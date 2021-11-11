Good Morning, Buffalo: Infrastructure bill will likely bring local changes starting in the spring

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 11, 2021
Infrastructure bill will likely bring local changes starting in the spring
Congress last week finalized the biggest federal investment in infrastructure in 70 years – and big parts of Buffalo will likely be rebuilt because of it.
Funding for highway and bridge repairs, along with new road projects that are already on the drawing board, could arrive by next spring, according to officials familiar with the plan's details.
But that's just part of what's coming. Money to weatherize local homes, to replace lead water pipes, to expand broadband internet service and clean up the Great Lakes will start flowing to the region soon.
And then in future years, Buffalonians will learn how much it will get for electric vehicle charging stations and a host of other long-term projects.
– Jerry Zremski
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Brown's 2022 capital budget proposal includes new firehouse, police training center: Public safety is a main focus of Mayor Byron Brown’s $25 million capital budget proposal for 2022. But it’s not only a public safety plan, it’s a “neighborhood improvement plan” in critical areas including public safety, city services, parks, cultural institutions and infrastructure, Brown said. Read more
Blistering state report describes 'a mess' as NFTA police lose seized cash: The safe that held money seized by the NFTA police was ''a mess.'' That admission came from the police official in charge of it, Chief George Gast, who receives plenty of blame from the state Inspector General's Office in a recent report. The inspector general's team investigated why cash had gone missing and learned bags of currency were left unlabeled and sometimes unsecured at police headquarters. Read more
On Veterans Day, fellow warriors aim to destigmatize mental wounds of combat: On Veterans Day, a group of Western New York vets will hold a panel discussion hoping to destigmatize post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition that affects as many as 30% of combat veterans, Charity Vogel reports. Read more
Rod Watson: A beneficiary calls on community to confront 'white privilege': Talking about his family history and how it benefited him, Hugh M. Russ III wrote in the Bar Association of Erie County Bulletin: "I started with an unquestionable advantage. I now understand and today publicly acknowledge that advantage – that boost – as white privilege." Watson spoke with Russ about what white privilege means and how it gives some the benefit of the doubt. Read more
Prosecution rests in Belstadt trial; deliberations could begin Friday: If Joseph Belstadt's defense offers few or no witnesses, closing arguments would be heard Friday, Thomas Prohaska reports. Depending on their length, Judge Michael M. Mohun might be able to charge the jury and even order deliberations to begin. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Colder pattern in store for WNY with some lake effect; new disturbing climate news: While Thursday could reach the mid-60s, a period of showers will arrive in the evening and quickly exit our region behind the front by Friday morning. Expect temperatures to drop significantly this weekend. Read more
GUSTO
Handsome Jack kicks off tour at home, asks us all to 'Get Humble': The Town Ballroom homecoming tour-opener for Handsome Jack, which hopes to wrap up its journey in Europe in the spring if the pandemic allows, has special relevance for the band, which will be bringing several of its local horn-playing friends out to form a section for six or seven tunes during the show. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Bittersweet Piano Lounge: Gino Drake, owner of the new piano lounge inside the Hotel @ the Lafayette, wants to be part of Buffalo's progress. With artistic director/resident pianist Richie English, a rotating cast of six vocalists, elegant cocktails and charcuterie, Bittersweet is carving out its own niche. With help from John Hickey's photos, explore the new business. Read more
Jeff Simon: No matter what outsiders may say, Buffalo is a town of secret sophistication: For good or for ill, we in Buffalo have always been sensitive to others' views of us, especially the more captious ones, Simon writes. One of the more frequent commentaries he's noticed among recent residents is on the order of "they ain't so tough." Read more
NEW BUFFALO
ACV Auctions keeps growing, with losses in line with expectations: ACV Auctions reported a 36% increase in its revenues in the third quarter from a year ago, writes The News' Matt Glynn. The Buffalo-based tech company also reported a loss of 16 cents per share, which was in line with analysts' expectations. Read more
POLITICS
A red wave? Once Democratic strongholds, suburban towns go Republican: New York State voters shifted right, voting against more progressive candidates and policies, writes The News' Barbara O'Brien. The same theme emerged in last week's local elections: They were good for the GOP, sparking dismay in Democrats and delight in Republicans. Read more
BILLS
Mark Gaughan: Sean McDermott shows sense of urgency in setting tone for Bills: "McDermott doesn’t want his team playing scared or losing its composure after laying a Tyrannosaurus egg in North Florida. But he clearly is expecting an intense week of preparation before the trip to face the New York Jets," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Bills must improve run game to 'be the team that (they're) trying to become': Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have combined for 4.2 yards per carry over the season, but in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the two totaled just 22 yards on nine carries. Read more
SABRES
Mark Pysyk provides stability to Sabres defense in pairing with Rasmus Dahlin: Monday night in Washington, coach Don Granato got Rasmus Dahlin back to his natural left side and paired him with veteran Mark Pysyk. Perhaps the coach was a game or two late in making the switch, but the bottom line is that it was done and worked wonders. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Lockport singer Joshua Vacanti is one of 13 competitors to advance in the live finals of NBC’s competition series “The Voice," writes Alan Pergament. Vacanti advanced early in Tuesday’s results show after being named one of the two highest vote-getters of Team Legend as the competition narrowed from 20 to 13 performing next Monday.
• Niagara University debuted a new position – vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion – this week. The News' Thomas Prohaska introduces Tamra Minor, who accepted the position because of the university's desire to help address poverty in Niagara Falls.
• North Tonawanda's Riviera Theatre is giving away tickets to veterans for three future shows, but passes must be picked up in person at the theater box office Thursday. Harold McNeil has the details. In Niagara County, 85 veterans who receive food from the county's Home-Delivered Meals program will receive a special gift Thursday.
• WIVB's Marlee Tuskes sat down with News editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis, who's promoting his book "You Know You're From Buffalo if ... " at an event Friday. Learn about the Pulitzer Prize winner's roots as a cartoonist, love for his native city and one of his greatest challenges.