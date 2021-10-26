Good Morning, Buffalo: Jailed Capitol rioter now loathes Trump

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As nonprofit, Broadway Market could return to Buffalo’s food mecca: Could a new management structure revitalize the East Side landmark? The City of Buffalo and New York State are exploring the idea of creating a nonprofit management entity to run the market. Read more

Mandy Steingasser trial: DA, defense differ on DNA evidence, ex-boyfriend takes the stand: The trial of Joseph Belstadt, charged with Steingasser’s 1993 killing, began Monday with opening statements in which the prosecution said DNA evidence would help convict him and the defense said it would acquit him. The prosecution called Christopher Palesh, who admitted having a sexual relationship with Steingasser in 1993, to testify. But he said he left for Florida two days before the victim was last seen alive entering Belstadt's car. Read more