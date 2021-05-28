Good Morning, Buffalo: In uncertain times, EMTs adapted and weathered the pandemic

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 28, 2021
In uncertain times, EMTs adapted and weathered the pandemic
Covid-19 had a major impact on how emergency calls were handled across New York and the nation.
The pandemic closed most fire stations, limited personal contact within and outside departments and wrought frequent changes in training and treatment guidelines. It also added time, costs and fears for those responding to emergencies.
Securing PPE was another challenge during the pandemic.
“It was very difficult at first for the volunteer fire department to get any sort of supply,” Clarence Fire Chief Breet Hanford said. “Everything was on back order; gloves, gowns and masks specifically.”
Emergency responders tell The News’ Scott Scanlon that the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines and fewer virus-related cases in recent weeks have created a greater semblance of normalcy.
Still, experts believe the pandemic will have a lasting impact on how emergency medical services are handled across the region.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Planning on attending concerts at Artpark? You need to be vaccinated: Anyone planning on attending a large-scale concert at Artpark this summer will need to have completed a full vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to the event. Read more
Samantha Christmann: 5 ways Covid has changed how we shop for groceries: The pandemic condensed and accelerated changes in the grocery sector that otherwise might have taken years to materialize. Read more
Elmwood arts festival joins other canceled summer events: Organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts said the chance that the state's advisories would change was too great for the amount of time and money that the festival takes for their all-volunteer effort. The festival usually takes place at the end of August. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Another pandemic boost: Outdoor fitness classes about to resume
If you longed for outdoor group fitness in the Buffalo area last summer, you were not alone. Thousands instead exercised regularly together online and inside.
Consider next week a great outdoor fitness reawakening.
The two largest related programs in the region – each celebrating its 10th anniversary – will return in force, leading the charge of similar undertakings that largely remained dormant during the warm weather days of last year.
Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York – bolstered by top regional fitness instructors – will again offer classes at Canalside and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and launch a new series in the Town of Tonawanda.
Independent Health and the YMCA Buffalo Niagara will resume its Fitness in the Parks program at 30 sites across the region.
Masks likely will not be needed for those vaccinated against Covid-19. However, the rules could well be on an honor system, so, at the very least, social distancing remains likely. It’s a good idea to bring a mask with you and expect at least some fellow exercisers will wear one throughout classes that instructors aim to keep judgment-free zones.
– Scott Scanlon
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
"A Quiet Place II" makes noise in Buffalo: There's nothing like watching an alien invasion of your hometown to get the blood flowing. Western New Yorkers got their first look at "A Quiet Place Part II" on Thursday, and it was worth the wait. Read more
How social media backlash ended an entire line of New Era Cap Co. hats: The Twitterverse had so much fun ridiculing New Era Cap Co.'s line of regionally themed hats, it ended with the Buffalo-based company pulling the collection from its website. The hats weren't just ugly, fans said, but inaccurate. New Era said it pulled the collection to review errors in fanbase area codes that appeared on hats. Read more
How 54 steel steps aim to reconnect the City of Niagara Falls to its waterfront: It's now an easy walk from Buffalo Avenue into Niagara Falls State Park. A 54-step staircase was opened Thursday from Buffalo Avenue at Third Street into the strip of park along the upper Niagara River rapids, just above the falls. The path from the street to the steps was cut through a vacant lot the state bought in 2017 for $850,000. The project itself cost $684,000, and takes pedestrians down a 28-foot grade. Read more
Tommy Shannon, legendary Buffalo broadcaster, dies at 82: Memories of Shannon have been pouring out in broadcasting circles and among baby boomers who grew up listening to him. Shannon’s legacy includes his theme song that became a top-10 hit. Read more
WEATHER
Cooling down: Expect rain and wind today. Highs near 50. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
[BN] Chronicles: Few things are more Buffalo than the hot dog: Steve Cichon takes a look at Buffalo's meatpacking industry and how hot dogs came to be a Western New York staple. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Exercise, resilience are 97-year-old’s keys to a longer life: Ever hear about the person who lived to be nearly 100 and never got sick or took a prescription drug? This isn't one of those stories. Robert Pope, 97, survived encephalitis, prostate cancer and Covid-19. He has diabetes and COPD. His secret to success? Exercise and a positive attitude. Read more
EDUCATION
ECC won’t raise tuition but continues to grapple with fiscal challenges: Erie Community College will use $29 million in one-time federal pandemic stimulus money to help repair its battered finances. Without those dollars, the college “would be on the brink of fiscal crisis,” Interim President William Reuter said. Read more
BILLS
Harrison Phillips feeling like himself again as critical season approaches: Phillips is on track to be 100% early in the 2021 season. That's good news for both player and team because the stakes are high for both. Read more
SABRES
How playing the Swedish way restored Rasmus Dahlin's confidence late in Sabres' season: The formula to restore the 21-year-old defenseman’s confidence and tantalizing skills was revealed in the weeks after Ralph Krueger was fired on March 17. Krueger’s replacement, Don Granato, implemented a system that gave defensemen the freedom to take risks to contribute offensively, and he challenged Dahlin to embrace a top-pairing role. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death a year ago, anxiety and depression among African Americans have increased at higher rates in the U.S. than they have among other racial or ethnic groups, WKBW’s Eileen Buckley reports. She examines a new mental health initiative at Burgard High School that addresses race-based stress.
• When we think of structures that are adorned with art glass, churches and mansions come to mind. But a firehouse? WBFO’s Nick Lippa reports that a new firehouse planned for Engine 25 on Seneca Street will include a series of art glass panels that depict firefighters performing life-saving roles.
• Some local breweries have managed to survive and thrive during the pandemic “through perseverance, innovation and creativity,” WIVB’s Dave Greber reports. He examines successful strategies and looks ahead to what summer may bring for the craft beer industry in Western New York.
• When a friend hauled a kayak to my cottage several years ago, it permanently changed my waterfront routine. I bought a kayak days after my first adventure and have been enjoying it ever since. Spectrum News’ Madison Elliott talks with a local expert who shares tips on staying safe during paddling excursions.
Have a wonderful holiday weekend!
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.