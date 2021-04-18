Good Morning, Buffalo: In virtual Albany, Democrats find new ways to wrangle over power – and insult each other

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 18, 2021
Peoples-Stokes: ‘It’s a basic human interaction that we’ve lost’
The state Capitol is Zoomed out.
Since Albany became the capital city in 1797, in-person dealmaking has guided decisions and kept nearby bars and restaurants afloat. But the pandemic over the past year has shaken that world like a snowglobe.
In the nearly 13 months since the Assembly and Senate began remote voting, the business of state government – hundreds of laws and two state budgets that together totaled more than $400 billion – has been completed by lawmakers casting their votes from their homes, district offices or in some cases their offices across the street from the Capitol.
Floor deliberations of the state Legislature have gone relatively smoothly, based on what the public can see via the internet or cable television.
But the real legislative deliberations – those behind closed doors or, since Covid-19, behind videoconferencing security walls – have been ugly and divisive, most of it in the Assembly Democratic conference.
– Tom Precious
Judge cites new state law as he leaves Covid curfew in place for restaurants and bars: State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker had previously sided with about 90 Western New York establishments that sued over the curfew. Now Walker has declined to grant the businesses a permanent injunction that would have again kept the state from enforcing the curfew against the businesses. Read more
Troubling trends in WNY even as statewide numbers improve: More than one-fourth of Western New Yorkers have finished getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Nearly 40% have gotten at least one dose. But virus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in this region, reaching heights not seen since February and far outpacing the levels seen statewide. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
Someone tossed used coffee cups onto a Lake View lawn for three years – until police set a trap
A workplace grudge fueled a campaign of harassment that saw a 76-year-old man leave used coffee cups on a Lake View lawn for three years running before he was caught in the act, according to Hamburg police and the homeowners.
Edward and Cheryl Patton were shocked to learn the identity of the person who police say targeted them: The man cited for harassment and ticketed for littering out his car window was Cheryl Patton's former coworker, Larry Pope, and, she told police, he had resented her for years.
"I'm flabbergasted," Edward Patton told The Buffalo News.
– Stephen T. Watson
100 miles of lead pipes supply water to Buffalo. Could Biden's plan fix that health risk? If included in legislation that faces a fierce debate in Congress, President Biden's $45 billion lead pipe replacement project could be a boon of up to $500 million to the City of Buffalo. The city says it might cost that much to replace the lead lines that supply water to 60% of the city's homes. Read more
Sean Kirst: For Earth Day, cleaning up Buffalo's beloved parks heavy with pandemic litter: Sarah Larkin, communications director of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, estimates regular use has gone up by 40% throughout the 850 acres of parkland the conservancy maintains in Buffalo. “There was, however, one unfortunate side effect: A pileup of litter,” writes Kirst. Volunteers are doing their best to make a difference. Read more
Striking ATI workers set to resume bargaining with employer: About 40 workers at Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s plant in Lockport have been on strike for nearly three weeks, as part of a wider walkout by 1,300 steelworkers at nine ATI locations. Bargaining committees for the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer and the union are scheduled to meet Monday morning. Read more
Buffalo & Erie County Library set for new chapter as director retires: Mary Jean Jakubowski plans to retire as the library system's director in late June. She has worked for the system for nearly 30 years. Read more
Sheriff candidate stayed silent as man charged in fracas became cop who later decked his boss
Brian J. Gould, who is the assistant police chief in Cheektowaga and a candidate for sheriff, had one of his future officers arrested in 2009 after the man was involved in a neighborhood beef.
One year later, after the assault charge was dismissed, the man was hired as an officer by the Cheektowaga department with no objection from then-Sgt. Gould.
There was no need to object, Gould told The Buffalo News. He said he trusted the department's hiring panel would assess the arrest as officials decided whether to employ Sean Trapper.
Ten years after Trapper became a cop, the police chief and the Town Board united in wanting him fired. Trapper had slugged and tackled a supervisor at an off-duty gathering, because he felt the sergeant had demeaned him behind his back. An arbitrator deemed termination too harsh a penalty and returned Trapper to the job.
Gould, the Democratic committee's favorite for Erie County sheriff, says that if elected he will encourage "deputies to step forward with information and concerns that might be important" to the hiring process.
– Matthew Spina
Here comes the sun: Skies are expected to clear today, with a high in the mid-50s, according to WGRZ's forecast.
BILLS
Bills draft roundtable part 1: Will Brandon Beane move up in the first round?: Buffalo News Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf discuss several questions about the team and the NFL draft.
SABRES
Observations: Sabres' drought reaches historic level, but youth inspires hope: These final weeks are valuable lessons for the Sabres. Improvement of young players will be key. This is also a lesson for all involved in the Sabres' hockey operations. Lance Lysowski has more from the Sabres' 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Saturday afternoon.
Mike Harrington: Don Granato is looking like the right choice for Sabres: Granato is an interim head coach who is looking like he deserves to get that title amended, Harrington says.
