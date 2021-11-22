Good Morning, Buffalo: Is 24-hour shopping a thing of the past?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Nov. 22, 2021
Limited retail hours won’t expand significantly during holiday shopping season
Covid killed all-night shopping – and that means fewer nocturnal buying options for in-person shoppers during the holidays.
Not too long ago, consumers in Western New York could buy anything from shoes to sushi at any hour of the day or night. But that has not been the case for the past 19 months.
When the pandemic hit, retailers from Walmart to Walgreens to Wegmans halted 24-hour operations and began closing overnight. Some stores such as Dollar General, Target and Trader Joe's reduced their store hours.
But now, even though Covid restrictions have eased and other complications have gotten under control, overnight operations have still not returned and many retailers are still running limited schedules.
Abbreviated hours are most drastic at area malls. The McKinley and Boulevard malls, which have struggled with occupancy levels, both close at 7 p.m. during the week, and Eastern Hills closes at 6 p.m. Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Hours won't expand significantly during the busy holiday shopping season either.
– Samantha Christmann
Cash: McQuaid's failure to forfeit against Bennett is 'racial injustice and inequity issue': An indignant Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash took Rochester's McQuaid Jesuit High School to task on Sunday for going to court instead of forfeiting its football game against Bennett High School because of a Covid-19 outbreak on its team, warning that the district would act to protect its students. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Analysis: Why Biden's 'Build Back Better' could benefit Buffalo's poor – and the wealthy: The "Build Back Better" bill passed by the House last week would mean a massive increase in social programs that could boost Buffalo – but by expanding the state and local tax deduction, it would also help wealthier people. Read more
'Second Coming' house in Niagara Falls is being conserved and donated: Isaiah Robertson, a self-proclaimed prophet and artist, attributed the artwork that resembles a psychedelic gingerbread house to divine inspiration. But with Robertson's death at age 72 in January 2020, the Kohler Foundation – a Kohler, Wis.-based nonprofit organization that preserves art environments around the country – has bought the house at 1308 Ontario Ave. and donated it to the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area. Read more
Abuse survivors group files complaint about ruling that spared Belter prison: Last week's decision by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III not to imprison a man who admitted to sexually assaulting four teenage girls has drawn nationwide attention, mostly negative. The co-chairman of the New Jersey chapter of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests announced Sunday that he has filed a complaint about Murphy with the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Read more
Council questions new process to get surplus foreclosure sums to former owners: Letters will be sent over the next few weeks to those who lost their Buffalo properties to foreclosure but are owed refunds because the homes sold at the 2019 auction for more than what the former owners owed. But some Common Council members want more information "because right now we're not clear" about the process, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said. Read more
Court suggests new trial in 2016 fraud case involving radio station in Iraq
Four years ago, U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo said a man and a woman who received United Nations money to set up a pro-democracy radio station in Iraq were not guilty of fraud, even though a jury decided they were.
Vilardo reasoned that even though Deborah Bowers and Steve Jabar initially used some of the $350,000 grant on personal expenses, they eventually spent more than $350,000 getting the radio station up and running.
On Friday, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals said Vilardo should not have done that. A three-judge panel recommended Vilardo hold a new trial on the charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud but left it to his discretion.
– Matthew Spina
A holiday week forecast to be thankful for – except in Southtowns, Southern Tier: Except for some lake-effect snow – yes, snow – in parts of the Southtowns and Southern Tier on Monday, forecasters say it'll be mostly clear and dry locally through Thanksgiving morning, before conditions get unsettled again by next weekend. Read more
Josh Allen on Bills' big loss to Colts: 'Execution is what it comes down to': The Bills set themselves back with penalties and could not stop the run, neither issue fixable simply by the quarterback not turning it over. Still, Allen needs to be much better if the Bills are going to turn things around. Here's Katherine Fitzgerald's story on Allen's performance. Read more
Another undisciplined performance: Jason Wolf: "The Buffalo Bills are undisciplined. They keep getting pushed around. And they might be delusional." They might be the most undisciplined team in the NFL, all things considered, Wolf wrote. The Bills have drawn 92 flags through 10 games, good for third in the NFL. “I’d like to believe we’re a disciplined team,” Sean McDermott said, “but it doesn’t show right now.” Read more
Observations: Fatal mistake in final second spoils Sabres' better road performance: The final goal in Sunday's crushing 5-4 defeat inside Madison Square Garden came with less than a second on the clock, scored by defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the game, which featured the return of Victor Olofsson. Read more
Q&A with Kyle Okposo: During a one-on-one conversation with The Buffalo News, Kyle Okposo spoke about his role, the difficulty of being a young player in the NHL and more. On Buffalo: "It’s home now and has been for me and my family." Read more
• From movies to theater and dance, family-friendly holiday events are happening locally throughout the season. Experience the magic of the holidays or perhaps start a new tradition at one of these events.
• The action on the field Sunday at Highmark Stadium wasn’t what Bills fans wanted, but the scene before the game was a winner. News Staff Photographers Mark Mulville, Harry Scull Jr. and James P. McCoy captured the pregame excitement.
• From TikTok chef to official grillmaster of the Bills, a 26-year-old Victor native has made a name for himself thanks to his flavorful meats. WIVB’s Jhas Williams shares the story of Jack Mancuso, who has even been roasted by Gordon Ramsay.
• Have you made arrangements for your Thanksgiving dessert? Step Out Buffalo gave its take on some of the best places to get pies in Western New York.
