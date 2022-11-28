Good Morning, Buffalo: Inflation is challenging Christmas shoppers with higher prices this year

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 28, 2022

Inflation is challenging Christmas shoppers with higher prices this year

Devin Lockwood is prepared to spend more money on Christmas gifts this year. Terry Small is scouring for sales. And Samory Salter is working a second job, plus overtime.

Those are just some of the ways Western New Yorkers are coping with higher prices caused by inflation as they tackle their Christmas lists this year.

"It’s been another historic year in retail and for consumers, and we know against the backdrop of the challenging economic environment and substantially elevated levels of inflation, rising interest rates, that’s playing a role in the way in which consumers are behaving," said Matt Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, in a media call.

It is not just that the prices of gifts are higher, though they are. Everything from food to energy to medical care has increased. Overall, inflation was up 7.7% in October, compared to the same month last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.

Towns and cities are mostly holding the line on budgets: Tax bills will come early next year, and those in towns and small cities will see small increases, for the most part. One town did not raise taxes, and others kept the tax rate steady. Read more

Citing labor market, Erie County officials budget big bucks for job upgrades: Erie County officials say you're not going to get new assistant district attorney candidates, pharmacists or rodent control officers at the rates the government is currently willing to pay. So the proposed budget for 2023 includes $876,000 for one-time job reclassifications that would significantly raise the pay for at least 84 positions across many departments to recruit and retain staff. Read more

UB grad student union seeks higher pay with ‘$22K in ‘22’ campaign: The University at Buffalo’s 1,100-member Graduate Student Employee Union began a campaign to raise the minimum stipend for grad student workers to $22,000 a year in late 2021 – but a year later they haven’t been able to discuss their concerns with UB’s administration. Read more

Buffalo schools adding 'literacy hubs' to help kids learn to read: Ensuring every student in the Buffalo Public Schools can read by the end of third grade is central to Superintendent Tonja M. Williams' three-year plan. The Buffalo School Board last week approved $16,000 from the Sabres Foundation, the charitable arm of the local pro hockey team, to begin developing literacy hubs in city schools. Read more

Construction begins in turning school into apartments aimed at helping domestic violence survivors: Construction has finally kicked off on a $23 million effort to convert a historic former East Side Catholic school into an affordable and supportive housing complex aimed, in part, at helping survivors of domestic violence. Read more

Cloudy, maybe some rain: Today will be generally cloudy with a shower of rain or wet snow possible. A high in the lower 40s is forecast. Read more

At Amira's Kitchen, Middle Eastern home cooking marvels in Riverside: “Amira Khalil isn’t a sorceress, just an excellent cook sending out dishes she knows by heart,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau. “To steal a lick from science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke: To the uninitiated, any sufficiently advanced cooking is indistinguishable from magic.” Read more

Bills defense prepares for life, temporarily, without Von Miller: Miller’s impact this season in Buffalo – a continuation of an already illustrious résumé – has been clear. His eight sacks lead the Bills, and his 10 tackles for loss trail only linebacker Matt Milano’s 11. He’s had those plays in big moments, and he has been the player the team expected when it signed him in March. Read more

Mike Harrington: With both Cup finalists coming to town, Sabres are staring at another massive week: "You want your team to learn its lessons quickly, so it will be fascinating to see what the Sabres can do with an arduous schedule staring at them," writes Harrington. Read more

• The opening of the Ice at Canalside over the weekend was just the start of Buffalo's busy holiday schedule that picks up speed in early December. Those who want to get in the spirit can drive through holiday light displays, revel in Christmas tree lightings and Christmas shop at a bounty of local markets this holiday season. Here's a sampling of upcoming events to keep in mind.

• In WGRZ's "2 The Outdoors" feature, Terry Belke explores the future of Times Beach – a nature preserve on the Outer Harbor that has suffered heavy damage from several storms since 2019.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column.

