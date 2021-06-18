Good Morning, Buffalo: It’s summer, so why isn’t the Hatch open at Erie Basin Marina?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

It's summer, so why isn't the Hatch open at Erie Basin Marina?

If you've been hoping to visit Canalside and have a drink, burger or a Perry's cone at the Hatch, you'll be sorely disappointed, at least for now.

The popular waterfront grill, bar and ice cream shop at Erie Basin Marina has been closed since late 2019, when the former operators decided not to renew their contract with the city so they could focus on other businesses. The building is dark and covered with cobwebs, and a pair of overhead doors are dented.

The city tried to get a new operator in early 2020 – but then Covid-19 hit and shut down everything. And an effort early this year came up short because restaurateurs were still wary of pandemic restrictions.

Officials are now ready to try again, with plans to issue a new request for proposals imminently. But it's already mid-June, making it difficult to get a new operator selected and opened earlier than mid-August. So the city plans to ask food trucks to set up shop there, to make sure visitors have options.