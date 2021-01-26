Good Morning, Buffalo: In the face of new Covid strains, quality masks are more important than ever

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 26, 2021
In the face of new Covid-19 strains, quality masks are more important than ever
Health experts are doubling down on the recommendation that people wear face masks in public because the coronavirus that causes the illness has mutated and more strains are floating around.
Scientists say the strains are more contagious than the original version. However, officials say if your masks were adequate in the first place – thick enough and tight-fitting – they should remain good against the new strains. The News’ Thomas J. Prohaska reports that experts do not expect the new variants to change masking strategies.
"They are more infectious, but that doesn't mean that they have any special properties to penetrate our masks more or less than the prior strains that we were dealing with," said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor in chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Southtowns Santa Claus cheered kids for decades until Covid-19 took his life
Daniel Smolinski dressed up like Santa Claus and thrilled thousands of children in the Southtowns for the past 20 years.
And even when he wasn't wearing his red Santa suit, the North Boston man looked like a traditional St. Nick, with a big face, white beard and a twinkle in his eye.
But on Dec. 23, Smolinski was rushed to Mercy Hospital with symptoms of Covid-19. He tested positive for the virus. Smolinski was transferred into the hospital's intensive care unit on Christmas, according to his family.
He died Jan. 1 at the age of 71.
"I remember being much younger, a little girl, and seeing other little boys and girls tug on their mom and dad and saying, 'Look, there’s Santa.' I remember thinking how cool it was that they thought my dad was Santa," recalled Debra Smolinski, his daughter.
He's is one of the 1,896 residents of five Western New York counties who have died from Covid-19, according to State Department of Health statistics.
– Mike McAndrew
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pop-up vaccination clinic does little to divert attention from vaccine shortage: When Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visited a downtown church Monday, she didn't focus on the ongoing vaccine shortage, for which the state has no good answers right now. Instead, she talked about how pop-up clinics would be part of a wide-scale effort to get minority communities easy access to the vaccine – once there’s more of it. Read more
Cuomo: Elective surgery ban lifted; other Covid-19 restrictions could be lifted this week: Lifting the ban on elective surgeries at Erie County hospitals could just be the start of a loosening of pandemic-related economic restrictions now that the region’s rate of infections has fallen from an all-time high earlier this month. Read more
Poloncarz, health department make recommendations for high-risk high school sports: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has given high-risk school sports the green light to begin their respective seasons with certain conditions and recommendations. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Daemen College sues nuns, wants to demolish homes for campus project: Daemen wants to transform its Amherst campus with a new quadrangle of green space that will replace a road and parking lot. But a small group of Catholic nuns currently lives in two homes on the periphery of campus that college officials want to demolish for new parking lots, and the nuns have no interest in leaving. Read more
Dozens join lawsuit over destructive 2016 fire at former Bethlehem Steel site: Dozens of people who say they were wronged by the inferno at the Lackawanna site, which belched black smoke over the area for days, have joined in a lawsuit. Their complaint names as defendants Great Lakes Industrial Development LLC and its tenant in the building where the blaze originated, Industrial Materials Recycling LLC. Read more
$48 million mixed-use project planned at Muir Woods in Amherst: Severyn Development proposes a multiphase buildout that would include two five-story apartment buildings, 45 duplex town house buildings and two patio-home-style buildings with six units in each. There would be 202 new residences once it is completed, likely by 2025. Read more
Resurgence Brewing to close Niagara Street taproom: The seven-year-old craft beer company will soon close its original taproom to focus on other opportunities, including its year-old brewery and taproom on Chicago Street. Read more
This is Buffalo: A new branding video from The Buffalo News says, "You've seen our team. Let us show you our city...We have the pride of a small town with the bones of a metropolis." Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Messy storm system to bring a slippery Tuesday: A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Western New York. Meteorologist Don Paul says , "by midday, with the low getting closer to Western New York, the high-resolution models keep areas north of Buffalo staying in all snow, but the wintry mix may reach the southern metro area, if not the city. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Andrew Galarneau: Give outdoor dining a shot, support your favorite WNY spots: Restaurateurs have gone to some lengths, and not a little ingenuity, to arrange ad hoc outdoor accommodations for diners. Galarneau urges you to check out one at a restaurant you would like to help save. "This isn’t just about hot toddies and cold martinis – it’s about mercy,” he writes. Read more
‘Bring your own blanket’ and enjoy Buffalo-area winter outdoor dining: Britesmith Brewing in Williamsville, Elm Street Bakery in East Aurora and Allen Burger Venture in Allentown have invested in outdoor eating areas for customers eager to eat at local restaurants but leery about dining indoors. Read more
POLITICS
Mychajliw opts for Hamburg supervisor race over comptroller reelection bid: Republican Stefan Mychajliw Jr. said Monday he will forgo another term as county comptroller and will instead run for Hamburg supervisor in November. Read more
COMMENTARY
Sean Kirst: At 95, retired letter carrier still believes Bills will deliver: Bart Stancampiano has been a Buffalo Bills fan from the absolute beginning, and routinely offers a crisp pregame analysis of what the team needs to do to win. Still, his long and aching wait for a Super Bowl title – derailed this year by Kansas City – cannot shake a simple truth of his life: Stancampiano, a retired letter carrier who sings karaoke, builds his life around family and community, and he sees both as eternally locked into the team he has supported for more than 60 years. Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: Bills must ‘find a way’ to get better of gold standard: The Buffalo Bills have put a bull’s eye on a new gold standard: the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 38-24 loss in the AFC championship game showed the Bills just how wide of a gap there is between them and the best team in the conference and the league. Read more
Position grades: Jay Skurski's letter grades for the Bills in his postgame report card Sunday night were rough. After rewatching the game, Mark Gaughan's numerical system was a little more kind to the position groups. Read more
SABRES
Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe an 'outstanding' shutdown pair for Sabres: Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe are entering the elite as far as defensive playing partners go. Entering Monday, among all pairings in the NHL, Ristolainen and McCabe had allowed the second lowest on-ice shot quality at 5 on 5. What's made them so successful so far? Lance Lysowski has the story. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Even Buffalo Bert is going virtual this year. The eighth annual Buffalo Groundhog Day bash will be streamed live on Saturday, WIVB’s Kaley Lynch reports. That’s when Buffalo Bert will make an appearance to predict either six more weeks of winter or an early spring. The society that sponsors the event raises money for local animal shelters and sanctuaries.
• Leaders of the snowmobiling community in upstate New York lament that “knucklehead” sledders who venture off designated trails are ruining things for others. A post on NYup quotes officials from the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs and the Hamburg Snowmobile Club.
• Fake news. It seems like we’ve been hearing the term daily. Efforts have been underway to raise awareness about the importance of carefully evaluating news content and sources. WKBW’s senior reporter Eileen Buckley talked with me and two of my former students about our media literacy course at SUNY Buffalo State.
• Have you always thought Buffalo derived its name from the romantic-sounding French term “beau fleuve,” meaning “beautiful river?” Well, how does “Boblo” grab you – pronounced bob-low? In this Buffalo Rising post, guest author Joseph Van Remmen offers a different spin on the origins of Buffalo’s name, a topic that has been fiercely debated for centuries.
