market quietly opened its doors to an appreciative public. Read more
Expert calls BLM protestor who threatened mayor legally insane; prosecutors want second opinion: A medical expert has determined that Samuel Mara's mental illness left him unable to see the seriousness of the death threats he made against Mayor Byron Brown on social media last summer. But federal prosecutors aren't ready to drop the charges against the Black Lives Matter activist. They intend to seek a second opinion. Read more
Niagara Falls School District to run Head Start; CAO loses half of $20 million contract: The Community Action Organization lost its automatic renewal in Niagara County because the nonprofit allowed a 3-year-old girl to wander away, unaccompanied, from a Head Start site in the DiFrancesco Academy Center in Niagara Falls in 2017. Read more
BILLS
Bills' Cole Beasley, Reid Ferguson buying unvaccinated fans tickets to road games: Bills All-Pro slot receiver Cole Beasley, who has been one of the most vocal NFL players against vaccination mandates, and long snapper Reid Ferguson each responded to unvaccinated fans on social media who expressed disappointment in the edict by offering to purchase tickets to the road game of their choice. Read more
PlayAction: Bills must contend with upgraded Miami WR corps: Is Tua Tagovailoa good enough to go toe-to-toe with Josh Allen for the next decade? The Miami Dolphins have put enough good pieces around their 23-year-old quarterback to get a clear answer to the question by the end of this season. Read more
SABRES
Sabres using Prospects Challenge to see if Jack Quinn can help at center: “I think there’s a few things playing center that kind of bring (my skills) out a bit,” Quinn said. “I like playing the puck through the middle of the ice and dictating the play a little bit more, kind of be a little bit more competitive by being more involved in the D zone." Read more
Sabres to face Maple Leafs at Heritage Classic, outdoors in Hamilton, Ont.: This will be the Sabres’ third outdoor game and their second since the memorable Winter Classic against the Penguins at Ralph Wilson Stadium in 2008. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• We cherish our chicken wings, but Discount Diva Samantha Christmann writes that “Western New York has given the world a lot of other things that are just as wonderful.” For example, did you know that Chexx bubble hockey, the domed arcade game, was first made on Young Street in Tonawanda? Or that the light-up disco dance floor made famous in the film “Saturday Night Fever” was produced by a local company?
• Silo City is hosting the return of the Buffalo Humanities Festival this weekend, WBFO’s Jay Moran reports. The event is an opportunity for people to share ideas and “sort through the most important issues of the day,” one organizer explains.
• Canisius High School senior Clayton Pike “has been looking up to firemen for as long as he can remember,” writes Jerry Sullivan in this WIVB feature. The teen recently climbed 110 stories’ worth of stairs donning a heavy fire suit to honor the 343 firefighters who died after the Sept. 11 attacks. Pike’s 2,200 steps are especially noteworthy given that only a few years ago, doctors told him he might never walk again.
• If you’re looking for an autumn camping experience without leaving your neighborhood, perhaps backyard “glamping” is for you. Spectrum News’ Katherine Chloe Cahoon examines a novel business founded earlier this year by an entrepreneurial couple.
Enjoy our final summer weekend!
