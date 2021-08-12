Good Morning, Buffalo: In one-on-one interview, Hochul says she's 'prepared' to take reins

FOOD & DRINK

‘Bomb cob’ a big hit among flavors at Erie County Fair: After Erie County Fair fans had to go without in 2020, the 181st edition of the Hamburg happening brings crowds willing to make up for lost time. Waiting for them is a cornucopia of splurgeworthy food and drink, from Thanksgiving turkey dinner in a cup to a raucously spicy red-white-and-blue corn-on-the-cob treatment that is literally The Bomb. Read more

BILLS

Rookie Marquez Stevenson brings speed to Bills: Stevenson's breakout season in college at the University of Houston came in 2018, when he led the team with 75 receptions for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns. Read more

SABRES

Ex-Sabres goalie Robin Lehner alleges team medical staff mishandled his injury, others: Former Sabres goalie Robin Lehner said during a podcast interview that his treatment for a high ankle sprain and significant foot injury in October 2015 was mishandled by the team's medical staff and said he wasn’t the only player to endure similar treatment during his three years with the organization from 2015-2018. Lehner also suggested that the Sabres’ medical staff wasn’t qualified to treat NHL players, as many of their then-recent hires did not have a background in hockey and had “never seen a puck in their life.” Read more