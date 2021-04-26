Good Morning, Buffalo: It's back to school – again – for thousands of Western New York children

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Reduction in social distancing recommendations brings students back to classroom

After more than a year of uncertainty and uneven learning from their dining rooms, bedrooms or part-time in school, thousands of Western New York children are taking a step toward normal with a return to four or five days a week in the classroom starting today.

Some have been going to school two or three days a week for in-person learning, others have been fully remote and have not set foot in schools since they shut down last March 16.

Getting to this point – this late in the school year – has not been easy, and the wait has left many students, parents and educators frustrated. Many are demanding in-person learning five days a week, and parents in four suburban school districts are suing to get their children in school buildings full time. Being out of school has left their children coping with anxiety and depression, and some students have given up on school, their parents say.