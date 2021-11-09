Good Morning, Buffalo: Influx of Haitians arrive in Buffalo seeking asylum and pursuing dreams

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 9, 2021

Influx of Haitians arrive at Buffalo's Vive Shelter seeking asylum and pursuing dreams

People from around the world come to an old-school building on Wyoming Avenue in their quest for asylum. The pandemic slowed the flow of asylum-seekers to the Vive Shelter for more than a year, but since the summer, the facility has experienced an influx of immigrants.

The News’ Maki Becker reports that people from Haiti and Colombia have been among the largest groups to arrive in recent months.

"We've been extremely busy here at the shelter," said Matt Tice, the director of Vive. He said he has had to add more beds to the dormitory rooms and recently converted spaces that had been used for workshops and other programming to make room for more residents.

"We just don't have anywhere else to put people," he said.

Some Haitian residents at Vive shared their stories with The News, including 34-year-old Davilmar Elie. He would like to find work as a roofer.