Good Morning, Buffalo: Judge orders accused child molester to pay victims $1.4 million

Shea’s to require proof of vaccination starting Oct. 9: Effective with “Tootsie,” on stage from Oct. 10 to 16, patrons 12 and older will need to provide proof of at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to attend performances at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. Starting Oct. 28, proof of full vaccination will be required for entry to all events in Shea’s Buffalo, Shea’s 710 and Shea’s Smith theaters. Read more

Vast majority of wealthiest, most educated health workers got Covid vaccine: Roughly one in four U.S. health care workers may leave some with the impression that there is a great debate about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in medical circles. Hardly – and this is particularly true of the wealthiest and most educated in the field. Not only that, the American Association for Respiratory Care and nearly 60 other leading health organizations this summer called for health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more