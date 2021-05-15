Good Morning, Buffalo: 'It's separated two societies': Ad pushes to open U.S.-Canadian border

MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE

What will the CDC's new mask rules mean for Western New York?: When the CDC advised fully vaccinated Americans Thursday that they no longer were required to wear masks or social distance in indoor and outdoor settings, many New Yorkers wondered how that statement applied to their own lives. That depends largely on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who said nothing about the announcement Friday and on Thursday offered only that the new guidance was under review. Several News staffers touch on pressing questions that affect Western New Yorkers who might visit restaurants or attend schools. Read more