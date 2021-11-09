Good Morning, Buffalo: Influx of Haitians arrive in Buffalo seeking asylum and pursuing dreams

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 9, 2021
Influx of Haitians arrive at Buffalo's Vive Shelter seeking asylum and pursuing dreams
People from around the world come to an old-school building on Wyoming Avenue in their quest for asylum. The pandemic slowed the flow of asylum-seekers to the Vive Shelter for more than a year, but since the summer, the facility has experienced an influx of immigrants.
The News’ Maki Becker reports that people from Haiti and Colombia have been among the largest groups to arrive in recent months.
"We've been extremely busy here at the shelter," said Matt Tice, the director of Vive. He said he has had to add more beds to the dormitory rooms and recently converted spaces that had been used for workshops and other programming to make room for more residents.
"We just don't have anywhere else to put people," he said.
Some Haitian residents at Vive shared their stories with The News, including 34-year-old Davilmar Elie. He would like to find work as a roofer.
"I have a lot of dreams," Elie said. "I want to touch the sky."
COVID-19 COVERAGE
U.S. border reopens to nonessential traffic as push is made for Canada to lift testing rule: Canadian travelers began returning to Buffalo Monday for nonessential traffic for the first time in over 20 months. The next step, political, cultural and business leaders say, is for Canadian officials to lift the 72-hour Covid-19 testing requirement in addition to showing proof of vaccination to gain admittance into Canada. Rep. Brian Higgins said that could happen in the next two weeks. Read more
Mask breaks questioned in Williamsville schools: Erie County's health commissioner told Williamsville Central Schools that New York State does not allow students to take their masks off during the day. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more
Williamsville joins school districts in setting gender-neutral policies
Gender-neutral bathrooms, graduation gown colors and homecoming courts. Those are all parts of the effort made by local school districts in the past few years to ensure all students – including those who are transgender, nonbinary or gender nonconforming – are made to feel comfortable and included.
The Williamsville School Board acted most recently, last month approving a policy marking all single-occupant bathrooms as gender neutral and another policy on gender identity. School officials say the board primarily voted to formalize longstanding district practices and it has followed state and federal education law all along.
And, unlike in other states where gender-neutral bathrooms have become a flashpoint in the culture wars, officials here say the public has largely accepted the changes.
– Stephen T. Watson
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Place your bets: State taps nine firms to offer mobile sports betting across New York: State regulators have tapped nine different companies that sometime early next year will begin offering mobile sports betting to New Yorkers. The move could see more than $1 billion in gambling activity when fully engaged. Read more
CWA members ratify contracts; Mercy Hospital workers to return Wednesday: About 2,500 union workers at Catholic Health System have ratified new four-year contracts, officially ending one of the most significant labor disputes in recent Western New York history. Read more
Lawsuit: Student says being marked as Black patient makes it harder to get kidney transplant: A college student from Elma wants his doctors to stop factoring race into whether he should be on a kidney transplant list. He is biracial and his doctors classify him as Black for purposes of a medical algorithm, according to his federal lawsuit. Read more
Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on charges from two domestic incidents: The charges lodged against Keenan J. Redmon stem from two separate domestic disputes. One incident occurred last July inside a Hertel Avenue restaurant. The other incident allegedly occurred a month later inside a woman’s apartment. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Weather will be mild through Friday, then reality reappears: Expect seasonably mild temperatures today, Wednesday and Friday, with another warmup in the forecast for Thursday. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will prevail on Saturday. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Hofbrauhaus Buffalo rolls into the holidays with new beverages, old traditions: If you thought it would be easier to find a parking space outside Hofbrauhaus Buffalo now that Oktoberfest is over, think again. The sprawling beer hall has big plans for the holidays that include heftier beers and an outdoor Christmas market. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Horizon Health’s plan for Allentown outpatient site stirs up neighborhood concern: The provider of outpatient mental health and substance abuse care wants to turn an office building at 600 Delaware Ave. into its newest treatment facility for children and adults, bringing some of its existing downtown services to a different part of town. Read more
BUSINESS
Tops Markets, Price Chopper complete merger: The merger of the two supermarket chains has received the green light from federal regulators. As part of the deal, Tops is required to sell 12 of its stores, none of which are in Western New York. Read more
BILLS
Upon Further Review: Production from Bills' running backs has disappeared over last 4 games: Quarterback Josh Allen has been the Bills’ only legitimate threat on the ground over the last month, gaining 190 yards on 33 attempts. Read more
Monday observations: Good news and bad news on injuries: Head coach Sean McDermott said both running back Zack Moss and cornerback Taron Johnson are in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and cornerback Tre’Davious White, each of whom got shaken up during Sunday’s game, escaped serious injury and should be able to practice Wednesday. Even better, McDermott said he’s hopeful both tight end Dawson Knox and rookie right tackle Spencer Brown, each of whom has missed the last two games, will be able to practice Wednesday, the first step in returning to the lineup. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres almost overcome slow start, still drop fifth straight game: The Sabres (5-5-2) are winless in five straight games and dropped to 1-4-1 on the road. Read more
Sabres notebook: Morning skates a game-by-game decision for Don Granato: Some coaches loathe morning skates. Others view them as necessary to prepare for the game that night. Granato’s philosophy lies somewhere in between. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If you’ve seen the 1970s film “Slap Shot” with Paul Newman, you might be interested in knowing how a North Tonawanda-based hockey team ties into this cult classic. Steve Cichon explains in our latest installment of [BN] Chronicles.
• Will climate change trigger lower snow totals for Western New York? WGRZ’s Heather Waldman dissected weather data over the past three decades and shares her findings.
• The impact that America’s first female architect had on Buffalo’s landscape is garnering national attention. Newsnationusa.com posts a profile of the late Louise Blanchard Bethune, who designed dozens of local schools, factories, churches and even a women’s prison. One of her most notable creations was the Hotel Lafayette.
• From the “Bubble Man” and street musicians to quaint urban parks, Allentown “is in many ways a village within the city,” writes Joe George on the Visit Buffalo Niagara blog. The lifelong Buffalonian shares his appreciation for the historic neighborhood in a post titled “Why I love Allentown.”
