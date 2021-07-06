Good Morning, Buffalo: India Walton campaign stirs up interest from afar among liberal Democrats and socialists

Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets

Covid-19 shows stubborn flash in WNY as new cases tick higher

The downward trend had been clear and convincing. Ever since vaccinations surged, the numbers of new Covid-19 cases and the percentage of positive tests for the virus had slid consistently downward in Western New York and statewide.

But in recent days, the state has recorded a blip that is particularly noticeable in Western New York. The numbers are small, especially in comparison to those gloomy pre-vaccine days — about a half-dozen new cases a day through the five-county region. But one expert, seeing the highly contagious Delta variant at work, says they bear watching.

— Matthew Spina

