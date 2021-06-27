Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton: Elected officials, 'you are being put on notice'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Will Walton’s win be ‘the first of many’?

After her victory over Mayor Byron W. Brown in the Democratic primary Tuesday, India B. Walton struck a hawkish tone.

“This victory is ours, and it’s the first of many," she said. "If you are in an elected office right now, you are being put on notice. We are coming.”

The city lawmakers with whom she is poised to become governing partners said they do not feel threatened by her comments.

“If there wasn’t a challenge, I would be disappointed,” Council President Darius G. Pridgen said. “It’s OK for someone to want change and to coalesce partners that think like they do. I don’t think that every sitting elected official feels threatened by that. I think that if people think the same and are working together for the same things, those are people that you end up partnering with.”

She has the right to back candidates, but voters will decide who fills seats on the Common Council, he said.