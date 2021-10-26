Good Morning, Buffalo: Jailed Capitol rioter now loathes Trump

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Oct. 26, 2021
Jailed Capitol rioter now loathes Trump: 'Jan. 6 was a disgrace'
Thomas Sibick called his conduct at the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol "out of character" in a letter he wrote to a federal judge seeking pretrial release.
The 35-year-old Amherst man is locked up in a Washington, D.C., jail awaiting trial on charges he assaulted and robbed a police officer who tried to ward off the mob.
Sibick said he now loathes Donald Trump.
"January 6th was a disgrace to our nation that left a scar Trump is ultimately responsible for, but we are strong and will heal from it," Sibick wrote to the judge.
Prosecutors are fighting Sibick's request for pretrial release, citing his six prior convictions that they say show Jan. 6 was not "an isolated incident of lawlessness" for him.
Sibick's “succession of lies to law enforcement following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, weigh heavily in favor of continued detention," according to the prosecutors.
– Patrick Lakamp
Buffalo’s progressive nonprofits back Walton with ideas – and money
Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton offers up 5,817 words worth of policy proposals on her website, in contrast to none on the website of Mayor Byron Brown.
And the story of those 5,817 words is also the story of a burgeoning progressive nonprofit movement in Buffalo – fueled in part by billionaire philanthropist George Soros – that, in turn, is fueling the Walton campaign with both ideas and money.
On issue after issue, the Walton campaign platform echoes research done by the Partnership for the Public Good, a Buffalo-based think tank that has also provided policy ideas to other candidates.
And the five Buffalo nonprofits that won more than $5 million in grants from Soros' foundation have staffers or board members that have contributed nearly $24,000 to the Walton campaign – with about a third of that money coming from people associated with the Partnership for the Public Good.
– Jerry Zremski
State GOP aids mayoral bid of Brown, who is a former Dem chair: In this most unique of Buffalo mayoral elections, mailers from state Republicans have arrived at city homes over the past few days urging voters to write in Byron Brown's name. The mailers laud Brown – the former state Democratic chairman – for his “proven common sense leadership.” Read more
Polling site video skirmish highlights battle for every Buffalo mayoral ballot: The question over what role supporters can play inside a polling place is at the center of an incident at the Delavan-Grider Community Center when a supporter of Mayor Brown was seen assisting an elderly woman in properly casting a write-in vote. Read more
Brown touts infrastructure plans over next two years: Mayor Brown says his administration is prepared to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in the next two years repairing aging streets and sidewalks and replacing street lights and lead pipes used for drinking water. He outlined the planned improvements Monday during a presentation in a senior housing complex. Read more
Moog employee walkout reflects vaccine mandate debate: Some Moog employees temporarily walked off their jobs on Monday to oppose a federal government requirement that employees of federal contractors get vaccinated by Dec. 8. It's the latest example of how a vaccine mandate is touching a wider swath of the U.S. workforce. Read more
As nonprofit, Broadway Market could return to Buffalo’s food mecca: Could a new management structure revitalize the East Side landmark? The City of Buffalo and New York State are exploring the idea of creating a nonprofit management entity to run the market. Read more
Mandy Steingasser trial: DA, defense differ on DNA evidence, ex-boyfriend takes the stand: The trial of Joseph Belstadt, charged with Steingasser’s 1993 killing, began Monday with opening statements in which the prosecution said DNA evidence would help convict him and the defense said it would acquit him. The prosecution called Christopher Palesh, who admitted having a sexual relationship with Steingasser in 1993, to testify. But he said he left for Florida two days before the victim was last seen alive entering Belstadt's car. Read more
Krog Group set to resume work on Trico project, with apartments replacing planned hotel: The downtown complex will feature 243 apartments of various sizes, up from the 133 units originally planned, along with 250 interior parking spaces and 60,000 to 70,000 square feet of commercial space. The revamped project does not include an extended stay hotel that was in the original plan. Read more
Don Paul: A wet week ahead for WNY: "Our region will continue to miss the extreme weather occurring elsewhere, even while it remains on the wet side into Tuesday night," writes Don Paul. Read more
Former West Seneca East, UB tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk signs with Bills' practice squad: "All I can say is it's just a dream come true," Ksiezarczyk said Monday. "I feel like it's every kid's dream if you're growing up in Buffalo, a fan of the Bills, is to play for your hometown team." Read more
Observations: Sabres get back on the attack, stifle Lightning in 5-1 win: Backed by stellar goaltending from Craig Anderson, the Sabres took the lead on Drake Caggiula’s breakaway goal with 37.8 seconds remaining in the second period and Vinnie Hinostroza delivered hockey's version of a scoop-and-score to help Buffalo pull away for a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay. Read more
Mike Harrington: At least for one night, Sabres reach the Lightning's gold standard: "Craig Anderson held the fort for the first 38 minutes in goal and the Sabres finally pulled away with an eye-popping 5-1 win that has to raise eyebrows around the NHL," Harrington says. Read more
• Historic venues such as Shea's, the Riviera Theatre and Lancaster Opera House may be known for live entertainment, but if you're there at the right time you may also be greeted from the other side. Ghostly whispers, strange footsteps and scary apparitions are some of the ways otherworldly guests have made their presence known.
• As we ponder ghoulish encounters, creatures of the night will be delighted by a new national ranking that lists Buffalo in the top 25 best cities for vampires. Lawn Love weighed numerous factors, including the number of blood centers, blood drives, cloud cover and the share of homes that have basements. "Yes, the ranking is tongue-in-cheek," the website concedes. "Or rather teeth-in-cheek."
• Buffalo’s growing collection of public murals now includes a tribute to the Rat Pack. Buffalo Rising showcases the latest public art on Hertel Avenue. Artist Chuck Tingley has transformed the wall of a building into a mural that depicts entertainers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
• When the Erie Canal opened 196 years ago today, local residents gathered for a ceremony that celebrated a feat of modern engineering. And, as WGRZ reports, the event also heralded a first in communication. Historians say Samuel Morse developed Morse code as a result of an episode that’s tied to the Erie Canal’s grand opening.
