Good Morning, Buffalo: Infrastructure bill will likely bring local changes starting in the spring

GUSTO

Handsome Jack kicks off tour at home, asks us all to 'Get Humble': The Town Ballroom homecoming tour-opener for Handsome Jack, which hopes to wrap up its journey in Europe in the spring if the pandemic allows, has special relevance for the band, which will be bringing several of its local horn-playing friends out to form a section for six or seven tunes during the show.

Watch now: Look inside Bittersweet Piano Lounge: Gino Drake, owner of the new piano lounge inside the Hotel @ the Lafayette, wants to be part of Buffalo's progress. With artistic director/resident pianist Richie English, a rotating cast of six vocalists, elegant cocktails and charcuterie, Bittersweet is carving out its own niche. With help from John Hickey's photos, explore the new business.