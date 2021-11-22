Good Morning, Buffalo: Is 24-hour shopping a thing of the past?

Council questions new process to get surplus foreclosure sums to former owners: Letters will be sent over the next few weeks to those who lost their Buffalo properties to foreclosure but are owed refunds because the homes sold at the 2019 auction for more than what the former owners owed. But some Common Council members want more information "because right now we're not clear" about the process, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said. Read more

Court suggests new trial in 2016 fraud case involving radio station in Iraq

Four years ago, U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo said a man and a woman who received United Nations money to set up a pro-democracy radio station in Iraq were not guilty of fraud, even though a jury decided they were.

Vilardo reasoned that even though Deborah Bowers and Steve Jabar initially used some of the $350,000 grant on personal expenses, they eventually spent more than $350,000 getting the radio station up and running.