Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton: Elected officials, 'you are being put on notice'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
June 27, 2021
Will Walton’s win be ‘the first of many’?
After her victory over Mayor Byron W. Brown in the Democratic primary Tuesday, India B. Walton struck a hawkish tone.
“This victory is ours, and it’s the first of many," she said. "If you are in an elected office right now, you are being put on notice. We are coming.”
The city lawmakers with whom she is poised to become governing partners said they do not feel threatened by her comments.
“If there wasn’t a challenge, I would be disappointed,” Council President Darius G. Pridgen said. “It’s OK for someone to want change and to coalesce partners that think like they do. I don’t think that every sitting elected official feels threatened by that. I think that if people think the same and are working together for the same things, those are people that you end up partnering with.”
She has the right to back candidates, but voters will decide who fills seats on the Common Council, he said.
– Deidre Williams
Dig In, Buffalo: Armed with the catch of the day, Chef Darian Bryan is pulling out all the stops for his decadent fresh lobster with grilled pineapple salsa. Get your BBQ on with the full recipe and video >>
Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Locals demand border reopening: Americans and Canadians gathered Saturday at the center of the Rainbow Bridge – by special permission – to protest the border's continued closure. "It makes no sense that Canadians can fly into the U.S. but someone can't get into their car and drive through the land border," said Williamsville’s Marcella Picone, whose fiance, with whom she has two children, lives in Hamilton, Ont. Read more
WNY’s Covid positivity rate remains lowest in the state: The five-county Western New York region has been at an all-time low of 0.2% for three straight days, and its rate has been the lowest among the state's 10 regions for more than a week. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Car thefts continue to skyrocket in Buffalo
The number of cars reported stolen in the City of Buffalo over the last year and half has risen dramatically – even exponentially – and police and prosecutors are finding that a significant number of them are being committed by teenagers. And in some cases, the same teens are being arrested over and over for the same crime.
As of June 6, 682 cars have been reported stolen to the Buffalo Police Department. During the same period in 2020, there were 372. That's an 83% increase since last year. And 2020's numbers were about 80% higher than 2019.
Of the 296 people arrested on car theft charges, 69 of them – just shy of of quarter of all the suspects – were under 17 years old. Several have been arrested multiple times.
"One was arrested five times in that year and a half," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
– Maki Becker
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Schools eye American Rescue Plan to change education: School districts that for years have been trying to figure out what and where to make cuts find themselves in the unusual position of figuring out how to spend, thanks to federal pandemic relief funding. For some, the funds are a needed aid to help students who lost ground during the past 15 months. Others will have the opportunity to drastically change the course of education. Read more
Sean Kirst: At Burgard commencement, one twin walks alone, remembering the other: Kanesha and Larrinsha Johnson had planned for months to celebrate together when the 18-year-old Buffalo twins graduated from high school. Yet the passing of Larrinsha, lost to violence in April at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, left her twin – with the passionate support of a family and community that rallied around her – to walk the stage Thursday at Burgard High School, joined by so many in thinking of her sister. Read more
New Fantasy Island owner plans 'classic, vintage' theme park: A new name, new attractions and, by next month, an open waterpark. That's what new owner Gene Staples says is in store for Fantasy Island. First though, extensive damage from vandalism throughout the park will need to be repaired. Read more
Public participation a big part of new exhibit at Albright-Knox Northland: Paint a red dot. Paint a blue dot. Paint a yellow circle around one of the dots. That's how renowned artist and children's book author Hervé Tullet creates his art, and he and the Albright-Knox Northland want you to do the same thing. The largest exhibition of the Frenchman's work opened Saturday. Read more
WEATHER
Buffalo Marathon prepares for a hot return: The Buffalo Marathon returns this morning – and runners will feel the heat. Temperatures are expected to climb through the 70s and hit the 80s by noon. Organizers say they are prepared. Read more
BILLS
London to Buffalo: The NFL paths of Efe Obada and Christian Wade: Obada and Wade have come through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, and didn't meet until they trained together at the IMG Academy in Florida. While Wade hasn't made the Bills' 53-man roster, Obada, who the Bills signed to a one-year deal, is coming off his best season. Will the two raise each other up? Jay Skurski has the story. Read more
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Lancaster's Eric Rupp earns Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year honor: Rupp gets the nod for the work he and the Legends staff did during the historic Fall II 2020 season, played during the early spring of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The pandemic has left many searching for jobs, and Goodwill of Western New York is trying to help. The organization has started a paid job-training program aimed at placing participants in manufacturing positions. “There's employers with lots of great jobs, and there's people that need a job, but we need to build a bridge between the two,” regional Goodwill President Tom Ulbrich told WBFO’s Ryan Zunner.
• The Eternal Flame Trail is synonymous with Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park. But did you know the park has several other options for running and hiking? Step Out Buffalo’s Sean Bermingham explains in this guide.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending May 7.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.