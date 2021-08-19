Good Morning, Buffalo: In India Walton's 2014 arrest, conflicting claims of threats and bullying

Both Boyd and Walker and a third defendant, now dead, served prison sentences. A fourth was acquitted on evidence that the other three didn't have at their separate trials.

On Wednesday, a State Supreme Court justice ruled in Boyd's and Walker's latest appeal. Judge Christopher J. Burns agreed the men deserved a new trial.

"It is a shame what we had to go through," Boyd, now 62, told The Buffalo News. "But God is good."

District Attorney John J. Flynn had opposed the appeal and disagreed with the judge's decision. But at a news conference, he said it would be logistically and feasibly impossibly to retry the men, even if he wanted to.

– Matthew Spina

