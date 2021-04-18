Good Morning, Buffalo: In virtual Albany, Democrats find new ways to wrangle over power – and insult each other

Someone tossed used coffee cups onto a Lake View lawn for three years – until police set a trap

A workplace grudge fueled a campaign of harassment that saw a 76-year-old man leave used coffee cups on a Lake View lawn for three years running before he was caught in the act, according to Hamburg police and the homeowners.

Edward and Cheryl Patton were shocked to learn the identity of the person who police say targeted them: The man cited for harassment and ticketed for littering out his car window was Cheryl Patton's former coworker, Larry Pope, and, she told police, he had resented her for years.

"I'm flabbergasted," Edward Patton told The Buffalo News.

– Stephen T. Watson

