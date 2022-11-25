Good Morning, Buffalo: In the race to recover from Covid job losses, Buffalo Niagara is still behind

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 25, 2022

In the race to recover from Covid job losses, Buffalo Niagara is still behind

Recessions never have been kind to the Buffalo Niagara region – and the one that came with Covid-19 is no different.

The Buffalo Niagara region got hammered when the lockdown hit, losing nearly 1 of every 4 jobs in just two months, while about 1 of every 7 jobs went away nationally. That’s a huge difference, and it was partly due to our dependence on tourism and hard-hit leisure and hospitality sectors. The shutdown of the Canadian border was another big blow.

So we started from a deeper hole than the rest of the country, which means our climb back has been longer and harder. We haven’t done badly, when you consider how far behind we were from the start, said Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.

But more than 2½ years since the pandemic started, we’re still climbing out of that hole, while most of the rest of the country has either climbed out or is close enough to see their way out.

In fact, only three other metro areas – Honolulu, New Orleans and Pittsburgh – have farther to go to regain all the jobs lost during the recession than the Buffalo Niagara region, according to an analysis by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Here, roughly 1 of every 25 jobs that vanished during the Covid lockdown still hasn’t come back.

– David Robinson

This recipe for sausage stuffing bites from Chef Darian Bryan can do it all. Add in a sweet-and-tart cranberry dipping sauce and it's the perfect holiday morsel.

Thanksgiving tradition continues as thousands turn out for Turkey Trot

More than 12,000 runners and walkers took to Delaware Avenue for the 127th YMCA Turkey Trot, a Thanksgiving ritual that is billed as the longest consecutively run footrace in North America.

Former University at Buffalo runner Liam Hilbert, who has been taking part in the Turkey Trot since he was 9, repeated as the race winner. The event has become a family tradition for Hilbert, as this was his 16th consecutive year in the field.

Hilbert, 24, won the 8K race in 24 minutes, 5 seconds, bettering his winning time from last year of 24:43.

Anne-Marie Blaney, who races for the Hanson-Brooks Running group in Michigan, won the women’s race in 26:45.

After an unimaginable loss, Mark Talley finds meaning in Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving was always the favorite holiday of Geraldine Talley, who would get moving at 3 a.m. every year to cook for family and friends.

In the days after she died last May at the hands of a racist mass murderer at Tops, her son Mark felt overwhelmed by grief and utter despair. His only means for struggling back was to do what he had done throughout his adult life. He looked at so many in need and pain around him in his city, and he began knitting together a mission built around a coalition of community groups.

And that searing journey brought him to where he was on Thanksgiving morning: on city sidewalks at two locations with a legion of volunteers, providing clothes, pies and turkey dinners to so many who can use them, as great a way as he can imagine of honoring his mother.

– Sean Kirst

Covid-19 by the numbers, as the world closes in on three years from the start

Nearly 645 million infections. More than 6.6 million dead, including more than 1.1 million Americans.

These are among the numbers that begin to tell the story of the Covid-19 pandemic around the globe and in New York State.

More than 100 million Americans have tested positive and more than 1.1 million have died, the highest national total reported globally.

More than 81% of related U.S. deaths have occurred in people over age 65, a number 97 times higher than that for those ages 18 to 29, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In New York State, a total of 59,220 Covid-related deaths had been reported as of Monday. Of those in the state who died outside New York City, 53% were women, 75% were white, 12% were Black, 7% Hispanic and 3% each were of Asian and or other races.

Thirty-nine were children 9 and younger; 35 aged 10-18. There were 51,295 aged 60 or older. The largest age group, 15,918, were in their 80s.

Almost 54% of state residents who died had high blood pressure and 33% had diabetes. Twenty-two percent had high cholesterol, 14% coronary artery disease, 13% dementia, 12.2% renal disease, 11.9% COPD, 10.8% cancer, 10.1% atrial fibrillation and 8% congestive heart failure.

– Scott Scanlon

