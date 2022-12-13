Good Morning, Buffalo: Inside the Albany fight over how electric vehicles are sold in New York State

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 13, 2022

Inside the Albany fight over how electric vehicles are sold in New York State

Why does someone in Buffalo have to travel six hours to test drive a Tesla?

Because of a state law protecting traditional auto dealers from more directly competing with a new breed of electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Albany battle to now change the law involves Elon Musk, campaign donations and accusations of “dinosaur” insults leveled by Gov. Kathy Hochul's staff.

– Chris Bragg

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Clearing public sidewalks of snow? Some in Buffalo want a better way: “Buffalo, like Rochester, should have municipal sidewalk snow clearing,” Elmwood Village resident Cynthia Van Ness said. “Rochester’s been doing it for about 100 years. They do it for about $40 a household per year, which is way less than it would cost me if I wanted to hire the neighbor kid to do it.” Read more

Elimination of Native American names and mascots won’t include district names: The New York State Education Department's move to eliminate Indigenous imagery would not apply to the name of a school district, according to proposed regulations. As a result, the Iroquois Central School District likely would be able to retain its name under the plan. Read more

Hochul forms statewide ‘Hate and Bias Prevention Unit’: Gov. Kathy Hochul has formed a new unit to combat hate and bias that will focus on education, early detection and mobilizing support in areas where a bias-related incident has occurred. Read more

Appellate Division rejects halting Great Northern demolition: The yearlong quest by preservationists to save the historic grain elevator has likely suffered a knockout punch. A court denied a request for a preliminary injunction to halt the ongoing demolition of the mammoth structure. Read more

Plans set for New Year’s Eve ball drop at the Electric Tower in Buffalo: To welcome in 2023, a 5-foot-high ball glowing with 342 LED lights will travel 108 feet down the face of the Electric Tower precisely at the stroke of midnight. The Buffalo ball drop is the second-largest New Year's Eve celebration in the state, Mayor Byron Brown said. Read more

Trial of woman charged with driving into trooper during Buffalo protest delayed again: The trial of Deyanna J. Davis, accused of running over a state trooper as she drove through a police line during racial justice protests two years ago, was delayed until Feb. 1 because she switched attorneys again. Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in the case against Davis, who faces two counts of first-degree assault. Instead, she has retained a new attorney, who will review with Davis a plea offer made by prosecutors. Read more

DeVeaux Woods’ Schoellkopf Hall nominated for addition to Historic Places registry: The former dormitory in DeVeaux Woods State Park in Niagara Falls is one of 11 properties across the state nominated to be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Schoellkopf Hall opened in 1930 as part of a site known as DeVeaux School. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: Do volcanoes emit more carbon dioxide than humans? “With the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa so much in the news as of late, it may be time to revisit an issue often raised by warming climate denialists who claim volcanic eruptions supposedly outweigh human contributions to greenhouse gas emissions,” Paul writes. He also looks at Western New York's forecast. Read more

BILLS

Analysis: Improvement of Bills' run defense over last year proves key development: The Jets were held to 76 rushing yards on 22 carries, a 3.5-yard average. That was a big improvement for the Bills over the first meeting, when the Jets rushed for 174 yards on 34 carries, a 5.1-yard average. The performance improved the Buffalo run defense ranking from eighth in the NFL to fourth. The Bills are holding foes to 99.8 yards a game on the ground. Read more

Observations: Third downs – offensively and defensively – were big problem for Bills against Jets: Offensively, the Bills went just 2 for 13 on third down against the New York Jets on Sunday. That’s tied for the second-worst showing on third down in the Sean McDermott Era, behind only a 2-for-15 game in the season opener against the Ravens in 2018. Read more

Tre'Davious White plays every snap in Bills' win over Jets: The Bills’ No. 1 cornerback played all 74 defensive snaps in Sunday’s 20-12 victory over the New York Jets – the first time White has done so in his three games since returning from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. Read more

SABRES

Sabres press on with different lineup as Jeff Skinner awaits end of suspension: The Buffalo Sabres will be without Skinner again Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Kings, who have scored only three fewer goals than Buffalo, then Thursday in Colorado against the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. He can’t return until Saturday in Arizona. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• How should city-owned land around Buffalo's Central Terminal be redeveloped? The challenge was presented to 25 graduate students in the University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning who devised proposals for rejuvenating land near the former train terminal. UB’s Matthew Roland talked with WBEN’s Susan Rose and Brian Mazurowski about the learning adventure.

• If you’re still in the market for a Christmas tree, a plant breeding expert at Cornell Cooperative Extension shares tips for finding a suitable tree. “Personal preference wins when picking a tree,” writes Elizabeth Lamb.

• A new service “hub” for veterans and their families recently moved to expanded digs. AM Buffalo’s Emily Lampa toured WNY Heroes Inc.’s new facility on East Delavan.

• Aspiring lovebirds, take note. Buffalo has been named one of the best cities for falling in love. The real estate website porchgroup.com ranks the Buffalo region as the sixth best large metro area for romance. It bases its rankings on numerous criteria, including the percentage of single adults, the divorce rate and the abundance of food and entertainment venues.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.