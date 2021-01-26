Good Morning, Buffalo: In the face of new Covid strains, quality masks are more important than ever

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 26, 2021

In the face of new Covid-19 strains, quality masks are more important than ever

Health experts are doubling down on the recommendation that people wear face masks in public because the coronavirus that causes the illness has mutated and more strains are floating around.

Scientists say the strains are more contagious than the original version. However, officials say if your masks were adequate in the first place – thick enough and tight-fitting – they should remain good against the new strains. The News’ Thomas J. Prohaska reports that experts do not expect the new variants to change masking strategies.