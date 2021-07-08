Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton's mayoral campaign reinforces progressive police proposals

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

At Albright-Knox, steel frame for expansion is in place: The Albright-Knox reached another milestone Monday with the placement of the last steel beam, setting the stage for concrete floors to be poured and the glass walls to go up in the fall. The museum has also received $1 million in the three weeks since patron Jeffrey Gundlach offered a $2.4 million challenge grant. Read more

'It's our turn to help them': Roswell Park approved as 9/11 care provider: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced Wednesday morning that it has been named a member of the World Trade Center Health Program provider network, a federal program that provides no-cost treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions. Read more