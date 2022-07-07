Good Morning, Buffalo: Inside the reinvention of St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 7, 2022

From slated for closure to repurposed: Inside the reinvention of St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga

St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga wasn't supposed to still be around.

The hospital was recommended for closure in 2006 by a statewide commission that was seeking to eliminate excess beds and redundant services.

But here it is, still kicking.

A major reason why: The facility, a campus of Sisters of Charity Hospital, has undergone significant changes in an attempt to fit within the future of health care. Many other hospitals across Western New York and the nation are in a similar spot.

Most recently, St. Joseph has been converted into a center for outpatient and ambulatory care and, as part of that, is currently building a $7.9 million, fifth-floor unit for substance use treatment services. Gone are most of the inpatient beds, and the facility's employment base is smaller than it used to be.

And more changes are possible as the facility evolves into what the community demands. Health care continues to change, and hospitals have to adapt.

"We don't have our heads in the sand thinking that health care is going to be the same as it was last year or the year before," Catholic Health System President and CEO Mark Sullivan said. "That's what happened to Blockbuster with Netflix. And so, we just know we've got to reinvent ourselves."

– Jon Harris

Billing issue takes toll on Grand Island EZ-Pass users

A billing problem earlier this year caused the E-ZPass system to sporadically charge some Grand Island residents $1.24 instead of the correct rate of 9 cents when they drove to or from the mainland.

It is not clear how many customers faced this overcharge or how much money was improperly collected at times when town residents crossed the South or North Grand Island bridges.

Islanders using E-ZPass are supposed to pay 9 cents per trip, a deep discount from the regular rate of 95 cents.

Instead, beginning sometime in April and continuing into May, some Grand Island residents mistakenly were charged the pay-by-mail rate of $1.24. The state Thruway Authority didn't provide specifics on what happened, or why, but told The Buffalo News the issue was resolved and the agency was providing refunds to everyone affected.

– Stephen T. Watson

With old murder convictions overturned, Buffalo men sue for $224M, say police framed them: The lawsuits against Buffalo and Erie County, which seek $112 million for each man, came 10 months after a state judge overturned the 44-year-old murder convictions against Darryl A. Boyd and John H. Walker in the death of William Crawford, 62. Read more

Joel Giambra ends ‘kamikaze’ bid for Senate: Giambra ended his State Senate candidacy in the Republican primary for the new 61st District, stymied by the less favorable demographics of a newly reapportioned district, as well as results from last week’s GOP primary for governor. Read more

DA laments lack of ‘common sense’ by police in March pursuit; two cops were hit by ‘friendly fire’: Erie County District Attorney John Flynn cited several examples where Buffalo police did not exhibit "common sense" during the bullet-riddled, citywide pursuit in March that left three officers injured. The man accused of leading that chase was arraigned Wednesday on five counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Read more

Major Buffalo medical transportation provider suspended 60 days over DMV violations: The suspension is scheduled to lift Aug. 14, the result of a penalty long ago imposed by the state Department of Motor Vehicles that was just recently upheld by a court. While only a 60-day suspension, it is having a major effect on Buffalo Transportation Inc. and its customers. Read more

Foul-smelling flower set for rare bloom at Botanical Gardens: ‘Extremely impressive’ and ‘pretty awful’: Deep inside the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens stands Morty Jr., an attractive, rotten flesh-smelling corpse flower that will soon come into bloom and attract visitors to its unique beauty. Read more

Don Paul: Weather’s looking pretty good through weekend: A high pressure ridge will dominate for the entire weekend, meaning Western New York will bask in low humidity with abundant sunshine, along with a high UV index. Read more

Take in a smorgasbord of Buffalo-area food festivals: The Taste of Buffalo is only one of a multitude of food-centric local summertime festivals. In addition to the focus on food, they all have other makings of festivals such as music, rides and other activities. Read more

Rod Watson: Instead of stopping crime, NY gun law will create new criminals: The state's new law banning concealed weapons in most places is a political solution in search of a problem, taking a constitutional right away from permit holders who are not the ones committing crime. It is also likely to land the state right back in court, Watson writes. Read more

Erik Brady: Steve Stoute made history at Canisius College, 54 years after a group of students changed its course: The sit-in, all those years ago, wasn’t really about making demands, after all. Let history show that, in the end, it was much more about giving than taking, Brady writes. Read more

Larkin Development pursues adaptive-reuse of farmer Larkin Men’s Club into apartments: A former church rectory that later became home to the a club for workers at the Larkin Co. will be transformed into 10 apartments, plus first-floor commercial space. Read more

Two local affordable housing projects awarded combined $9 million in state funds: A planned residential development in Buffalo and one in Kenmore are among 16 developments that have been awarded a combined $104 million in state funds intended to create or preserve a total of 864 affordable homes across the state. Read more

Bills questions: What should be expected from the remade defensive line?: The remake along the defensive line in Buffalo doesn’t start and end with Von Miller. No other position group on the roster has quite the amount of turnover as the defensive line. Saying goodbye from last season are defensive tackles Star Lotulelei (cut, currently a free agent), Harrison Phillips (Minnesota Vikings) and Vernon Butler Jr. (Las Vegas Raiders), as well as defensive ends Jerry Hughes (Houston Texans), Mario Addison (Houston Texans) and Efe Obaba (Washington Commanders). Read more

Mike Harrington: At the top and as the Sabres make their three choices, there's lot to watch as the NHL draft opens: "General Manager Kevyn Adams is slated to pick at Nos. 9, 16 and 28. He's going to get good players. And he doesn't have to sweat out what's going on at the top, where Montreal has the No. 1 pick no one in hockey seems to know the identity of," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

Victor Olofsson's contract at the 'top' of Sabres' priority list ahead of draft: A new contract for winger Victor Olofsson is atop GM Kevyn Adams’ priority list ahead of a draft. Olofsson, 26, is a restricted free agent after completing his third NHL season – remarkably, only his first featuring a full 82-game schedule – and the negotiation can’t be simple for either side. Read more

• When a thief stole Priseis “Say Say” Clark’s lemonade stand last year, she was sad. But the 7-year-old entrepreneur is back in business on Buffalo’s East Side after her dad built her a much more elaborate structure. WKBW’s James Kattato visited the enterprise on the corner of Broadway and Jefferson.

• “Exercise is a dirty word,” the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz once proclaimed. “Every time I hear it, I wash my mouth out with chocolate.” We share this quip on World Chocolate Day, which is also a fitting time to share this WGRZ feature that examines the history of sponge candy. It tries to answer a nagging question: Who invited this Queen City favorite?

• You’ve heard of Airbnb. The owners of an app that matches up unused salon and barber chairs with independent barbers and stylists who need a place to work think of their app as “hair BnB.” Spectrum News’ Kelly Khatib profiles Shearshare, a startup that won $500,000 in this year’s 43North business plan competition.

• Letchworth State Park has been christened the top campsite in the Mid-Atlantic region by a magazine that showcases all-things-camping. The Dyrt lauds Letchworth’s 66 miles of hiking trails, cascading waterfalls and nature center.

