Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton's win could inspire more outsiders to challenge incumbents

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
June 25, 2021
The significance of Walton's win: 'tremendous opportunities for insurgents'
So will India Walton’s shocking upset win over Mayor Byron W. Brown in Tuesday’s primary signal a looming progressive takeover of the Democratic Party?
Probably not, several sources told The Buffalo News.
But Walton’s win should put Democratic officeholders on notice – that a charismatic challenger can topple a low-key incumbent who seems reluctant to campaign.
What’s more, political pros said Walton’s win might well inspire other progressives to take the leap and challenge entrenched incumbents elsewhere in New York and across the nation.
– Jerry Zremski
WNY Weddings: The challenge to having a stellar scene of artisans and creatives? Choosing which unique elements to incorporate into your special day. Lucky for us, Syrie Roman of Social Maven and Danielle Ossher of WNY Weddings are here to help with tips, tricks + favorites! Watch now >>
Sponsored by Antonio's
MORE MAYORAL RACE COVERAGE
Business leaders say they will work with a Mayor Walton, but 'nobody likes the unknown': "It certainly took some wind out of our sails, going with someone we don’t know, that admits she’s a socialist," said Douglas Jemal, the Washington developer who has taken Buffalo by storm with more than a half dozen major real estate projects since coming to town in 2016. Read more
Carl Paladino calling on business leaders to urge Byron Brown write-in campaign: The Buffalo developer and one-time Brown critic said the effort stems from concern within the business community that India Walton’s socialist philosophies will deter further investment in the city's recent revitalization. Read more
Three found killed in house, four wounded in park within 10 hours in Buffalo
Neighbors on and near Ashley Street watched as police investigators went in and out of a house where three men were found fatally shot Thursday.
They all said that gun violence is far too common in their community.
Last month, Ashley Street was the site of both a fatal stabbing and a shooting of a 12-year-old boy with a stray bullet; both of those incidents occurred just to the west of Thursday's shooting.
On Sept. 16, 2020, the house right next door to Thursday's killings was the scene of a triple shooting in which a 49-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were killed and a 37-year-old woman was injured.
Just 10 hours before the bodies were found Thursday on Ashley Street, four people were shot at JFK Park. Two of them were children – ages 8 and 14.
– Keith McShea, Aaron Besecker and Maki Becker
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Niagara Falls and Jamestown win suit over money for schools: New York State owes eight small city school districts, including Niagara Falls and Jamestown, a total of $1.1 billion for state aid it withheld during and after the great recession, a state appellate court ruled. Read more
Allegany County site rejected for cheese factory, but Cattaraugus County now an option: Great Lakes Cheese no longer is interested in building a $500 million cheese factory in the Allegany County hamlet of Belvidere after running into trouble acquiring the cropland and running needed utilities to the site. But officials are doing everything they can to keep the expansion in Western New York. Read more
IBM cutting 84 jobs at Fountain Plaza tech hub that is part of Buffalo Billion: IBM has notified the state Labor Department it will cut 84 jobs Aug. 31 at an operations hub at Fountain Plaza that was launched as part of a $55 million Buffalo Billion initiative. The filing says IBM is prematurely ending a contract, which is triggering the cuts. Read more
What Buffalo Niagara can learn from Canada's cannabis industry experiment: Since the Cannabis Act of 2018 legalized the growth and sale of marijuana in Canada, the city of Hamilton has seen a huge growth in capital investment in greenhouses and production facilities. And there are job opportunities for hundreds of workers. But there have also been missed opportunities and shortsightedness. Read more
Lawsuit filed to stop music pavilion at Outer Harbor: Three organizations said in their State Supreme Court lawsuit that Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. and the City of Buffalo violated environmental laws when they approved concerts and other events on the Outer Harbor. Read more
An Amherst woman lost almost half her body weight during the pandemic. Here's how
Brianna Oyewo managed the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic working from home, raising a newborn and finding comfort in eating habits familiar to so many working families during the best of times.
Her same old habits, tweaked to address a lockdown, moved her "Buffalo diet" of takeout and drive-thru foods into delivered equivalents.
She's almost always been heavy, but by last June, she reached her top weight ever: 281 pounds.
Instead of tacking on weight almost every month, like many Americans did during the pandemic, she spent the pandemic better understanding why she ate the way she did, with an aim to change it.
She has lost more than 130 pounds since.
“I feel so much better physically and mentally,” Oyewo said. “I have so much more peace, just knowing that I'm making healthier decisions every day. And I have a lot more energy.”
She dished her most helpful strategies and tips to WNY Refresh.
– Scott Scanlon
WEATHER
The heat is on: Sunny skies and a high in the mid-80s are forecast for today by WGRZ. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
In the second round of PPP, smaller loans went to fewer companies: The revived Paycheck Protection Program served thousands of area businesses this year. But it wasn't the borrowing frenzy of a year ago when the pandemic was unleashing a mix of shutdowns and uncertainty. Read more
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
BILLS
With injury behind him, Isaiah Hodgins ready to reintroduce himself to Bills Mafia: “It's been a long recovery, but I've been looking forward to this day the whole time. Finally got to take the red jersey off, so I'm excited for the future.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Western New Yorkers sure love Dollar Tree. In addition to great prices, it has some really great products and brands you can't find anywhere else. But not everything at the store is worth a whole dollar. Sometimes, you can find a better price somewhere else. The Discount Diva weighs in.
• In the latest installment of [BN] Chronicles, Steve Cichon takes a look back at Black Rock’s Pratt & Letchworth. Throughout much of the 20th century, the Buffalo ironworks was a national leader in the railroad component industry.
• After 50 years in radio and TV news, WKBW-TV’s Keith Radford is approaching his final broadcast on June 30. News TV Critic Alan Pergament caught up with the low-key, no-nonsense anchor, who reflected on his time in Buffalo.
• Going on a summer cruise doesn’t have to mean traveling to a faraway destination. NYup.com notes New York State’s waterways are worth experiencing. The website recommends 11 scenic boat tours and cruises in upstate New York, including the Spirit of Buffalo and the Maid of the Mist.