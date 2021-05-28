Good Morning, Buffalo: In uncertain times, EMTs adapted and weathered the pandemic

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]

Another pandemic boost: Outdoor fitness classes about to resume

If you longed for outdoor group fitness in the Buffalo area last summer, you were not alone. Thousands instead exercised regularly together online and inside.

Consider next week a great outdoor fitness reawakening.

The two largest related programs in the region – each celebrating its 10th anniversary – will return in force, leading the charge of similar undertakings that largely remained dormant during the warm weather days of last year.

Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York – bolstered by top regional fitness instructors – will again offer classes at Canalside and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and launch a new series in the Town of Tonawanda.

Independent Health and the YMCA Buffalo Niagara will resume its Fitness in the Parks program at 30 sites across the region.