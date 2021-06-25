Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton's win could inspire more outsiders to challenge incumbents

Lawsuit filed to stop music pavilion at Outer Harbor: Three organizations said in their State Supreme Court lawsuit that Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. and the City of Buffalo violated environmental laws when they approved concerts and other events on the Outer Harbor. Read more

An Amherst woman lost almost half her body weight during the pandemic. Here's how

Brianna Oyewo managed the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic working from home, raising a newborn and finding comfort in eating habits familiar to so many working families during the best of times.

Her same old habits, tweaked to address a lockdown, moved her "Buffalo diet" of takeout and drive-thru foods into delivered equivalents.

She's almost always been heavy, but by last June, she reached her top weight ever: 281 pounds.

Instead of tacking on weight almost every month, like many Americans did during the pandemic, she spent the pandemic better understanding why she ate the way she did, with an aim to change it.