Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton campaign stirs up interest from afar among liberal Democrats and socialists

July 6, 2021
India Walton campaign stirs up interest from afar among liberal Democrats and socialists
India Walton's Democratic mayoral campaign in Buffalo has attracted an assortment of poor, working-class and liberal supporters from neighborhoods across the city.
But the newcomer to elected office politics is also exciting Democrats and Democratic socialists from elsewhere around the state and country as they see an opportunity at hand to have a major U.S. city run by a socialist chief executive.
— Tom Precious
Covid-19 shows stubborn flash in WNY as new cases tick higher
The downward trend had been clear and convincing. Ever since vaccinations surged, the numbers of new Covid-19 cases and the percentage of positive tests for the virus had slid consistently downward in Western New York and statewide.
But in recent days, the state has recorded a blip that is particularly noticeable in Western New York. The numbers are small, especially in comparison to those gloomy pre-vaccine days — about a half-dozen new cases a day through the five-county region. But one expert, seeing the highly contagious Delta variant at work, says they bear watching.
— Matthew Spina
Over 1,100 vaccinated at home, but Erie County program hits snags: Concerns have been raised about the county’s Vax Visit program, which aims to deliver vaccine to the doorstep of any county resident who requests it. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Darwin Martin House resumes guided tours with second floor included for first time: Tours have resumed after the pandemic caused a halt for 15 months. For the first time, visitors can view the second-floor bedrooms designed by one of the nation’s greatest architects for the Martin family, guests and servants. Read more
Common Council hasn’t ‘heard a single thing’ on how most stimulus aid will be spent: Some $166 million in federal stimulus money arrived at Buffalo City Hall on June 1. But a month later, not even city lawmakers know how most of it will be spent. Read more
Three men hospitalized after two shootings in Buffalo early Monday: Two men are in serious condition after a shooting during a large gathering in the Kenfield neighborhood. In a separate incident, a Tonawanda man was initially listed in stable condition after being shot early Monday at Hopkins and Tifft streets in South Buffalo. Read more
Robert Elardo retires after 38 years of helping the poor get free legal help: Since 1984, the Erie County Bar Association’s Volunteer Lawyers Project has provided legal representation to more than 85,000 financially disadvantaged clients. Read more
Murder Mysteries on USS Little Rock to benefit Naval Park: "There is no other place except Buffalo that you can have a murder mystery aboard a U.S. naval ship," said Joel Dombrowski, owner and tour guide of Buffalo History Tours. Proceeds from the weekly series will benefit the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, hard hit by the pandemic and challenged by desperately needed repairs for the USS The Sullivans. Read more
Midsummer heat, humidity and scattered storms return: "No part of our region is in true drought, but a large majority of the area is classified as abnormally dry," Don Paul says. Read more
Five dishes to try at 2021 Taste of Buffalo: With 26 vendors on hand at the 2021 Taste of Buffalo, a few suggestions for what foods to try couldn't hurt. The grilled apple cinnamon roll from Chrusciki Bakery, the Thai garlic pepper pork from Water Lily and the fried chicken taco from Dirty Bird are all worthy of consideration. Read more
Training camp question: Who fills the Bills' gaping hole on kick returns?: Andre Roberts will be returning kicks for the Houston Texans this year, which leaves the Bills ... where? Searching, that’s where. Read more
Sabres hire Sam Ventura to lead GM Kevyn Adams' analytics department: Ventura, 33, spent the past six years with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he most recently held the title of director of hockey operations and research. Read more
• Even though Buffalo has a sprawling waterfront, many local residents have never had an opportunity to truly “get in touch with the water,” says John Montague, founder of the Buffalo Maritime Center. Spectrum News’ Katherine Chloe Cahoon reports that the center has been taking steps to make boating accessible to everyone.
• Trade school or college? How about both, reports WKBW’s Eileen Buckley, noting that many high school students who enroll in technical programs go on to college.
• Women over the age of 50 can dramatically cut their risk of suffering heart failure by reducing the number of hours they spend doing sedentary activities. A study involving researchers at the University at Buffalo is attracting national attention. A recent article on studyfinds.org notes that experts have found that older women can cut their risk for heart failure in half if they keep sedentary activities to under 4.5 hours daily.
• Attention nature lovers: The state has announced the acquisition of more than 1,200 acres of land in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties that will provide recreation opportunities such as fishing, hunting and viewing wildlife. The Evening Tribune in the Southern Tier shares more information about the Genesee River and Poverty Hill Wildlife Management Areas.
