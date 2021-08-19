Good Morning, Buffalo: In India Walton's 2014 arrest, conflicting claims of threats and bullying

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 19, 2021
In India Walton's 2014 arrest, conflicting claims of threats and bullying
Buffalo Democratic mayoral nominee India B. Walton was arrested seven years ago after she was accused, according to a police report, of threatening to break a co-worker's legs and saying, “I’m gonna take you out.”
Walton’s arrest has been reported before, but the new details differ from the account that Walton gave after winning the Democratic primary. Walton said then she was the victim of bullying on social media by the woman who had her arrested.
Walton, running for office for the first time, upset Mayor Byron W. Brown in the June 22 primary. Walton is the only candidate on the November ballot, but Brown is waging a write-in campaign. Walton and her accuser provide almost opposite versions of events, but police records and law enforcement sources shed some light on what precipitated the 2014 arrest.
– Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel
COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York's Covid-19 vaccine study brings mostly good pandemic news: New York health officials saw a growing number of breakthrough Covid-19 infections as the Delta variant began to blaze across the state this summer – but also witnessed the staying power of related vaccines when it came to keeping those infected out of the hospital. A first-in-the-nation vaccine study showed that unvaccinated adults in New York were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 than those who were fully vaccinated. Read more
Two Buffalo men elated as judge sets aside decades-old murder convictions
John H. Walker Jr. and Darryl A. Boyd were determined to clear their names. The two were among four teenagers whose lives were disrupted in 1976 when they were charged with robbing and killing a Fillmore Avenue man.
Both Boyd and Walker and a third defendant, now dead, served prison sentences. A fourth was acquitted on evidence that the other three didn't have at their separate trials.
On Wednesday, a State Supreme Court justice ruled in Boyd's and Walker's latest appeal. Judge Christopher J. Burns agreed the men deserved a new trial.
"It is a shame what we had to go through," Boyd, now 62, told The Buffalo News. "But God is good."
District Attorney John J. Flynn had opposed the appeal and disagreed with the judge's decision. But at a news conference, he said it would be logistically and feasibly impossibly to retry the men, even if he wanted to.
– Matthew Spina
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Rod Watson: After tossing addicts a lifeline, Paradise House founder now awaits her own: For more than a quarter century, Anne Paris threw a lifeline to women overcoming addiction, founding Paradise House in the Broadway-Fillmore area to help such women reconnect with their children and turn their lives around. Now it’s Paris who’s waiting on help, in the form of $186,000 the board agreed to pay her, but which is now tied up as the nonprofit Paradise Opportunities Inc. dissolves. Read more
Tires, Coke and fire trucks all part of Tonawanda business boom: A major expansion of Sumitomo Rubber USA's tire-making plant, a complete overhaul of Coca-Cola's local distribution center and the transformation of a shuttered nursing home into senior apartments all are moving ahead in the Town of Tonawanda. The three projects – worth at least a combined $150 million by one estimate – all were discussed at this month's busy town Planning Board meeting. Read more
Starpoint's missing AP exams are found: There was good news Wednesday for 106 Starpoint High School students and their parents. The College Board informed the school that the Advanced Placement literature and U.S. history exams, which they took for college credit in May, were delivered to the College Board's test processing center Tuesday, more than three months after they were shipped via United Parcel Service. Read more
WEATHER
Showers early with a break later: Thursday morning will feature clouds and showers, but expect the precipitation to dissipate as the day progresses, WIVB forecasts. Temperatures will be warm and humid.
FOOD & DRINK
Second Sonic location opens next week in North Buffalo: Located at 1876 Elmwood Ave., the new Sonic is situated at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel avenues. It can seat 85 people in addition to its drive-up stalls and drive-thru, Samantha Christmann reports. Read more
BILLS
Leaner Jon Feliciano feeling great after challenging 2020 season: The Buffalo Bills guard is fully healthy as he prepares for the 2021 season, and having a normal offseason in which he could focus fully on building strength figures to help his performance. Read more
HOCKEY
From backyard rink in Getzville to Team USA, Hayley Scamurra realizing dream: Scamurra's journey will inspire young girls who wish to someday reach the sport’s pinnacle, Lance Lysowski writes. A Getzville native and Nichols School alumnus, Scamurra wasn’t invited to Team USA camps as a teenager or college student. International competition seemed unattainable, as women her age were already embedded in the USA Hockey development program, but she defied the odds. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Being a seasoned professional isn't required to ride a horse – just a little preparation. News contributor Max Kalnitz explains how the outdoor activity is like a "Tolkien adventure" and identifies several local spots – from Kelkenberg to Greendale – to explore.
• Three local music festivals, spanning country, indie rock and classic covers, are on tap for this weekend in the Buffalo area. See what Rock the Barn, Localpalooza and WNY Country Music Festival have in store.
• After an extended battle with Covid-19 symptoms while in Buffalo, former WIVB news anchor Christy Kern has remained in broadcasting, landing a job in a top-20 market. Alan Pergament gives the details in his notes column.
• A Niagara County woman has broken the all-time record for women's bench press, lifting 605 pounds at a competition in Erie, Pa., last month. WIVB's Kaley Lynch spoke with Rae-Ann Miller about her achievement.
