Good Morning, Buffalo: Inflation Reduction Act will aid Buffalo-area seniors, green manufacturers

Aug. 13, 2022

Inflation Reduction Act will aid Buffalo-area seniors, green manufacturers

The House on Friday approved and sent to President Biden the Inflation Reduction Act, a measure that might or might not live up to its name – but that could prompt some massive changes in the nation and in metro Buffalo.

By 2025, the measure will cap prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 a year. And the bill immediately extends Affordable Care Act subsidies that were set to expire at the end of the year.

Moreover, the bill institutes a series of tax breaks for people and companies moving to electric vehicles and other forms of green energy.

And to pay for it all, the bill hikes taxes on corporations – and aims to crack down on tax cheats.

Suspect identified after author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at Chautauqua Institution: Rushdie, who had been living under death threats from Iran for more than three decades after the publication of his book "Satanic Verses,” was on stage with his interviewer when a man bounded onto the stage wearing a black Covid mask. State police identified the man as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., who is accused of stabbing Rushdie multiple times, at least once each in the neck and abdomen. Read more

Early voting begins – again – and turnout could be low: Another round of early voting begins today at 38 polling locations across Erie County. Turnout is expected to be low, but a higher turnout is expected for Election Day Aug. 23, say election officials. Read more

Kickoff of pro-Trump tour stop in Batavia prompts protest by faith leaders: A right-wing roadshow rolled Friday morning into Batavia, where thousands gathered under a white tent at a Christian church to hear how they can take back their country. It was the beginning of the two-day ReAwaken America Tour, a controversial event featuring speakers who spread falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election and the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more

Jury trial 'sounds good' to accused Dollar General shooter, who rejects plea offer: Travis J. Green doesn't want to admit he intended to kill anyone when he allegedly fired an AR-15 at a Cheektowaga store in November 2017, his defense attorney said Friday. Green rejected a plea deal and told an Erie County judge he wants a jury trial, which is scheduled for next month. Read more

Poloncarz fills three top positions: There are three new faces in the administration of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz thanks to one top administrator leaving for a different county job and two others being elevated to statewide positions by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new office holders are Jeremy Toth, county attorney; Brian Bray, head of the Personnel Department; and Benjamin Swanekamp as the county executive's chief of staff. Read more

Some sun, comfortable temperatures: A mix of sun and clouds is expected today, with a high in the upper 70s. Read more

Inside the 'gold rush' to build car washes: Once the bastion of mom-and-pop operators and local chains, the car wash business is now a fast-growing $30 billion industry that includes national chains with the backing of deep-pocketed investment firms. That expansion includes the Buffalo Niagara region, where vehicles getting dirty during the winter months due to road salt and slush increases the appeal of being part of the industry in the area. Read more

Mindy Rich embraces challenges of being chairman of Rich Products: Melinda "Mindy" Rich said she was honored and humbled to be named chairman of the holding company of Rich Products, one of Buffalo's most prominent companies. And she adds: "I'm ready. I'm prepared." Rich talked about what's ahead for a family-owned business that generates $4.5 billion in annual revenues. Read more

Bills rookie James Cook adds a layer to running back room: The Bills drafted the rookie running back to deepen their options both in the run and pass game. It’s early, but Cook feels the jump from college – where he’s coming off a national championship – to the NFL is going well. Read more

• There are plenty of options when it comes to food at the Erie County Fair, but one can only eat so much. “To temper my temptations, I try to do some good whilst indulging,” News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau writes. “In this case, that means favoring the local operations for whom the fair is a lifeline, a huge part of the year’s revenues for some, the entire shebang for others.” Here’s the Gusto guide to eating local at the fair.

• “If Buffalo Bills management was looking for a way to streamline demolition of Highmark Stadium, it seems they were on the right track this week when Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard rolled into town and set the charge on Wednesday so that Metallica could come in and knock the house down Thursday night,” writes Amy Yakawiak in a review of the concert.

• From Gov. Kathy Hochul getting grilled on social media, to a pun even Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer couldn’t love, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

