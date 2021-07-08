 Skip to main content
Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton's mayoral campaign reinforces progressive police proposals
India Walton's mayoral campaign reinforces progressive police proposals

  • Updated
COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

July 8, 2021

Jumaane Williams speaks to Buffalo violence

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks at the Tri-Main Center in Buffalo on Wednesday in support of mayoral candidate India Walton.

India Walton's mayoral campaign reinforces progressive police proposals

Much of Buffalo is still getting used to the idea of newcomer India Walton as winner of the Democratic primary for mayor.

But she shows no sign of retreating from her fiery approach to the campaign nor the left-leaning reforms she is proposing.

On Wednesday she reiterated her plans for reallocating significant amounts of the Police Department budget to services such as mental health counseling – in part, she said, to take the strain off police officers.

She appeared Wednesday with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the first of many progressive Democrats expected to bolster her general election campaign against Mayor Byron Brown.

– Robert J. McCarthy

COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE

Masks no longer required in summer school: New York State relaxed the mask mandate for students in summer school. Students are encouraged but not required to wear masks. Schools can still require the masks, Barbara O'Brien reports. Read more

State drops mask case against Orchard Park gym owner: The state has given up seeking civil penalties against an Orchard Park gym owner it said allowed clients to work out without masks this spring while Covid-19 remained a raging public health threat. The News' Patrick Lakamp shares the reaction of Robby Dinero's legal representatives and digs more into the original claim. Read more

Dozens join with Rep. Brian Higgins as bipartisan pressure builds to reopen border: It's often seemed that Rep. Brian Higgins has been fighting a lonely battle to reopen the U.S.-Canadian border – but now the Buffalo Democrat has enlisted dozens of his colleagues in the effort. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

At Albright-Knox, steel frame for expansion is in place: The Albright-Knox reached another milestone Monday with the placement of the last steel beam, setting the stage for concrete floors to be poured and the glass walls to go up in the fall. The museum has also received $1 million in the three weeks since patron Jeffrey Gundlach offered a $2.4 million challenge grant. Read more

'It's our turn to help them': Roswell Park approved as 9/11 care provider: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced Wednesday morning that it has been named a member of the World Trade Center Health Program provider network, a federal program that provides no-cost treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions. Read more

Erie County legislators expect ugly fight before vote on how to spend stimulus money: Ever since Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz proposed his $123.7 million plan to spend a windfall of state money and federal American Rescue Plan dollars, county legislators have been fighting about it. Today will be no different. But the Republican-supported minority caucus is fighting back with its own plan. Read more

Rod Watson: Exploring critical concepts of race and diversity – but without the label: Recently retired Niagara Falls teacher JoAnn Tenebra is lauded by The News' columnist for how she encouraged students to wrestle with difficult subjects. One example: she taught the Spike Lee movie “Jungle Fever” alongside William Shakespeare’s “Othello” to help kids unpack issues of fidelity, jealousy and interracial relationshipsRead more

Police say person believed to be 'responsible' for shooting injured 3-year-old is in custody: Buffalo police on Wednesday said the person they believe is responsible for Monday night's quadruple shooting that critically injured a 3-year-old boy is in their custody. They hadn't released the person's name but said they expected the individual to be charged. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Heat domes not our worry? Not so fast: Paul expects more frequent showers and thunderstorms for the Buffalo area on Thursday. The veteran meteorologist also examines the heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, explains how heat domes work and notes that even the Great Lakes region might not be spared in the warming climate. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Best friends Contessa Boatwright, left, of Buffalo and Valeta Dunn of the Town of Tonawanda share lobster rolls and orange cream sodas next to the shoreline at Shuck Shack, one of Andrew Galarneau's 10 summer picks.

'Tis the season: Get to these summer food gems before they're gone: Where do you go for quintessential Buffalo-area summer fare, like hot dogs, hamburgers, shakes and fries? Andrew Galarneau takes readers to Sullivan's, Taffy's, Bye's Popcorn, Tony's Bayview and six other warm-weather favorites. Read more

BILLS

Training camp question: Who survives roster battle on the interior O-line?: The list of interior offensive linemen on the roster doesn't end with Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford and Ike Boettger. Read more

SABRES

Direction of Sabres could be determined during busy month of July: The NHL's virtual draft and the Seattle Kraken's expansion draft are two big dates on the Sabres' calendar, but Lance Lysowski points to an even bigger date that could dictate the team's future. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

 Shakespeare in Delaware Park won't sit still in 2021, Toni Ruberto reports. In addition to "A Midsummer Night's Walk," which has already kicked off and continues Tuesday through Thursday, "Shakespeare & Love" will visit 18 different locations during its 21 performance dates, which run through Aug. 21.

 Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics are slated for the Albright-Knox Northland and the Buffalo Central Terminal on Saturday; Keith McShea has the full details

 The Western New York Book Arts Center has adjusted its programming in 2021 to unveil the Summer of BookFest, which kicks off this weekend and runs Saturdays through Aug. 21, Buffalo Rising reports

 New food options at the New York State Thruway's rest stops will begin to be installed this month, WIVB reports. Shake Shack, Panera, Chick-fil-A and Panda Express are among the chain restaurants teased, although it's so far undetermined which rest stops will feature these businesses.

