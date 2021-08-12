Good Morning, Buffalo: In one-on-one interview, Hochul says she's 'prepared' to take reins

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 12, 2021
In one-on-one interview, Hochul says she's 'prepared' to take reins
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo isn’t governor yet, but she’s getting ready.
In a wide-ranging interview in Albany on Wednesday with Buffalo News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski – who first interviewed Hochul at Syracuse University more than 40 years ago – the governor-in-waiting promised to bring a new era of ethics and transparency to the governor’s mansion.
She promised to choose a lieutenant governor who will not only be her eyes and ears across the state, but also a partner in governing.
She vowed to be deeply involved in negotiations with the owners of the Buffalo Bills as they seek state aid for a new stadium.
And she had a message for the folks back home.
“I’m energized. I’m prepared,” she said.
