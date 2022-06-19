Good Morning, Buffalo: In scarred Charleston, the Buffalo shooting brings back the trauma

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

June 19, 2022

'I pray with my eyes open': In scarred Charleston, the Buffalo shooting brings back the trauma

Seven years ago last Friday, a white supremacist entered Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., only to murder the nine people there.

It was a tragedy that shook the nation and traumatized Charleston, one that left many there anguished ever since.

And then another racist gunman killed 10 African Americans at the Tops Markets store on Buffalo's East Side. In Charleston, the Buffalo shooting reignited the agony for many – while revealing lessons for those traumatized by the terror in Buffalo.

– Jerry Zremski

Southern Junction's smoked and fried cauliflower packs a punch of flavor and crunch: From market food to a Southern Junction staple, the classic Indian gobi manchurian (deep-fried cauliflower and spicy sauce) gets a Ryan Fernandez twist: It's coated in his house barbecue rub then smoked. Get the full recipe >>

Sean Kirst: A precious Father's Day: Sisters succeed in dreams of tribute to lost 'Skywalkers'

Celeste LeClair-Coleman, a retired teacher in Buffalo, was always haunted by this reality on Father's Day: Her dad, Mitchell LeClair – part of the great Mohawk heritage of working in "high steel" – died in 1955, six months before her birth, while helping to build Buffalo's Skyway.

Yet this Father's Day will be one of the greatest of her life: Thanks to a campaign led by LeClair-Coleman, civic officials will unveil a memorial on June 29 to her father and two other men killed 67 years ago during that project.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As 716 numbers run low, Western New York can expect a second area code in two years: Current phone users will retain the 716 prefix. But phone numbers issued after June 2024 could be given a new area code, pending regulatory approval. The lone exception: Carriers can continue issuing 716 numbers if they have phone numbers in their inventory. Read more

Gov. Kathy Hochul adds $50 million to investment in Buffalo's East Side: Back in April, Gov. Kathy Hochul committed $225 million in spending on Buffalo's East Side for workforce training, infrastructure, small businesses and historic attractions. On Saturday, Hochul announced $50 million more, but with a different primary focus in the wake of the May 14 massacre at a Tops supermarket: assisting struggling East Side homeowners. Read more

A mourning Black community celebrates Juneteenth in Buffalo with pride: Exuberance coursed through the sun-soaked crowd gathered at Genesee and Moselle streets for the Juneteenth parade, which kicked off the two-day festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. But the pain and sadness of last month's racist massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue was evident. Read more

Bicyclist killed, two others injured after car strikes them near casino in Buffalo: A bicyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a driver of a car crashed into them as they were biking on South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Friday night, police said. Read more

Early voting begins in Western New York: Early voting for the June 28 primary for governor and local races started Saturday. There are 38 polls throughout Erie County, including 11 in the City of Buffalo and one in each town. Niagara County voters have four locations to cast their early ballots. Read more

Health rule critics, ex-mayors square off in spirited Williamsville election

After months of intense debate over Covid-19 mask rules, emergency health regulations and the fate of the Ellicott Creek dam, Williamsville residents on Tuesday head to the polls for a hotly contested Village Board special election. Four people are seeking two board seats, and the contrasts among the candidates are stark.

Running mates Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano are former Williamsville mayors who tout their years serving on the Village Board and on volunteer committees. They say they're running to refocus the board on issues that matter more to village residents.

Dave Sherman, the deputy mayor and a retired journalist, and John Ariola, a political newcomer, have joined Mayor Deb Rogers in sharply criticizing public health rules but promote a message of "commonsense," business-friendly Williamsville government.

– Stephen T. Watson

WEATHER

Sun-soaked Sunday: Sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s are in store for Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations, WIVB forecasts. Read more

BILLS

Coach, dad, husband, brother. How Bills' Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance: A work-life balance for an NFL coach is an elusive goal. The term balance doesn't even really apply: 50/50 is not attainable, especially in a business in which bags under eyes have been a badge of honor. McDermott does his best to find a way to spend time devoted to both family and his team. Read more

NHL

Avalanche get rolling early, crush Lightning to take 2-0 lead in Cup final: Game 2 was no contest, a 7-0 Avalanche blowout that rolled downhill and never stopped until Colorado moved within two wins of its first Cup since 2001. Read more

BANDITS

Buffalo Bandits fall in National Lacrosse League title game to Colorado Mammoth, 10-8: Colorado held on for a 10-8 victory over Buffalo in Game 3 of the NLL Finals to win its first championship since 2006, silencing what had been a boisterous Bandits crowd. The attendance of 19,060 marked the 10th game in league history to exceed 19,000. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• “Taste of Country roared back into Sahlen Field Friday night after a two-year hiatus, once again transforming the baseball stadium into an exuberant party space for 20,000 fans and a sleek showcase of five musical acts,” writes Nancy J. Parisi in a review of the event.

• History could be in the making Tuesday when the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy attempts to reclaim the Guinness World Records title for the longest line of garden flamingos. A line of 4,260 flamingos is needed to break the record, Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer reports.

• Veterans are learning the game of golf at Glen Oak Golf Club in East Amherst thanks to PGA H.O.P.E. (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). “The eight-week program is about more than just greens and tee boxes,” WKBW’s Adam Unger reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending April 29.

