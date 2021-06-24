Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton, poised to be Buffalo's next mayor: 'It's surreal'

Hamburg woman battles cancer with fellow survivors on an online app: Lori Porte needed a little extra help through a cancer relapse diagnosed in March 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic swept into Western New York. An online support group called GRYT has helped bring her through a slow, continuing recovery. Read more

Niagara Wheatfield ignored student victims of rape, assault, state lawsuit says: For the first time, the state Attorney General's Office has sued a school district over an alleged lack of response to student bullying and assaults. The suit accused the Niagara Wheatfield district of failing to provide a safe educational environment for all students. The suit said there have been more than 30 such cases, but specified three, including one where a girl who was raped by a classmate said she was repeatedly stared down by him in the halls. Read more